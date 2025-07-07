  • home icon
  • Movies
  • “Superman is the story of America”- James Gunn discusses the immigrant superhero, kindness, and more about Superman (2025)

“Superman is the story of America”- James Gunn discusses the immigrant superhero, kindness, and more about Superman (2025)

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Jul 07, 2025 12:56 GMT
&quot;Superman&quot; London Photocall - Source: Getty
James Gunn discusses Superman (Image via Getty)

In anticipation of the release of Superman (2025), director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has offered insights into the thematic core of his upcoming film, emphasizing that Superman’s story is fundamentally “the story of America.”

Ad

In an interview with the Sunday Times on July 4, Director James Gunn revealed that his upcoming film will be about "politics," especially since the superhero is "an immigrant that came from other places."

"Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The movie will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, as a reboot of the 2013 movie Man of Steel, and will provide the foundation of a new cinematic DC universe. The new character is played by actor David Corenswet, and Lois Lane is played by Rachel Brosnahan.

James Gunn’s take on politics and kindness in Superman

When Gunn was further questioned on how the political themes of the movie might resonate differently in different parts of the country, like New York, aka Metropolis, compared to Kansas, where Clark Kent grew up. He acknowledged the contrast and said:

Ad
"Yes, it plays differently, it’s about human kindness. And obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

According to Gunn himself, the film will delve into the issues of morality, conflict, and clashing values.

James Gunn sheds light on the political themes of the movie (Image via Getty)
James Gunn sheds light on the political themes of the movie (Image via Getty)
"Yes, it’s about politics, but on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and how differing moral perspectives can pull two people apart."
Ad

Although he stressed the moral overtones of the film, he highlighted its humor and fantasy, referring to a dog in a cape flying about as one of the lighter aspects of the film.

More about Superman (2025)

Superman (2025) from the universe of DC Studios (Image via Instagram/@superman)
Superman (2025) from the universe of DC Studios (Image via Instagram/@superman)

Superman (2025) is the most anticipated reintroduction of a DC superhero, directed and written by James Gunn as the centerpiece of the new cinematic universe of DC Studios. The movie is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

Ad

The filming started in March 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, with Gunn confirming updates on social media. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, marking his first appearance in the role, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor.

The supporting cast consists of Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

James Gunn stated in the interview that the movie aspires to capture the spirit of the classic tales, the friendly and positive character traits, as well as cover many of the modern issues presented in the film, such as compassion, justice, and what role the hero plays in his current society.

Superman (2025) will launch the new DC Universe: Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of Gunn and Peter Safran’s unified DC film. The success of the film is expected to shape the future of DC, influencing future releases such as The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

About the author
Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

Know More
Edited by Ameen Fatima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications