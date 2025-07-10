Where was Superman (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

The new Superman (2025) film marks a fresh start for the beloved superhero under the creative vision of director James Gunn. Set to release on July 11, 2025, this film reintroduces the Man of Steel to a new generation. The narrative is about Clark Kent trying to find a balance between his Kryptonian history and his life on Earth. It has a strong combination of old and new.

David Corenswet plays Superman, Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion plays Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced plays Hawkgirl.

With scenes set in the bustling city of Metropolis, quiet farmland, and icy wilderness, filming took place across Ohio, Georgia, California, and Norway.

Exploring all the filming locations of the new Superman film

Cleveland, Ohio – The Heart of Metropolis

Superman 2025 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Cleveland doubles as Metropolis, Superman’s home city. The Leader Building at 526 Superior Avenue stands in for the Daily Planet, where Clark Kent is seen entering in a fast-paced scene from the trailer.

Downtown’s Sherwin-Williams headquarters appears in an action sequence where Superman rescues a girl outside the 36-story building.

The Cleveland Arcade at 401 Euclid Avenue sets the stage for a romantic moment between Superman and Lois Lane as they share a kiss mid-air. Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, is transformed into a battle site for a showdown between Superman and a mysterious foe, bringing high-stakes action to a familiar venue.

Additional Cleveland locations seen in trailer scenes include:

Detroit-Superior Bridge

Key Tower and PNC Plaza

127 Public Square and 201 Superior Avenue

Cincinnati, Ohio

Production moved south to Cincinnati, where a few key landmarks brought a classical and refined aesthetic to the film. The Union Terminal, a beautiful Art Deco train station, stands in for a grand government or international building. Its massive rotunda and distinctive design make it a standout visual in the film.

Scenes also took place at the Lytle Tunnel, which appears to host fast-paced car chases and nighttime scenes. Its curved interior and underground location lend themselves well to suspenseful action or secretive encounters.

LaGrange, Georgia

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult (Image via Getty)

Clark Kent grew up in Smallville, a made-up town in Kansas, and that's where the emotional parts of Superman's tale come from. LaGrange, Georgia, was used to reproduce this place for the movie.

A digitally changed farmhouse in the neighbourhood serves as the setting for calm interactions between Clark and Jonathan Kent.

In one scene of the trailer, they are sitting together on the porch, which represents Clark's inner turmoil and ties the movie to family issues.

Atlanta, Georgia

Many interior scenes and effects-heavy sequences were filmed at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. This state-of-the-art facility provided controlled environments for scenes involving Kryptonian technology, action choreography, and CGI-enhanced storytelling.

Moreover, Atlanta has long been a hub for major productions, and Superman joins a long list of blockbuster films that used its resources to bring fictional worlds to life.

Macon and Roberta, Georgia

In addition to LaGrange, the producers employed other Georgian towns like Macon and Roberta to fill in other portions of Smallville. These places have old-fashioned stores, country roads, and wide-open sky, all of which were needed to show what Clark's youth was like.

Scenes of Clark walking through his hometown or interacting with locals may have been filmed in these areas. Their untouched and rustic charm helps emphasize the contrast between Smallville and the modern chaos of Metropolis.

Svalbard, Norway

One of the most visually stunning parts of the trailer shows Superman walking through an icy, remote landscape — the entrance to his Fortress of Solitude. Rather than simulating this environment with green screens, James Gunn took the crew to Svalbard, Norway, located deep within the Arctic Circle.

In a March 2024 interview with Norwegian outlet VG.no, Gunn revealed that the first scenes of the film — showing the superhero fleeing into isolation — were shot in Svalbard. The icy mountains and endless snowfields offer an authentic, almost alien terrain that reflects Superman’s solitude and introspection.

Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank

At the Los Angeles premiere oof Warner Bros. (Image via Getty)

A lot of the scenes were filmed on location, although some of it was also filmed on sound stages at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. These were probably utilized for reshoots, interiors, and sequences that needed effects added in post-production or CGI-enhanced surroundings.

This work in the studio helped make the movie better and put all the different locales together smoothly. The regulated atmosphere makes sure that the film's many locales are all the same.

GPB Studios, Atlanta

Additional indoor scenes were completed at GPB Studios, located at 260 14th Street NW in Atlanta, Georgia. These may have included newsroom interiors, apartment sets, or other structured settings used to tell Clark Kent’s more personal side of the story.

Mentor, Ohio

Mentor, Ohio, was also listed among the filming locations. It's where the suburban scenes, background shots, and some of the side-story segments were filmed.

This Ohio suburb is a great place to view what regular American life is like, maybe during Clark's undercover investigations or when he's not in the limelight.

James Gunn's Superman is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

