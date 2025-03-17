Disney+ may reportedly alter 'Knockoff' release date amid Kim Soo-hyun's scandal

On March 17, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Sports Trends, reported that Disney+ may alter the planned release of the Kim Soo-hyun-starrer upcoming series Knock-Off. This follows the recent controversy surrounding lead actor Kim Soo-hyun. The drama was initially set to premiere in the first half of the year, with a promotional event scheduled for next month. However, allegations related to Kim Soo-hyun have created uncertainty around the show’s launch.

The controversy involves claims about Kim Soo-hyun’s past relationship with the late actress, Kim Sae-ron, when she was a minor. The actress was found dead in her apartment on February 16, which also happened to align with the actor's birthday. These allegations have raised concerns about his participation in upcoming promotional activities.

If the situation remains unresolved, it could lead to significant delays or, in the worst case, the cancellation of the series. Disney+ has stated that no final decision has been made regarding the release date.

The drama, Knock-Off, follows the journey of a man who, after financial hardship, rises to power in the counterfeit goods market. Kim Soo-hyun plays Kim Seong-jun, a vice president at Sammul Market, with Jo Bo-ah starring as a judicial officer investigating counterfeit trade.

The production has already invested heavily in filming, with work on a second season currently underway. The release day of the series was not announced yet.

The controversy over Soo-hyun has also affected brands associated with the series. One of the sponsors, Safety Zone Korea (안전지대 코리아), a well-known South Korean street fashion brand, has acknowledged the challenges posed by the situation. The company’s CEO, Park Ki-pyo, expressed disappointment over the unexpected disruption, as noted in Sports Trends.

"Safety Zone is a company that values youthful sensibility and innovative brand value, and we have cooperated in the production of Knockoff. However, we regret that the project has been disrupted by an unexpected scandal. We will wait for Disney’s announcement to decide on an official position,” he stated (as translated by Google Translate).

The actor’s ongoing scandal has also impacted his endorsement deals. Luxury fashion house Prada recently confirmed the termination of his contract, reportedly due to the controversy. On March 14, Prada released a notice stating,

"Considering the seriousness of the issue, we have decided to end our collaboration with actor Kim Soo-hyun by mutual agreement. The contract has been terminated. This was a decision made at the headquarters level."

Other brands, including Jeju Air, Shinhan Bank, Jo Malone, and multiple Korean retail companies, have either removed promotional content featuring the actor or are reconsidering their partnerships.

Beyond Knockoff, the scandal raises uncertainty for Kim’s future projects. With multiple sponsors distancing themselves and the potential risk of more productions being affected, fans wait for Disney+ and other affiliated companies to handle the situation.

