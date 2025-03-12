Disney+ reportedly continues 'Knock-Off' production as planned despite Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing controversy

On March 12, 2025, OSEN reported that Kim Soo-hyun starrer Knock Off season 2 is officially moving forward. Filming will continue without delays unaffected by the recent allegations surrounding the actor's name, involving late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Ad

"The actors are currently filming on site as scheduled," and "there have been no special changes or changes. The production conference schedule has not been set either," an official associated with Knock Off told OSEN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Though public attention is still on Kim Soo-hyun because of the scandal, Disney+ hasn’t announced any changes to Knock Off season 2. The series follows the story of an ordinary office worker whose life is flipped by the IMF crisis.

He rises to become the king of a global counterfeit market. The series was set to release in the first half of this year. Since Knock Off is split into seasons 1 and 2, the production team is now prepping for the Season 1 presentation in April 2025.

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun’s controversy explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun is facing controversy after the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute shared allegations from a woman claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt. In a March 10, 2025, video, she alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had a secret relationship with Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor.

They also said he stayed close to her even after both joined the agency, the Gold Medalist. The aunt further claimed that Kim Soo-hyun cut ties with Kim Sae-ron after her drunk driving case. She said the actor even demanded financial damages.

Ad

His agency, Gold Medalist, firmly refuted the allegations. The agency labeled Garo Sero's accusations as “baseless falsehoods." They said they are looking into the "strong legal action" possible to stop the spread of false information.

The agency expressed grief over Kim Sae-ron’s death. However, they stressed that Garo Sero's accusations are merely an extension of the "cyber wreckers" that deeply affected her during her lifetime.

Even though the Queen of Tears' star's agency denied the claims, Ga Se-yeon took it further on March 11, 2025. They dropped more alleged evidence, including photos and texts said to be from Kim Sae-ron, shared by her family. One photo went viral — it showed Kim Sae-ron kissing Kim Soo-hyun on the cheek. The family claimed she was only 15 and in her third year of middle school when it was taken.

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun, the face of 19 brands, is facing backlash after Kim Sae-ron’s family accused him of contributing to her death. Following the claims, netizens are urging brands to cut ties with him, even threatening boycotts. His endorsements span fashion, finance, beauty, and more, including big names like Prada, Shinhan Bank, Homeplus, MIDO, Eider, BENCH/, Tous Les Jours, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone, and Cuckoo Electronics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback