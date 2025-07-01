The Old Guard 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s returning, who’s new, and who’s playing what

The Old Guard 2, the superhero film, will premiere on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the film is based on the Image Comics series and written by Greg Rucka, Sarah L. Walker, and Leandro Fernandez.

Ad

The story continues with Andy (Andromache of Scythia) and her team of immortals facing their biggest threat yet—Discord, the oldest and most powerful immortal, who plans to wipe out humanity. Meanwhile, Quynh escapes from her underwater prison, seeking revenge, and Booker remains in exile after betraying the group. Andy also faces a new reality: she’s no longer immortal.

Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the leader of the immortals, in The Old Guard 2. Most of the original cast is also back for the sequel. New additions to the cast include Henry Golding and Uma Thurman.

Ad

Trending

The former is set to play the role of Tuah, a fanatic of the immortals, while the latter portrays Discord, the old immortal who wants to destroy humanity. The article further discusses in detail the cast and their characters' arcs in the sequel.

The cast list for The Old Guard 2 explored

1) Charlize Theron as Andy/Andromache of Scythia

Charlize Theron attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party 2025 at Universal Studios Backlot on June 28, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Image via Getty)

In Netflix's The Old Guard 2, the American actress Charlize Theron reprises her role as the lead character, Andy, a.k.a. Andromache of Scythia. She is the leader of her immortals team and has been protecting humanity for a very long time. The sequel will see her face one of the oldest immortals, known as Discord, who wants to destroy humans. Additionally, Andy has also lost her immortality, which she fears Discord might use to her advantage.

Ad

Charlize Theron is a successful American actress with many awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. In 2016, Time named her one of the most influential people for her work in AIDS awareness. By 2019, Forbes listed her as one of the highest-paid actresses, earning $23 million that year.

Some of her prominent works include The Italian Job, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast X, and Prometheus. Charlize is set to portray the role of Circe in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.

Ad

2) Uma Thurman as Discord

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Uma Thurman attends "Good Night, And Good Luck" Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

In the upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2, the American actress Uma Thurman will portray the role of the antagonist, Discord, one of the oldest and most powerful immortals, who wants to destroy humanity. She also shows respite for Andy and her time since they have been protecting the human race, instead of siding with their own kind.

Ad

Uma Thurman rose to prominence for her performance as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction. Uma also played the lead role of Beatrix Kiddo in Quentin Tarantino's action movies, namely Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. Some of her other prominent projects include Batman & Robin, The Accidental Husband, Dexter: Resurrection, and Super Pumped.

3) Henry Golding as Tuah

Expand Tweet

Ad

The British actor Henry Golding is the other new addition to the cast of the upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2. Henry will portray the role of Tuah, who is a fanatic of the immortals and also maintains a library containing all their history and lore.

Henry Golding has appeared in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen, Snake Eyes, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

4) Kiki Layne as Nile

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the upcoming sequel The Old Guard 2, the American actress Kiki Layne will reprise her role of Nile, one of the immortals from Andy's team. Nile is one of the newest members of the Immortals team and is yet to understand the full extent of her powers.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Kiki Layne talked about her character in the upcoming sequel and said,

“In the second film, she’s still asking questions — that’s just who she is; she’s a very curious person — but she’s found her place within the team. We get to witness the things that she may have learnt from the team over the months: new skills, new weapons.”

Ad

The actress Kiki Layne has appeared in movies such as Native Son, Coming 2 America, and Don't Worry Darling.

5) Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the "The Life of Chuck" UK Premiere during day six of SXSW London 2025 at Barbican Centre on June 07, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

The British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as the intelligence agent Copley in Netflix's upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2. In the previous instalment, Copley had started working with the immortals after he had reached out to them for a covert operation. Now, Copley has grown closer to the team and feels like a part of them, even though he doesn't share their immortality.

Ad

Chiwetel is well-known for appearing in films such as 2012, Salt, Venom: The Last Dance, The Life of Chuck, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rest of the cast and crew member details

(L-R) Don Granger, Ruth Barrett, Steffen Thum, Victoria Mahoney, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, KiKi Layne, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg and Dan Lin attend Netflix's premiere of The Old Guard 2 at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The screenplay for the superhero film The Old Guard 2 was provided by Greg Rucka, Sarah L. Walker, and Leandro Fernandez, with Victoria Mahoney directing. Barry Ackroyd served as the director of photography, and Ruth Barrett and Steffan Thum composed the music for the film. According to IMDb, Italy and the United Kingdom served as primary filming locations for the project, with the reshoot taking place in Canada.

Ad

The rest of the cast members for the film include Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, and Veronica Ngo as Quynh.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on The Old Guard 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More