Grown Ups 2 soundtrack: All the songs featured in the iconic comedy

Grown Ups 2, unlike its title, hasn't grown much older in the past decade. Still one of the top comedy recommendations by a large part of the crowd, the sequel to 2010's Grown Ups, remains a cult classic unlike many others. Alongside some excellent crew members, the film starred the likes of Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Maya Rudolph, and Adam Sandler, who was also part of the writing crew.

Grown Ups 2 is remembered for a lot of things, including its quirky humor and offbeat jokes. But one of the lesser remembered but equally iconic parts of the movie was its soundtrack. The film featured a hoard of great songs that mixed classic and contemporary songs and delivered what would remain one of the most iconic soundscapes for any comedy.

The music of the film was helmed by Rupert Gregson-Williams, the award-winning composer behind gems like Hacksaw Ridge and Wonder Woman.

Without further ado, let us check out the expansive list of songs that were used in Grown Ups 2.

All the songs used in Grown Ups 2

Here are all the songs that are featured in the Adam Sandler movie.

Werewolves of London - Warren Zevon

Driver's Seat - Sniff 'n' the Tears

Tired of Toein' the Line - Rocky Burnette

End of the World (Party One More Time) - The PlaceMints [feat. Boogieman]

Teach Me How to Dougie - Cali Swag District

Roller - April Wine

U Can't Touch This - Sung by Ada-Nicole Sanger (Originally by MC Hammer)

Dancing on Top of the World (R8d!o's New Swag Remix) - The PlaceMints [feat. Boogieman]

Cherry Pie - Warrant

New Song - Howard Jones

Love Plus One - Haircut One Hundred

One in a Million - The Romantics

Say It Isn't So - The Outfield

Bat Out of Hell - Sung by Kevin James (Originally by Meat Loaf)

Dancing with Myself - Generation X/Billy Idol

Heaven - Bryan Adams

Never Tell an Angel - The Stompers

Bizarre Love Triangle - New Order

Centerfold - The J. Geils Band

Night Time - The J. Geils Band

Give It to Me - The J. Geils Band

Where Did Our Love Go - The J. Geils Band

Lonely Is the Night - Billy Squier

Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

(Ain't Nothin' But a) House Party - The J. Geils Band

I Wanna Go Back - Eddie Money

Live Every Moment - REO Speedwagon

Additionally, these songs were featured in the trailer but not in the movie:

China Grove - The Doobie Brothers

Since You Been Gone - Rainbow

Nothin' But a Good Time - Poison

What is Grown Ups 2 about?

Expand Tweet

A sequel to Grown Ups, the film is directed by Dennis Dugan and written by Adam Sandler, Fred Wolf, and Tim Herlihy. Set three years after the events of the original movie, it follows Lenny Feder (Sandler) as he moves back with his family to his hometown of Stanton and encounters his old friend, kickstarting a series of hilarious adventures.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Lenny decides to move to his hometown with his family and friends. On his arrival at the hometown, he faces many hilarious situations while his friends struggle to cope up with their own issues."

The cast of the movie includes Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, Nick Swardson, besides Adam Sandler.

Grown Ups 2 is available for rent and purchase in all major outlets. Stay tuned for more updates.

