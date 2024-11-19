Is Ezra Miller being replaced as The Flash? What does this mean for the future of the DC Universe?

As The Flash released last year, many fans thought it would segue into James Gunn's new DC universe. However, with the film flopping at the box office and going through a troubled production, it looks like Gunn is starting over with his brand new DC Universe, which will include classic characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman played by new actors.

This also certainly means that The Flash actor Ezra Miller won't be returning to play the character. In the reveal of his new DC Universe on January 31, 2023, Gunn stated that some actors from the past will be returning while others won't.

“The one thing that we can promise is that everything from our first project forward will be canon and will be connected. We’re using some actors from the past, we’re not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent," said Gunn in an official press release to DC Comics.

Trending

As of now, the only actors returning to James Gunn's DC Universe are cast members from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Additionally, actor Xolo Maridueña, who portrayed Blue Beetle, will be returning to star as the character in his own animated series.

Expand Tweet

However, actors like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and others, who portrayed major superheroes in the Snyder era of DC movies, won't be returning to portray their characters again. This goes for Ezra Miller's Flash as well, who was a major part of the previous DC cinematic universe. Not to mention, Ezra Miller's legal troubles would have prevented them from returning anyway.

The Flash's box office and production troubles could also be a factor in Ezra Miller not returning

Ezra Miller's The Flash was in production for many years, before Andy Muschietti came on board in 2019 as a director. Before that, it had a long list of directors joining the project and then leaving it, as they couldn't see eye-to-eye with Warner Bros. on the vision for the film. However, with Muschietti's arrival, the film was finally being developed.

Meanwhile, during the production of The Flash, actor Ezra Miller got into many legal troubles. With claims of disorderly conduct, physical altercations, harassment charges, and more made against them, it further brought bad coverage towards the production of the film.

Not to mention, the film was subjected to many reshoots as well, due to the changing leadership at DC and Warner Bros. This caused The Flash's budget to balloon up to between $200-$220 million, while it barely made $271 million at the global box office.

When does James Gunn's DC Universe start?

Expand Tweet

James Gunn's DC Universe is officially set to begin this December, when Creature Commandos releases on Max on December 5, 2024. The animated series will be the first official project released under Gunn's new banner and will be followed by a new slate of films and shows.

The first film of the new DC Universe will be Superman, which is set to release next year, on July 11, 2025. Additionally, projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Peacemaker season 2, and Lanterns are currently in development as well. Meanwhile, a Batman film, titled The Brave and the Bold, is also being developed by The Flash director, Andy Muschietti.

Read More: Invincible season 2 removes Ezra Miller from its cast

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback