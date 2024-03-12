James Gunn confirms Peacemaker Season 2 shooting timeline; Reveals season one will not be canon

Peacemaker Season 2 has been hotly anticipated by fans ever since season one of the show ended. The last we saw of John Cena's foul-mouthed DC superhero was back at the start of 2022, and ever since then, fans have been wondering exactly when the character will return to screens. Well, it certainly looks like James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have an answer for that.

Jennifer Holland, who will return as Emilia Harcourt in the show, confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 will begin shooting this summer.

“Yessss we start filming this summer! It’s gonna be so gooooood,” Holland replied to a fan's question on Instagram as per Deadline.

Gunn took to Instagram Threads and confirmed that the filming will continue alongside his Superman film that's currently in the works, and also revealed that season one of the show is not canon to his new universe, which surely did raise some ears online.

"Yes, we’ll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I’ve written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won’t be able to direct them all (only some)," Gunn revealed via Threads.

James Gunn reveals Peacemaker Season 2 will take place after Superman

As per director and writer James Gunn, Peacemaker Season 2 will take place after the events of Superman. Since the second season of the show will air after the David Corenswet film, the events in the movie will have a direct impact on the events in the series.

However, Gunn did leave many fans confused when he was asked about Peacemaker Season 2 on Threads. The director revealed that season one of Peacemaker won't be canon anymore to the new DCU. Clearing up the confusion in another reply, he explained how the show will move forward in season 2. He said:

“Many strands will remain consistent, yes, insofar as Peacemaker’s story goes."

This means that the events and setups of Peacemaker Season 1 will remain consistent with where the story will move forward in Season 2, but it will be rather set in the new DCU rather than the, now defunct DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU)—the same timeline in which season one of the show took place.

Peacemaker was originally a continuation of The Suicide Squad and featured many returning characters like Amanda Waller, Emilia Harcourt, and John Economos from the film. The show and the film were both products of the old DCEU, which recently ended in December 2023 with the release of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

While it's still unclear whether Gunn is heading for a full reboot with his upcoming DCU, hints like these sure do point towards it. Gunn also previously mentioned that Peacemaker will mention the universe change in season 2 in a way that won't be confusing.

What do we know about the upcoming season?

Currently, there isn't much information available about what season 2 of Peacemaker will comprise. However, it is known that James Gunn has already written the episodes. Still, it looks like he will only be returning to direct a few episodes, unlike season one, as he is currently shooting Superman at the same time.

Alongside that, we also know that the majority of the cast, like John Cena, Jennifer Holland, and more from season one, will return for Peacemaker Season 2. With season two set to come out after Superman, there is a good chance it might premiere in 2025 as well.