Rick & Morty season 8: Full list of cast and returning characters explored

Rick & Morty season 8, the highly anticipated eighth installment of the popular adult animated science fiction series, premiered its first episode on Adult Swim on May 25, 2025. The episode marked the return of the show's titular characters and several other cast members, allowing audiences to continue enjoying the beloved characters.

The season saw the return of Ian Cardoni as the voice of Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden, as Morty Smith/Evil Morty. Other returning members of the show's cast from the previous seasons include Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith/Space Beth, and Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, among others.

The primary cast of Rick Sanchez

1) Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Ian Cardoni voices Rick Sanchez (Image via Getty)

Ian Cardoni voices the role of the chaotic scientist Rick Sanchez in Rick & Morty season 8.

Ian Cardoni's casting in season 7 of Rick & Morty marked his first big role. Prior to this, he appeared in several minor roles, including an uncredited role in Grown Ups in 2010. In 2025, Cardoni lent his voice to the show Krapopolis. Most recently, he voiced the Riddler in the 2025 video game DC: Dark Legion.

2) Harry Belden as Morty Smith/Evil Morty

Harry Belden voices Morty Smith (Image via Getty)

Harry Belden voices the character of the show's other lead, Morty Smith. He is Rick's grandson.

Like Cardoni, Harry Belden is also relatively new to the industry, which is why he does not have many credits to his name. In 2019, he played the role of Marco in Proven Innocent. He also appeared in the role of Kyle Henderson in Chicago Med in 2020 and Will in Christmas...Again?! in 2021.

3) Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Spencer Grammer voices Summer Smith (Image via Getty)

Spencer Grammer reprises her role as Summer Smith in Rick & Morty season 8. Summer is Rick's granddaughter and Morty's sister.

Spencer Grammer has several acting credits under her name. While her role as Summer is what she is most identified with, other projects in which she has played memorable roles include As the World Turns (2006), Greek (2007–2011), and Solar Opposites (2022–2023).

4) Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith/Space Beth

Sarah Chalke voices Beth Smith (Image via Getty)

Sarah Chalke voices Beth Smith in Rick & Morty season 8. She is Morty and Summer's mother and Rick's daughter.

Sarah Chalke is a popular face in the industry, thanks to her stint as Stella Zinman in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. However, this show is not the only project Sarah is identified with. She has played crucial roles in Roseanne (1993–1997, 2008), Scrubs (2001–2010), and Firefly Lane (2021–2023).

5) Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Chris Parnell voices Jerry Smith (Image via Getty)

Chris Parnell is the voice of Jerry Smith in Rick & Morty season 8. He is Morty and Summer's father and Beth's husband.

Chris Parnell has been active in the industry for a long time, and a testimony to that fact is the actor's filmography. Some popular projects Chris Parnell has been a part of in his career include Saturday Night Live (1998–2012), 30 Rock (2006–2013), and Family Guy (2019–2022).

Additional cast of Rick & Morty season 8

The rest of the cast of Rick & Morty season 8 comprises:

Dan Harmon as Birdperson

Jon Allen as Mr. Poopybutthole

Tom Kenny as Squanchy, Gene Gilligan, and additional characters

Kari Wahlgren as Jessica, Diane, and additional characters

The next episode of Rick & Morty season 8 releases on June 1, 2025.

