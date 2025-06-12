Amazon’s early screening tickets of Superman (2025) on Fandango record the ticketing platform’s best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025

James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman reboot may be a month away from its big theatrical release but it's already breaking records as it has officially become Fandango's best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025. This is a significant milestone that underscores the immense excitement surrounding the Man of Steel's new cinematic chapter.

Ad

The platform reports that the ticket sale of the Amazon Prime Early Access screenings for the film has outperformed all other movies released this year. These special screenings are to be held on July 8, 2025, in select theaters before it releases across the U.S. on July 11.

The film features David Corenswet in the titular role and Rachel Brosnahan as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Nathan Fillion, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Isabela Merced are the other prominent cast members.

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Superman breaks Amazon's early screening record on Fandango

Ad

The first film instalment of James Gunn's DC Universe (DCU) has set a new record for first-day advance ticket booking in 2025, selling a record number of tickets for Amazon Prime Early Access screenings on Fandango.

Reserved solely for Amazon Prime members, viewers will be able to see Superman three days ahead of it's July 11 release through these special screenings. However, these screenings are not free and will take place in limited theatres only on July 8 at 7 pm local time.

Ad

The early ticket sales for the event have placed the DC Studios film ahead of all others released or to be released in 2025 till now, even the Marvel Studios juggernaut Fantastic Four: First Steps, which held the previous record for the year, showcasing the excitement for the project.

When does Superman release in theatres?

Ad

DCU's Superman is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 11, 2025. Based on characters from DC comics, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the film is written and directed by James Gunn, and is to be the first film of DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

The film focuses on Clark Kent's journey of self-discovery, from his childhood in Smallville to his reconciliation with his Kryptonian heritage and his sense of purpose to save humanity. The official description of the movie as per Warner Bros. reads:

Ad

""Superman," DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Ad

Cast of the movie explored

Ad

The upcoming movie is set to feature some iconic characters from the DC Comics. Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl

Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific

Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen

Wendell Pierce as Perry White

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan "Pa" Kent

Neva Howell as Martha "Ma" Kent

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher

Terence Rosemore as Otis

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant

Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard

Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Superman and other upcoming films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More