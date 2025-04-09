Titanic: The Digital Resurrection (2025): Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection is a new documentary film from National Geographic that is releasing this April 11, 2025. Coming two days before the 113th anniversary of the R.M.S. Titanic's sinking, the 90-minute documentary brings us never-seen-before footage from one of the most infamous maritime disasters in modern times.

The documentary film is produced by Atlantic Productions for National Geographic and uses cutting-edge underwater scanning technology to bring viewers the most precise model of the Titanic ever created. National Geographic and Atlantic Productions have also released an impressive trailer for the documentary from filmmaker Anthony Geffen, which gives us a glimpse at what to expect.

What is the release date and time for Titanic: The Digital Resurrection (2025)?

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection premieres this Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9/8c on National Geographic. The film will be made available for streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu for those who prefer to watch online.

What is Titanic: The Digital Resurrection all about?

After 113 years of the R.M.S. Titanic’s sinking and 28 years following the release of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's blockbuster movie directed by James Cameron, National Geographic is bringing a new documentary film to explore the event further.

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection makes use of exclusive cutting-edge underwater scanning technology and 715,000 digitally captured images to bring viewers the most precise model of the Titanic ever created: a full-scale, 1:1 digital twin, which is most accurate down to the rivet.

The movie comes from filmmaker Anthony Geffen who in 2022 followed deep-sea mapping company Magellan as they undertook the largest underwater 3D, scanning project to map the wrecked ship 12,500 feet below the North Atlantic. They produced 16 terabytes of data, 715,000 still images, and 4K footage, which captured in greatest detail the Titanic.

This was followed by two years of analysis by a team of leading historians, engineers, and forensic experts, including Titanic analyst Parks Stephenson, metallurgist Jennifer Hooper, and master mariner Captain Chris Hearn. It all resulted in the making of Titanic: The Digital Resurrection.

The documentary not only brings to us the details of what the Titanic looked like but also the ship's final moments to explore what truly happened on that fateful night in 1912. In the documentary, the team of experts dissect the wreckage on a full-scale LED volume stage.

They bring to us footage from the boiler room where engineers worked to the luxurious first-class cabins. Investigations also led to the discovery of a steam valve in the open position which confirmed the accounts that the engineers remained at their posts in the boiler room hours after the impact, facilitating the sending of wireless distress signals.

The documentary also examines in minute detail the wreckage where hundreds of personal artifacts like pocket watches, purses, gold coins, hair combs, shoes, and a shark's tooth charm were found, offering a glimpse into the personal lives of those who tragically passed away.

The efforts of experts in this expedition led to the creation of a digital twin of the Titanic in perfect detail, securing its place in history and also marking a new era in underwater archaeology.

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection is produced by Atlantic Productions. Anthony Geffen produces through Atlantic with Lina Zilinskaite as the senior producer and Fergus Colville as the director. Simon Raikes and Chad Cohen are the executive producers of the documentary for National Geographic.

Catch Titanic: The Digital Resurrection this Friday on Nat Geo.

