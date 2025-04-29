Rick And Morty season 7 recap: All you need to know before the new season airs

Rick and Morty season 7 is the last installment of the adult animated science fiction television series that aired from October 15 until December 17, 2023. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created the show as a parody of Back to the Future. It follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, an eccentric scientist, and his grandson, Morty Smith, as they travel through space, time, and across realities.

The two divide their time between interdimensional adventures across endless realities and frequently travel to other planets and dimensions via portals and Rick's airplane.

A change in the main cast took place in Rick and Morty season 7 with Justin Roiland's departure after voicing both the main characters for the first six seasons. He was replaced by Ian Cardoni as Rick and Harry Belden as Morty. Mr Poopybutthole, another character voiced by Roiland, was picked up by Jon Allen.

The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Rick and Morty season 7 has been certified "Fresh" by critics with a score of 77%.

Exploring the plot of Rick and Morty season 7

Rick and Morty season 7 combines dark humor with emotional depth as the show continues to explore interdimensional experiences. Ian Cardoni's Rick and Harry Belden's Morty continue their pursuit of Rick Prime, leading to a pivotal confrontation in the episode titled Unmortricken.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Rick considers the consequences of his tireless quest for vengeance. The narrative highlights the show's ability to intertwine absurdity with poignant storytelling. However, it is not the only plotline explored over 10 episodes.

Various other challenges across the multiverse are tackled by the duo, including existential dilemmas and satirical takes on contemporary real-world issues. Despite significant behind-the-scenes changes, Rick and Morty season 7 maintains the series' signature blend of sci-fi escapades and character-driven narratives.

When will Rick and Morty season 8 premiere?

Expand Tweet

Rick and Morty Season 8 is set to premiere on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11 pm ET/PT on the Adult Swim channel. The new episodes are scheduled to be available for streaming on Max and Hulu from September 1, 2025.

Cast members from the last season are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming episodes. Lead voice actors Cardoni and Belden will be joined by Sarah Chalke as Rick's daughter, Beth Smith, Chris Parnell as his son-in-law, Jerry Smith, and Spencer Grammer as his granddaughter, Summer Smith.

Streaming details of Rick and Morty explored

Rick and Morty seasons one through seven are now available to stream digitally on Max and Hulu.

Viewers will also be able to stream them simultaneously on Max. Subscription to the digital platform starts at $9.99 per month. For an ad-free experience, viewers can upgrade to $16.99 per month plan or $169.99 per year plan, while the premium plan is priced at $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

Hulu has several upgraded subscription plans available to US subscribers as of April 2025. The digital streaming platform allows viewers to stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99 per month. The basic plan is supported by advertisements and provides subscribers access to Hulu's streaming library. To go ad-free, viewers can upgrade the plans to $18.99 per month. Hulu also provides a special ad-supported service for students at $1.99 per month.

