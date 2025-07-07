“Superman is the story of America”- James Gunn discusses the immigrant superhero, kindness, and more about Superman (2025)

In anticipation of the release of Superman (2025), director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has offered insights into the thematic core of his upcoming film, emphasizing that Superman’s story is fundamentally “the story of America.”

In an interview with the Sunday Times on July 4, Director James Gunn revealed that his upcoming film will be about "politics," especially since the superhero is "an immigrant that came from other places."

"Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

The movie will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, as a reboot of the 2013 movie Man of Steel, and will provide the foundation of a new cinematic DC universe. The new character is played by actor David Corenswet, and Lois Lane is played by Rachel Brosnahan.

James Gunn’s take on politics and kindness in Superman

When Gunn was further questioned on how the political themes of the movie might resonate differently in different parts of the country, like New York, aka Metropolis, compared to Kansas, where Clark Kent grew up. He acknowledged the contrast and said:

"Yes, it plays differently, it’s about human kindness. And obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

According to Gunn himself, the film will delve into the issues of morality, conflict, and clashing values.

James Gunn sheds light on the political themes of the movie (Image via Getty)

"Yes, it’s about politics, but on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and how differing moral perspectives can pull two people apart."

Although he stressed the moral overtones of the film, he highlighted its humor and fantasy, referring to a dog in a cape flying about as one of the lighter aspects of the film.

More about Superman (2025)

Superman (2025) from the universe of DC Studios (Image via Instagram/@superman)

Superman (2025) is the most anticipated reintroduction of a DC superhero, directed and written by James Gunn as the centerpiece of the new cinematic universe of DC Studios. The movie is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

The filming started in March 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, with Gunn confirming updates on social media. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, marking his first appearance in the role, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor.

The supporting cast consists of Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

James Gunn stated in the interview that the movie aspires to capture the spirit of the classic tales, the friendly and positive character traits, as well as cover many of the modern issues presented in the film, such as compassion, justice, and what role the hero plays in his current society.

Superman (2025) will launch the new DC Universe: Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of Gunn and Peter Safran’s unified DC film. The success of the film is expected to shape the future of DC, influencing future releases such as The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

