Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6 will premiere on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim in the U.S., with digital purchase available the next day and a UK broadcast a week later on E4. The episode follows on from what has been yet another ride through space, time, and existentially-mayhem-soaked pandemonium.

Five weeks of head-spinning action later, the Adult Swim mainstay is ready to present a fresh installment in the form of The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button. Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6 appears likely to turn the spotlight on Beth and maybe even Space Beth.

As with each season, the show marries science fiction satire to emotional hooks, and episode 6 will likely do just that, perhaps with a witty twist on aging, timelines, or runaway parenting.

This is the second consecutive season without Justin Roiland in the lead, as Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have taken over the legendary voices of Rick and Morty. Fans have adjusted to the new voices and remained for the same dysfunctional storytelling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rick and Morty season 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

When, where, and how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6?

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6 airs Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:00 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim. The network continues to be the place to watch the show live through cable or by logging in through the Adult Swim app.

For viewers who cannot catch the show live, the episode will be up for digital purchase the day after on services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. However, if a binge session is in the plans, all ten episodes of season 8 will be streaming beginning September 1, 2025, on both Hulu and HBO Max.

The UK viewers will have to wait a little longer, as Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6 will air on E4 one week later on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9:00 PM BST.

There is currently no announced Netflix release date for season 8, although previous trends indicate it might make it onto the platform several months after the series finale has been broadcast in the U.S.

What happened in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5?

Titled Cryo Mort a Rickver, episode 5 dragged Rick and Morty into another intergalactic catastrophe of their own creation. Starting as an innocuous side trip to tap on the glass of a cryo ship, it escalated into a fatal class war on a floating space community.

Rick's hasty plan to steal the ship and go into cryo sleep caught Morty off guard, and once he awoke, they were both confused with other people and placed in extremely different social classes.

The episode descended into a critique of classism, greed, and irresponsibility as Morty accidentally ignited a workers' uprising when Rick pretended to be a wealthy heir. Their plotting and refusal to relent created absolute pandemonium and massive casualties.

Even once they discovered that the vault they intended to rob had already been drained, the pair created another trail of devastation.

In classic Rick and Morty style, the episode concluded with the duo escaping relatively unscathed but decidedly unmolested. Rick discovered another cryo ship to pillage mere minutes after their previous fiasco, and Morty, though protesting in vain, tagged along.

Even after eight seasons, Rick and Morty's moral compass remains pointed in no specific direction.

Who stars in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6?

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6, The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button, will probably feature Beth or Space Beth as the main character, judging by the name.

The usual voice cast, which includes Sarah Chalke (Beth and Space Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry), Spencer Grammer (Summer), Ian Cardoni (Rick), and Harry Belden (Morty), is expected to make a comeback.

Guest stars on this episode include Stephen Root, whose long career has seen him providing a lot of voice acting for various roles, as the Gromflomite General, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as General Reinhard Kincaid. Both of whom might have important parts to play in whatever sinister task Rick finds himself undertaking this time.

The title also suggests a Benjamin Button-style story, possibly full of time problems or reversal of aging, which has always been rich soil for Rick and Morty's special style of storytelling.

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 6 releases on June 29, 2025.

