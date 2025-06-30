Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 8 is well into its latest crop of cosmic shenanigans, and viewers are prepping themselves for episode 7 with no shortage of questions after last week's unexpected displays of affection.

This season has been more invested in its emotional moments than most, finding ways to balance the absurdity of interdimensional shenanigans with bits that provide characters like Rick, Beth, and even Jerry with unexpected depth.

As the future is considered, Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 comes at a very interesting time in the season. The family dynamics have changed, and new emotional stakes have been established.

With just four episodes remaining in the season, each one now weighs heavier with madness.

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7, titled Ricker Than Fiction, premieres Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11 PM PT/ET on Adult Swim (streamable via cable providers or the Adult Swim app), with the UK airing a week later on July 13 at 9 PM BST on E4, and full season streaming on HBO Max and Hulu starting September 1, 2025.

When, where, and how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7?

Rick and Morty, Season 8, Episode 7, will air in the U.S. on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:00 PM PT/ET on Adult Swim. It is accessible live through cable or online via the Adult Swim app.

Like other episodes, the release keeps the program rooted in its late-night history, where viewers have come to expect a blend of intelligence and absurdity.

For UK viewers, there's a short wait. Rick and Morty season 8, episode 7, will be broadcast on Sunday, July 13, at 9:00 PM BST on E4.

For those who have been waiting to binge-watch the entire series, all ten episodes of Rick and Morty season 8 will be released on September 1, 2025, on HBO Max and Hulu, following the same schedule as previous seasons. That leaves viewers to either maintain a week-to-week schedule or store the craziness for a single, long, and crazy binge-watching session.

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones:

Release Date Zone Release Time July 6, 2025 Eastern Time 03:00 July 6, 2025 Central European Time 16:00 July 7, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 01:00 July 7, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time 02:00 July 6, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 07:00 July 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 17:00

What happened in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6?

Episode 6, titled, The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button, went off on a tangent from the standard galaxy-leaping to concentrate on something far more earthbound: Beth's damaged connection with her dad.

Both Space Beth and Beth are introduced as feeling trapped in their daily existence; one is buried in duty on Earth, while the other is lost in space with no sense of purpose.

When Rick suggests a visit to a surreal Earth-themed fun park, the two Beths opt to remain behind, have wine, and commiserate with each other about their mutual discontent.

In classic Rick and Morty style, things spiral wildly out of control when the Beths turn themselves back into children using alien technology. What begins as a wistful experiment ends as a wild rampage of destruction, with the two childlike Beths property-damaging, traumatizing their neighbor Gene, and ultimately burning down his house.

While Rick and the rest of the family go through their own bizarre trajectory within the reimagined Earthworld, complete with haywire robots and an unwelcome reunion with the park's fallen founder.

At home, Rick steps in just as events get out of hand. After a whirling-dervish standoff with gadgets and generational recrimination, the episode culminates in a precious emotional dividend: Rick accepts both versions of Beth as his daughters.

Interested viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 8 on Adult Swim.

