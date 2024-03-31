Invincible season 2 removes Ezra Miller from its cast

The Flash fame Ezra Miller is back in controversy after news emerged that he has been quietly removed from the cast of Invincible season 2.

Neither Amazon Prime Video nor Miller’s representatives have made any comment on the actor’s sudden removal from the series. However, given they didn’t return in the sequel as D.A. Sinclair, it became apparent that significant change had occurred.

In the first season of Invincible, Miller played D.A. Sinclair. The deranged scientist character is known for creating the ReAnime, former humans who are experimented upon to turn them into mechanical zombie-like creatures.

After season 1, D.A. Sinclair returned in the penultimate episode of Invincible season 2, and the series didn’t take much time to find Miller’s replacement.

Who will voice D.A. Sinclair in Invincible season 2?

In Invincible season 2, Eric Bauza will be replacing Ezra Miller to portray the character D.A. Sinclair in the series. Bauza is widely acclaimed for voicing most of the Looney Tunes characters. The voice actor was even lauded with two Emmy Awards for his performances in Looney Tunes Cartoons and Bugs Bunny Builders.

He's popularly known for voicing roles in Batman Ninja, Breadwinners, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the list goes on. Bauza is also a four-time nominee for the Daytime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program category. One nomination was for The Adventures of Puss in Boots, while the other three were for Muppet Babies.

Although no announcement regarding the recast has been made, fans will be content to learn that Bauza will voice the character. Sinclair returns in the seventh episode of Invincible season 2, where he was seen being busy working on his ReAnimen.

Given how the first season ended, Sinclair played a pivotal role in providing his ReAnimen to the GDA to stop Omni-Man.

However, the aftermath of the horrifying incident saw most of the ReAnimen destroyed by Omni-Man, which increased the workload of the mad scientist.

Per Cecil’s orders, Sinclair began producing more ReAnimen, just in case Earth faced another disaster like Nolan. In the present time, with another Viltrumite’s arrival, Cecil ordered Sinclair to ready his ReAnimen, but the latter denied the request, as he wasn’t finished working on them.

Sinclair will return in future episodes with his ReAnimen and possibly a new batch of upgraded dead soldiers to lend a hand to GDA in their quest to save Earth from potential threats like the Viltrumites.

Everything to know about Ezra Miller’s controversy before he was removed from Invincible season 2

Since the Iceland Choking incident in Iceland, where a video of Miller assaulting a woman went viral in 2020, the actor became one of the most debated topics in the Hollywood industry.

Subsequently, a string of events surrounding Miller unfolded throughout the year, including harassing a woman singing at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, behaving disorderly in front of children and their families and being accused of grooming and leading a cult.

In 2022, the actor revealed that they have recently gone under treatment for their “complex mental issues.” Miller provided a statement to Variety, apologizing for their past behavior, proclaiming to get a fresh start.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

Given the controversial history of Miller, it's quite apparent why Invincible season 2 didn’t see the actor reprising his role. Additionally, it's unlikely that the actor will return for future installments.

