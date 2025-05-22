10 biggest reveals from the Superman movie teaser

The official trailer for the James Gunn-directed 2025 Superman has finally arrived, offering a detailed glimpse into the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) film. Positioned as a key launch point for DC Studios’ new shared universe, Superman holds a central role in Chapter One: Gods & Monsters.

The trailer dropped on May 14, 2025, several months ahead of the film’s scheduled worldwide release on July 11. This full-length trailer follows an initial teaser that premiered in December 2024.

The new footage expands on what was teased earlier, providing a clearer sense of the movie’s overall tone, visual style, and storyline. It also introduces audiences to important characters and sets up connections to the wider DCU.

The film promises to explore the Man of Steel's struggles with public perception and government oversight, while also delving into his personal relationships and origins, including the roles Lois Lane and the Kent family play in his life.

Beyond establishing Clark Kent’s place in the narrative, the trailer hints at new villains and unexpected alliances that shape the film’s conflict. It also suggests broader implications for the DCU moving forward, including potential multiverse elements. Overall, the trailer offers both longtime DC fans and newcomers fresh insight into what to expect from this pivotal chapter in the evolving DCU.

The biggest reveals from the Superman trailer

1) A callback to 2016's Batman v Superman

The trailer highlights the dynamic between Lois and Clark while hinting at a storyline that echoes elements from Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In that film, the Man of Steel faces legal scrutiny from the US government for operating without oversight. Gunn’s Superman appears to follow a similar thread.

In the trailer, Lois interviews Clark and brings up the growing public criticism around his actions. She mentions that the Secretary of Defense is planning to investigate his activities. Clark reacts strongly, questioning the need for oversight when he’s intervening to stop wars and save lives, mirroring themes previously explored in Batman v Superman.

2) Rick Flag Sr.'s second appearance

The trailer briefly shows Rick Flag Sr. during a mention of the Secretary of Defense. Flag Sr., first seen in Creature Commandos, is the father of The Suicide Squad's Rick Flag. While the trailer placement suggests he may hold the government role, James Gunn later clarified on Threads that the Secretary of Defense is a different character named Mori. Flag Sr., instead, leads ARGUS in the new DCU.

3) Superman vs. the Hammer of Boravia

The trailer introduces a new villain: the Hammer of Boravia. This original character has been created specifically for the 2025 film and does not appear in any existing DC Comics. Shown as a towering golden robot with abilities resembling Superman’s, the Hammer of Boravia is positioned as a new threat to the Kryptonian. While not confirmed, its design and presence suggest a possible connection to Lex Luthor.

4) Ultraman and Engineer work for the US government

The trailer confirms the involvement of two previously rumored villains: Engineer and Ultraman. While their roles in full capacity in the story remain unclear, footage shows both characters working alongside Rick Flag Sr. and the US government. One scene depicts them escorting the Last Son of Krypton in custody, while another hints at possible conflicting loyalties.

5) Lex Luthor attacks the Fortress of Solitude

The trailer hints at a shift in allegiance for Engineer and Ultraman. One sequence shows the Engineer attacking the Fortress of Solitude alongside Lex Luthor, dismantling the Kryptonian robot assistants before being confronted by Krypto. Later shots suggest Krypto plays a role in helping Superman reach the Kent farm, though the full context isn’t revealed.

6) There will be flashbacks

Martha and Jonathan Kent's presence offers a glimpse into Clark’s early years. Flashback-style footage shows a young Clark embracing his adoptive father, while Pa Kent reminds him that who he becomes is shaped by his choices. In another scene, Ma Kent casually mentions washing Clark’s boots, hinting at a grounded, everyday dynamic that continues into adulthood.

7) Superman gets imprisoned

Metamorpho makes a brief appearance in the trailer, sharing a glass cell with Clark, likely held captive by Lex Luthor. Known for his ability to transform into various chemicals, Metamorpho’s role in the story hasn’t yet been revealed. However, it can be assumed that he, too, ends up on the wrong side of Luthor, just like Superman.

8) Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, & Mr. Terrific are team members

A popular theory surrounding Superman is the involvement of the Justice League International, founded by Maxwell Lord. The trailer features glimpses of Kendra Saunders’ Hawkgirl, Michael Holt’s Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern flying above Metropolis in matching supersuits, hinting that they may be the DCU's first official superhero team.

9) James Gunn’s humor is still intact

One notable moment from the trailer shows that James Gunn’s signature humor will appear in this film. Near the end, a woman takes a selfie from a high-rise window while the Hammer of Boravia destroys a building behind her. Gunn has said Superman will have less humor than his Guardians of the Galaxy movies or The Suicide Squad, but this scene suggests some comedic moments will still be included.

10) There may be a multiversal story

The trailer also hints at a possible multiverse storyline. Near the end, rapid shots show Mr. Terrific and Lois Lane standing by what seems to be a portal. Later, Superman is seen flying through a dark, debris-filled void, suggesting the film may explore multiversal elements. Along with Peacemaker season 2’s trailer, this points to multiverse possibilities in the DCU’s future.

As the July 2025 release approaches, anticipation builds around how Superman will reshape the DC Universe. With fresh storylines, new characters, and hints of multiversal intrigue, the film sets the stage for an expansive future. Fans and doubters alike have much to look forward to in the coming few months.

