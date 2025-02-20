What role does Brendan Hines play in Chicago Med? Character details explored

Chicago Med is a medical drama that premiered on NBC in 2015. The series chronicles the professional and personal activities of the doctors and other staff at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. It is a part of the One Chicago franchise and runs parallel with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

In season 10, Brendan Hines joined the show as Dr. Nicholas Hayes, who is a new physician at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. His role in the series is to help the existing medical professionals to tackle complicated cases.

Brenden Hines' Role in Chicago Med

Brendan Hines(Image via Instagram/@brendanhines)

Brendan Hines plays Dr. Nicholas Hayes on Chicago Med. His character first featured in season 10, episode 10, Broken Hearts, released on January 22, 2025. Dr. Nicholas Hayes works alongside Dr. Caitlin Lenox, played by Sarah Ramos, and other physician colleagues who manage wards and look after patients.

In episode 10, Dr. Nicholas Hayes heads the surgery team for the operation to separate conjoined twins Elijah and Powell Hughes. He is impressed when Dr. Caitlin Lenox, portrayed by Sarah Ramos, offers to help with a trick she used while serving in Afghanistan. He then brings her onto the operating team for the difficult surgery.

Brendan Hines' return to Chicago Med and future storyline

After appearing in season 10, episode 10, Brendan Hines will return in episode 13, Take a Look in the Mirror, which will air on February 26, 2025.

This episode will feature Dr. Hayes working with Dr. Caitlin Lenox and student Doctor Naomi Howard on a complex medical case, which will test their professional and personal relationships.

In an interview with TV Line on February 6, 2025, showrunner Allen MacDonald indicated that the next episodes will focus on Dr. Hayes' personal life and relationships, especially with Dr. Lenox. He stated:

"We will be in touch with Dr. Hayes again, and there is much more to come between her and Dr. Lenox."

Brendan Hines' early life and career

Brendan Hines is an American actor and singer-songwriter born on December 28, 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Loyola Blakefield, a private Catholic school in Baltimore, and later moved to New York City to start his career in theatre.

Following his early career in theatre, he went into television and film, landing roles in different productions. Brendan starred as Eli Loker in the Lie to Me series (2009-2011), Gideon Wallace in Scandal (2012), and Superian in The Tick (2016-2019).

He has also starred in Suits and Secrets and Lies. He appeared in films like The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and The Middleman. In January 2025, he joined the One Chicago franchise, where he portrays Dr. Nicholas Hayes in Chicago Med.

In addition to acting, Hines is passionate about music. In early 2008, he released an album titled Good for You Know Who with ten original songs, including Miss New York, which was featured in the movie Happythankyoumoreplease.

In August 2012, he released a single Could've Sworn from an EP titled Small Mistakes, which included six songs.

New episodes of Chicago Med air every Wednesday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

