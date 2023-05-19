John Cena offers hopeful update on Peacemaker Season 2 amid DC reboot

Excitement and relief fill the air for Peacemaker fans as John Cena, the talented actor at the helm of the series, has shared a much-anticipated update on the show's future. As the DC Universe undergoes a reboot, fans anxiously questioned whether Peacemaker season 2 would see the light of day. Despite its renewal, the absence of the series from the initial list of announced projects left doubts lingering in the minds of devoted viewers.

However, Cena's recent revelation brings a ray of hope. Offering reassurance amidst the uncertainty, his update sheds light on the promising path ahead for Peacemaker season 2. With his words, fans can now let out a collective sigh of relief, eagerly anticipating what lies in store for their favorite anti-hero protagonist in the DC Universe's grand scheme of things.

Peacemaker season 2: A delayed arrival and Cena's hopeful remarks

John Cena's hopeful remarks bring reassurance to fans eagerly awaiting the delayed arrival of season 2 amidst the DC reboot (Image via Warner Bros)

Fans of Peacemaker will need patience as the highly anticipated second season won't arrive on the DCU soon. Director James Gunn confirmed that it shouldn't be expected until "after (Superman: Legacy)." This extended timeline has left fans wondering if Peacemaker season 2 will happen.

However, in a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, John Cena provided a glimmer of hope for the future of the series within the DCU.

Cena expressed his optimism when asked about the possibility of a second season, saying:

"I hope so."

He went on to commend James Gunn and Peter Safran, praising their genuine passion for their work:

"I hope so, what I will say is I'm very excited about the new leadership at DC because I love James Gunn as a human being and Peter Safran as well. I have the utmost respect for them as professionals, I've never seen people so prepared and who take it so serious and have so much passion for it and aren't afraid to be themselves."

Cena's excitement for the future of DC was palpable, regardless of whether the show continues or not. He commended James Gunn's creativity and assured fans they could expect a bold and authentic experience:

"What you will see from DC in the future is the heart of James Gunn, he is not going to leave anything on the table he will not make a vanilla movie that says movie on the end of it and then serve it to you."

Cena emphasized that Gunn will fearlessly take chances and approach projects uniquely, promising a brilliant creative mind. As a fan and friend of James, Cena is eagerly awaiting what lies ahead for the future of DC. He said:

"He will take chances, he will be brash, he'll do things his way, but you will get authentically his creative mind which I think is brilliant. So whether the future of DC involves 'Peacemaker' or not, as a fan and as a friend of James, I'm excited for the future of DC."

Peacemaker season 2: Uncertain release schedule

The release of season 2 remains uncertain as fans eagerly await updates (Image via Warner Bros)

According to Cena's remarks, the release of Peacemaker season 2 remains uncertain, and DC Studios has not provided a definitive timeline for the highly anticipated season. However, given that the show is the brainchild of James Gunn, fans can maintain hope for its continuation.

While the wait for season 2 of the series may be prolonged, there is excitement surrounding its spiritual sequel, Waller, which is scheduled to debut before Superman: Legacy in 2025. Whether John Cena's character will appear in Waller is still unknown.

The good news is that fans can expect to see familiar faces in Waller. Viola Davis will reprise her role as the titular anti-hero, while Steve Agee will return as John Economos. This allows other beloved Peacemaker characters, such as Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, to join the captivating narrative.

While eagerly anticipating the next season, fans can immerse themselves in Peacemaker's thrilling and action-packed episodes, currently available for streaming on HBO Max. Indulge in the adventures of the iconic character until the arrival of season 2.

With John Cena's hopeful remarks and the unwavering dedication of the creative team, fans can rest assured that the continuation of this beloved series within the ever-evolving DC Universe is on the horizon. While specific details may remain uncertain, the enduring enthusiasm for the series ensures its eventual return.

