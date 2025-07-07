Who voiced the surprise characters this week? Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 features unexpected guests

Rick and Morty season 8 continues its wild ride through sci-fi satire, multiverse shenanigans, and cultural parody. The animated series returned with new episodes on May 12, 2025, on Adult Swim, bringing back the dysfunctional genius Rick Sanchez and his often reluctant grandson Morty Smith.

This season showcases a refreshed voice cast, with Ian Cardoni stepping in as Rick and Harry Belden as Morty. Sarah Chalke returns as Beth and Space Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer. With ten new episodes on the slate, Rick and Morty season 8 leans into the absurdity fans love while exploring timely pop culture commentary.

Episode 7, titled Ricker Than Fiction, delivers one of the season’s biggest surprises: voice cameos from acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn and Zack Snyder. Both appear as animated versions of themselves, poking fun at their superhero legacies in a clever, self-aware storyline that satirizes Hollywood’s obsession with franchises.

James Gunn and Zack Snyder make special cameos in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7

Who are James Gunn and Zack Snyder?

James Gunn with David Corenswett and the cast of Superman (Image via Getty)

James Gunn is an acclaimed director, screenwriter, and now co-head of DC Studios. He made his mark in Hollywood with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, bringing humor and heart to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After shifting to DC, he directed The Suicide Squad and created the HBO Max series Peacemaker.

In 2023, Gunn was asked to start again with the DC Universe. His version of Superman is set to be out on July 11, 2025.

Zack Snyder, on the other hand, is known for his epic visual style and darker interpretations of beloved franchises. His credits include 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He commands a loyal fan base and is often praised for his unique storytelling approach and cinematic scale.

Though both directors have worked on the Superman character, their interpretations differ dramatically. Gunn leans into sequences with character development and dialogue, while Snyder favors visual storytelling and emotionally intense action. In Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7, these divergent perspectives set the stage for a humorous altercation as they portray exaggerated versions of themselves.

What is Rick and Morty season 8 episode all about?

Rick and Morty (Image via Adult Swim)

The episode Ricker Than Fiction follows Rick and Morty as they travel to the Warner Bros. lot, furious about the direction of a beloved film franchise called Maximum Velocitree. They point the finger at James Gunn, who is in charge of the new one. Rick decides to deploy one of his newest inventions, the Movie-lizer, when their fight doesn’t go as planned.

The Movie-lizer is a powerful device that allows Rick to rewrite movies in real time, reshaping stories and characters at will. The two use this technique to try to “fix” the franchise on their own. What comes next is a hilarious spoof of Hollywood that deals with issues like studio interference, fans feeling entitled, and the difficult goal of making everyone satisfied.

The script includes fictionalized versions of superhero tropes, absurd character rewrites, and nonsensical plot twists. True to Rick and Morty form, the plot spirals into chaos, both hilarious and unnerving. Rick’s efforts to control the creative process becomes more harmful as the episode goes on. This scene shows how dangerous it is to have too much power and be obsessed with perfection.

How James Gunn and Zack Snyder took over Rick and Morty season 8

The true highlight of the episode lies in the voice cameos by James Gunn and Zack Snyder. The two directors appear as exaggerated animated versions of themselves, each offering biting commentary about the superhero genre—and each other.

James Gunn first appears as a passionate, fast-talking director defending his vision for Maximum Velocitree. He delivers enthusiastic lines about storytelling and character arcs, only to be hilariously zapped by Rick’s fictional weapon. His character’s over-the-top exit adds to the absurdity.

Zack Snyder shows up separately in the Warner Bros. cafeteria, cool and collected. He directly mocks Gunn’s dialogue-heavy take on Superman.

“He’s the Man of Steel, not the Man of Conversation,” Snyder says.

The two then engage in a brief but hilarious exchange. Snyder suggests “more shots of him punching!” while Gunn retorts. He sheepishly apologizes, saying he “shouldn’t be lashing out” at him because his “biceps are the size of my head.”

The entire scene works because of the self-awareness both directors bring to their performances. According to executive producer Scott Marder, the duo recorded their lines in the same session and were completely on board.

“They laughed at anything we threw at them,” Marder said. “There were probably more digs we could’ve used. They were good sports.”

Their willingness to parody themselves, particularly in light of Gunn’s upcoming new Superman movie, demonstrates their strong sense of humor and deep affection for the show. Marder revealed that both directors are longtime fans of Rick and Morty.

All about Rick and Morty season 8

Rick and Morty season 8 (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 8 debuted on May 12, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly on Adult Swim in the US. Every Sunday night, fans can tune in for another dose of sci-fi madness, existential dread, and sharp satire. The season consists of ten episodes, and as of July 6, seven have aired—including the now-iconic Ricker Than Fiction.

Streaming options include Max (formerly HBO Max), where episodes drop shortly after broadcast. This process makes it easy for fans around the world to stay up-to-date with the latest developments, character arcs, and celebrity cameos.

So far, Rick and Morty season 8 has given screentime to nearly every main character. The season premiere spotlighted Summer, while later episodes focused on Jerry and Space Beth. Despite changes in the voice cast and creative team, the show has maintained its signature tone of high-concept humor mixed with emotional storytelling.

Rick and Morty season 8 continues July 13 on Adult Swim and streams on Max. Episode 7 stood out with James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s surprise cameos. Their playful rivalry teased Gunn’s Superman, flying into theaters July 11. With more twists ahead, the multiverse chaos is far from over.

