James Gunn reveals Peacemaker season 2 has begun filming: Everything we know so far

Amidst filming Superman, writer and director James Gunn announced that Peacemaker season 2 has begun filming as well. Gunn took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of the show and captioned it with "day 1 S2," revealing that John Cena and the gang are back for another adventure.

With Peacemaker season 2 having just started its shooting, there isn't much detail available on what the story might take shape into. It is the third production currently in development under the new DC Studios regime.

James Gunn reveals Peacemaker season 2 won't be canon with season 1

Earlier in March, writer and director James Gunn confused many fans when he revealed that season 1 of Peacemaker won't be canon with season 2 via Instagram Threads. While this announcement did send fans into a frenzy, wondering exactly what it meant for the show, Gunn did clarify a few things later on.

"All the events didn't happen in the DCU. I mean MOST do, but there are a few things outside the lines so I can't say it's pure canon," Gunn revealed via Threads.

Since Peacemaker was a product of the now defunct DCEU, this basically means that a few core beats of the show took place in the upcoming new DC Universe. But events like the Justice League showing up in the season 1 finale will be retconned to fit in with the new versions of the characters that will be cast.

Peacemaker season 2 to take place after the events of Superman

Gunn previously offered a clear timeline on when Peacemaker season 2 will exactly take place on Instagram Threads. He revealed that the events of Superman will directly affect the story of Peacemaker, and that season 2 will be set after the events of his upcoming film in 2025.

Considering that both projects are currently being shot side-by-side and appear in the same universe, it does make sense. While James Gunn directed five out of the eight episodes for season 1, he won't be returning to direct the same amount of episodes for season 2, given his commitment to Superman.

Gunn wrote on Threads on March 10, 2024:

"Yes, we’ll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I’ve written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won’t be able to direct them all (only some)."

The other directors for Peacemaker season 2 haven't been announced yet.

Expand Tweet

Among the cast, alongside John Cena, the majority of the players from season 1 like Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, and more will be returning for the show as well.

It is not yet announced when Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on Max, but we can expect it to come after Superman.