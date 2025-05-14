James Gunn's Superman trailer shows David Corenswet's heroic journey against fierce enemies

Superman is back with a new reboot of the Man of Steel, and the world is watching closely. The first trailer for the film, directed by James Gunn, has officially dropped, with David Corenswet taking flight as the iconic hero.

Set to release on July 11, this film marks the beginning of a new era for DC Studios. Under James Gunn's guidance, the DC Universe (DCU) is offering a fresh direction for beloved characters and a long-term vision for the future of the franchise.

Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, in this film, is not only struggling with his identity as the Man of Steel but also dealing with the fallout from his actions. He becomes a target of political scrutiny after intervening to halt a war in a foreign nation without express permission from the American government.

Everything to know about Superman

The new superhero film is set in the DCU's first chapter, Gods and Monsters, and marks the beginning of a multi-film saga. It introduces a fresh Superman played by David Corenswet, alongside a star-studded cast, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

This film looks at Clark Kent's dual identity as a journalist and a superhero. Director James Gunn's vision aims to present a Superman who is more human and relatable while preserving the heroism that has made him a symbol of hope for generations.

The movie takes inspiration from Grant Morrison's All-Star Superman comics, which explore Superman's vulnerability, mortality, and compassion. Unlike past portrayals, where the Man of Steel has been largely invulnerable and stoic, this iteration shows a more compassionate hero, willing to accept help and learn from his mistakes.

Set to reframe this movie inside the bigger context of the new DC Universe, Gunn's long-term franchise vision helps create a unified DCU comprising several linked films and television series. Superman's story is just the start, with the DCU set to keep growing with other initiatives, including The Authority and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Trailer details of Superman

The trailer of Superman showcases a film that blends classic superhero elements with a modern sensibility, as Gunn blends humor, action, and emotional depth. The almost 3-minute-long trailer sees Clark Kent struggling with his role as the superhero, as well as the weight of his actions.

One focal point of the trailer is when Clark, in an interview with Lois Lane, states that he has halted a war but did not consult the American government before intervening. This scene establishes the main theme of the movie: Clark's wish to do good and the right thing even at the expense of power. He must face the consequences of these actions on top of the story's villains.

Lois is seen trying to assist Clark balance the public and political difficulties of his superhero identity, presumably aware that he is Superman. Along with some classic superhero action, the trailer also shows the titular superhero bruised, bleeding, and pleading for help.

The trailer also teases some intense action sequences, including battles with Lex Luthor’s high-tech weaponry and alien threats. His faithful dog, Krypto, is seen helping him in these battles, adding a touch of heart to the chaos.

Production and direction

James Gunn's move to DC Studios offers a new viewpoint on the superhero genre following his success with Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Under Gunn’s direction, the movie acts as a standalone film and also the beginning of a much larger vision for the DC Universe. The film is a part of the DCU’s Gods and Monsters chapter, which includes films like The Brave and the Bold and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Gunn’s approach to the superhero reflects his commitment to celebrating kindness and love, core values that have defined the character since its creation. The production of the new DC Universe is backed by writers Drew Goddard, Christina Hodson, Christal Henry, Jeremy Slater, and Tom King.

The movie arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025, marking the start of a new chapter for the DC Universe. Stay tuned for more updates as the year progresses.

