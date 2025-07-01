The Old Guard 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s returning, who’s new, and who’s playing what

The Old Guard 2, the superhero film, will premiere on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the film is based on the Image Comics series and written by Greg Rucka, Sarah L. Walker, and Leandro Fernandez.
The story continues with Andy (Andromache of Scythia) and her team of immortals facing their biggest threat yet—Discord, the oldest and most powerful immortal, who plans to wipe out humanity. Meanwhile, Quynh escapes from her underwater prison, seeking revenge, and Booker remains in exile after betraying the group. Andy also faces a new reality: she’s no longer immortal.
Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the leader of the immortals, in The Old Guard 2. Most of the original cast is also back for the sequel. New additions to the cast include Henry Golding and Uma Thurman.
The former is set to play the role of Tuah, a fanatic of the immortals, while the latter portrays Discord, the old immortal who wants to destroy humanity. The article further discusses in detail the cast and their characters' arcs in the sequel.
The cast list for The Old Guard 2 explored
1) Charlize Theron as Andy/Andromache of Scythia
In Netflix's The Old Guard 2, the American actress Charlize Theron reprises her role as the lead character, Andy, a.k.a. Andromache of Scythia. She is the leader of her immortals team and has been protecting humanity for a very long time. The sequel will see her face one of the oldest immortals, known as Discord, who wants to destroy humans. Additionally, Andy has also lost her immortality, which she fears Discord might use to her advantage.
Charlize Theron is a successful American actress with many awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. In 2016, Time named her one of the most influential people for her work in AIDS awareness. By 2019, Forbes listed her as one of the highest-paid actresses, earning $23 million that year.
Some of her prominent works include The Italian Job, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast X, and Prometheus. Charlize is set to portray the role of Circe in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.
2) Uma Thurman as Discord
In the upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2, the American actress Uma Thurman will portray the role of the antagonist, Discord, one of the oldest and most powerful immortals, who wants to destroy humanity. She also shows respite for Andy and her time since they have been protecting the human race, instead of siding with their own kind.
Uma Thurman rose to prominence for her performance as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction. Uma also played the lead role of Beatrix Kiddo in Quentin Tarantino's action movies, namely Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. Some of her other prominent projects include Batman & Robin, The Accidental Husband, Dexter: Resurrection, and Super Pumped.
3) Henry Golding as Tuah
The British actor Henry Golding is the other new addition to the cast of the upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2. Henry will portray the role of Tuah, who is a fanatic of the immortals and also maintains a library containing all their history and lore.
Henry Golding has appeared in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen, Snake Eyes, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
4) Kiki Layne as Nile
In the upcoming sequel The Old Guard 2, the American actress Kiki Layne will reprise her role of Nile, one of the immortals from Andy's team. Nile is one of the newest members of the Immortals team and is yet to understand the full extent of her powers.
In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Kiki Layne talked about her character in the upcoming sequel and said,
“In the second film, she’s still asking questions — that’s just who she is; she’s a very curious person — but she’s found her place within the team. We get to witness the things that she may have learnt from the team over the months: new skills, new weapons.”
The actress Kiki Layne has appeared in movies such as Native Son, Coming 2 America, and Don't Worry Darling.
5) Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley
The British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as the intelligence agent Copley in Netflix's upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2. In the previous instalment, Copley had started working with the immortals after he had reached out to them for a covert operation. Now, Copley has grown closer to the team and feels like a part of them, even though he doesn't share their immortality.
Chiwetel is well-known for appearing in films such as 2012, Salt, Venom: The Last Dance, The Life of Chuck, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Rest of the cast and crew member details
The screenplay for the superhero film The Old Guard 2 was provided by Greg Rucka, Sarah L. Walker, and Leandro Fernandez, with Victoria Mahoney directing. Barry Ackroyd served as the director of photography, and Ruth Barrett and Steffan Thum composed the music for the film. According to IMDb, Italy and the United Kingdom served as primary filming locations for the project, with the reshoot taking place in Canada.
The rest of the cast members for the film include Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, and Veronica Ngo as Quynh.
Stay tuned with us for further updates on The Old Guard 2.