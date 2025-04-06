James Gunn showcases new ‘Superman 2025’ clip at CinemaCon, featuring emotional moments with Krypto the Superdog

During the 2025 CinemaCon, a new sneak peek for the James Gunn-directed movie Superman 2025 was released. The clip, which gives a glimpse of Superman's furry ally, Krypto, was also uploaded on the DC YouTube channel on April 4, 2024.

The new film will bring back the iconic comic book character to theatres across the United States on July 11, 2025. It is produced by Peter Safran and James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman. The other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

Superman 2025 CinemaCon footage showed Krypto in action

Superman returns to the screen this July, and he's bringing Krypto along. A sneak peek at CinemaCon showed the superdog helping Clark Kent when he's badly injured. The clip, first teased on December 19, 2024, features a weakened Clark lying in the snow, calling for help. Krypto eagerly rushes to him, playfully jumping on the Man of Steel. Clark asks him to take him home and offers his cape to be used as a sled.

Krypto soon understands the assignment and starts dragging Clark in the snow. Then, the Fortress of Solitude emerges, and a few mechanical beings welcome Clark and tell him that he will be good with a healthy dose of yellow sun in no time. When he tries to thank them for their work, one of the robots says:

"No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it. We have no consciousness whatsoever."

However, in the montage shown towards the end of the sneak peek, we can see Superman weeping over one of the robots, who appears to be dead. The clip also gave glimpses of Superman's heroics, the villains, and the romance between Clark and Lois.

About Superman 2025

Superman 2025 would again explore the iconic character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Henry Cavill previously played the role in the Zack Snyder films, popularly known as the Snyderverse.

David Corenswet will portray a new version of the caped hero who arrived on Earth as a baby from a distant planet. The baby is adopted by a loving couple who raise him in Smallville. Soon, he discovers that he is different from the rest and is capable of doing the impossible. However, for the sake of his family and close ones, he hides his identity and becomes Superman.

The film is produced by DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Here's how the platform describes the film:

"Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Superman 2025 and other upcoming films.

