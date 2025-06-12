Amazon’s early screening tickets of Superman (2025) on Fandango record the ticketing platform’s best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025

James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman reboot may be a month away from its big theatrical release but it's already breaking records as it has officially become Fandango's best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025. This is a significant milestone that underscores the immense excitement surrounding the Man of Steel's new cinematic chapter.
The platform reports that the ticket sale of the Amazon Prime Early Access screenings for the film has outperformed all other movies released this year. These special screenings are to be held on July 8, 2025, in select theaters before it releases across the U.S. on July 11.
The film features David Corenswet in the titular role and Rachel Brosnahan as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Nathan Fillion, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Isabela Merced are the other prominent cast members.
Superman breaks Amazon's early screening record on Fandango
The first film instalment of James Gunn's DC Universe (DCU) has set a new record for first-day advance ticket booking in 2025, selling a record number of tickets for Amazon Prime Early Access screenings on Fandango.
Reserved solely for Amazon Prime members, viewers will be able to see Superman three days ahead of it's July 11 release through these special screenings. However, these screenings are not free and will take place in limited theatres only on July 8 at 7 pm local time.
The early ticket sales for the event have placed the DC Studios film ahead of all others released or to be released in 2025 till now, even the Marvel Studios juggernaut Fantastic Four: First Steps, which held the previous record for the year, showcasing the excitement for the project.
When does Superman release in theatres?
DCU's Superman is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 11, 2025. Based on characters from DC comics, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the film is written and directed by James Gunn, and is to be the first film of DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.
The film focuses on Clark Kent's journey of self-discovery, from his childhood in Smallville to his reconciliation with his Kryptonian heritage and his sense of purpose to save humanity. The official description of the movie as per Warner Bros. reads:
""Superman," DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."
Cast of the movie explored
The upcoming movie is set to feature some iconic characters from the DC Comics. Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman
- Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
- Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor
- Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern
- Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl
- Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific
- Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho
- Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen
- Wendell Pierce as Perry White
- Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan "Pa" Kent
- Neva Howell as Martha "Ma" Kent
- María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer
- Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher
- Terence Rosemore as Otis
- Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord
- Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.
- Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant
- Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard
- Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe
