Is Peacemaker Season 2 canon to Season 1? James Gunn explains the connection

The James Gunn DC Universe is in full swing right now as Peacemaker season 2 is deep in filming. Being the next project to come after 2025's Superman, the anticipation for the season is high. Earlier James Gunn had claimed that Season 2 of the John Cena starrer won't be canon with Season 1, which confused fans. However, Gunn has now set the record straight.

In an interview with IGN, James Gunn clarified that Peacemaker season 2 will be canon with almost all of Season 1, but there will be a huge exception - the Justice League.

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker,”

The finale of season 1 features the Justice League, and while only the silhouettes of Superman and Wonder Woman are seen, actors Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller reprise their roles as Aquaman and The Flash. How this exception will be resolved remains to be seen, but Gunn did confirm that Peacemaker season 2 will be canon with his new DC Universe.

He further reiterated that following the release of Creature Commandos on December 5, 2024, every future DC Project will be canon with this new universe (not counting the Elseworld films). As of now, Peacemaker season 2 doesn't have a release date, but it is confirmed to arrive following the release of Superman on July 11, 2025.

What do we know about Peacemaker season 2?

Currently, not many plot details are available on Peacemaker Season 2. However, Gunn has confirmed that the show will take place after the events of Superman. It was previously revealed that the events that will happen in Superman will also affect some story elements of the show. What those elements exactly are remains to be seen.

John Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker in the upcoming season. The majority of the cast from the first season will reprise their roles as well and they will be joined by Frank Grillo who will be portraying Rick Flag Sr. Fans can see Rick Flag Sr. first in action in Creature Commandos this December.

As we know, Peacemaker killed Rick Flag Sr.'s son Rick Flag Jr., and fans can surely expect to see him try and get revenge on John Cena's DC character. On the story side, fans can also expect to see Peacemaker continue to be haunted by his dad Auggie Smith in Season 2. Even though his dad has died, the ending of Season 1 confirms that his conscience still haunts Peacemaker.

What other projects are in development for the upcoming DC Universe?

James Gunn's brand new DC Universe officially starts this December when Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5, 2024. Following that, fans will get their first big film of this universe next year when Superman starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan premieres in theatres on July 11, 2025. After that, fans will, of course, get Peacemaker Season 2.

Other than that, projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, and the Batman film The Brave and the Bold are in development at DC Studios as well.

