Ocean with David Attenborough: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Ocean with David Attenborough is a feature-length documentary about the importance of the world’s oceans and the story of the ways in which we must restore the glory of Earth’s vast, interconnected waters.

The National Geographic documentary marks the first collaboration of its kind with biologist and natural historian David Attenborough. Through spectacular undersea sequences and a reflection on Attenborough’s lifetime of exploration and discovery, the film will demonstrate the vital role the ocean plays from protecting the earth from climate change and promoting the sustainability of life.

Ocean with David Attenborough will have its special premiere on National Geographic on June 7, 2025. Directed by Toby Nowlan, Colin Butfield, and Keith Scholey, it is set to have its world premiere at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on May 6, 2025.

When and where will Ocean with David Attenborough be released?

Ocean with David Attenborough is set to premiere on National Geographic on June 7, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time. The documentary will be available to stream globally the following day, June 8, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu. The documentary's release coincides with World Ocean Day, which is celebrated on June 8 every year. It will also be released theatrically in select regions outside the U.S. on May 8, 2025.

According to an article published by Business Wire on May 5, 2025, Attenborough shared his thoughts and opinions on National Geographic's upcoming documentary.

“My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life,” he said.

National Geographic’s executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, Tom McDonald, also expressed his excitement about collaborating with the preeminent historian. He stated:

“I’m thrilled that audiences worldwide will be able to engage with Sir David’s signature storytelling and the inspirational message of this film through the power of National Geographic’s global platforms. There is no one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David, and I’m delighted that he’s working with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart.”

All about the National Geographic documentary: Ocean with David Attenborough

The trailer begins with a narration by David Attenborough:

"All life began in the deep blue sea. In this magical world, everything is more connected than we had ever imagined. After a lifetime of filming the natural world, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land. It's life at its most mesmerizing, and we must open our eyes to what is happening right now.... below the waves."

Ocean with David Attenborough will take viewers on a journey below the sea, showcasing the ocean's key role in supporting life on our planet. Attenborough will look back at how his lifetime has coincided with a golden age of ocean exploration.

The film is set to highlight the ocean's diversity—from colorful coral reefs to enormous kelp forests and open water—showing how a healthy ocean underpins global stability. The cinematography promises to transport audiences into the wonder and intricacy of marine ecosystems, while illuminating its critical threats, including destructive fishing practices and mass coral bleaching.

Despite these obstacles, the film will present a positive outlook with Attenborough sharing inspiring tales from across the world, highlighting the oceans' regenerative capabilities. The documentary is both a call to action and an appreciation of the ocean's strength, motivating viewers to preserve this vital and marvelous world.

Ocean with David Attenborough will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu on June 8, 2025.

