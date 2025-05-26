Rick and Morty season 8 release schedule - Complete list of episodes and when they arrive

Rick and Morty season 8 brings back the fan-favorite grandfather-grandson duo with new adventures to witness. Unveiling the first episode of the season this Sunday, Rick and Morty's intergalactic and tech-filled saga has returned to the screens.

The show returns after over a year of waiting, with Ian Cardoni voicing the popular scientist Rick and Harry Belden as the adventurous Morty. Creating chaos across planets and dimensions, the show about the duo and the entire Smith family has received a significant response from the global audience.

The new season is set to have a total of ten episodes. The first episode has already been released on May 25, 2025, on Adult Swim.

Exploring the release schedule of Rick and Morty season 8

A still from Rick and Morty season 8 (Image via YouTube/@adultswim)

The latest season brings a new set of episodes, which will continue to release till July 21, 2025. The series will make viewers witness a total of ten episodes full of hilarious encounters with sci-fi thrills.

The first episode, Summer of All Fears, dropped on May 25, 2025, at 11 pm ET. Details on the upcoming episodes have also been released. The release schedule of all the episodes of the new season is given below:

Episode number Title Release date 1 Summer of All Fears May 25, 2025 2 Valkyrick June 1, 2025 3 The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly June 8, 2025 4 The Last Temptation of Jerry June 15, 2025 5 Cryo Mort a Rickver June 22, 2025 6 The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button June 29, 2025 7 Ricker Than Fiction July 6, 2025 8 Nomortland July 13, 2025 9 Morty Daddy July 20, 2025 10 Hot Rick July 27, 2025

Where to watch the new series?

Viewers in the United States of America can watch all the latest episodes of the new season on the Adult Swim programming block on Cartoon Network on cable TV.

Viewers who do not have a cable TV subscription can watch it using a live TV streaming service. With this service, fans can access Adult Swim and watch the new season online.

The new season will also be available on HBO Max for streaming. However, Rick and Morty season 8 will only be available on the platform after all the episodes have been aired on Adult Swim.

Viewers can subscribe to HBO Max through multiple subscription plans. A monthly with ads plan can be availed for $9.99/month. Viewers can also subscribe to an ad-free plan, which is priced at $16.99 per month. An ultimate ad-free plan is also available for the monthly price of $20.99 per month.

All about the new season of Rick and Morty

A still from Rick and Morty season 8 (Image via YouTube/@adultswim)

The new season forms the eighth installment of the popular sci-fi sitcom. While the grandfather-grandson duo takes central stage in the series, other members of the family, such as Morty's older sister, Summer, and their parents, Beth and Jerry, also feature prominently.

While Summer often joins Rick and Morty in their unusual expeditions, Beth and Jerry also bring unique twists to the plot with their marriage issues and personal challenges.

The new season features varied voice actors, such as Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez, Harry Belden as Morty Smith/Evil Morty, Spencer Grammar as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith/Space Beth, and Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith. Tom Kenny, Kari Wahlgren, Dan Harmon, and Jon Allen also feature as voice actors in the series.

Stay tuned for more updates on Rick and Morty season 8.

