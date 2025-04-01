Rick & Morty Season 8: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Rick & Morty Season 8 is set to make its return to Adult Swim on May 25, 2025. After a break that stretched across 2024, the animated series will bring fans more of the wild, mind-bending adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith.

In the latest updates, Summer, Jerry, and Beth return, along with some surprises to keep fans guessing. Adult Swim teased upcoming content on April Fools' Day. Next season will continue the series' absurd humor and heartfelt moments with new twists and developments.

Fans are also eager to see the direction of the show after the departure of co-creator Justin Roiland, with new voice actors for Rick and Morty. Despite these changes, the show has continued to maintain its charm and wit, keeping its loyal fan base excited for what lies ahead in Rick & Morty Season 8.

Everything to know about Rick & Morty Season 8

Adult Swim has confirmed that Rick & Morty season 8 will debut on May 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/PT. This marks the long-awaited return of the animated series after a break in 2024. The show will air on Sundays, and fans in the U.S. will be able to stream it on Max and Hulu, starting September 1, 2025.

After production delays caused by the WGA strike, fans were left waiting longer than usual for the new season. However, Adult Swim’s April Fools' Day special confirmed the exact release date, marking the end of the wait.

The new season will feature stand-alone episodes and ongoing story arcs to deepen the characters and their adventures. The show is known for its humor, drama, and mind-bending sci-fi. Despite voice actor changes, the show's creators want to keep the series' core elements that made it popular. Rick and Morty will continue to interact while facing new challenges this season.

What to expect from Rick & Morty Season 8

Rick & Morty Season 8 will continue to deliver the unpredictable, genre-defying content that fans love. Though the main plot will move forward, there will be lots of episodic tales, letting fans jump in at any time.

The show’s creators have hinted at big surprises, including character-driven moments and significant plot twists. Showrunner Scott Marder claims Season 8 will include aspects that lay the groundwork for a bigger 10-season epic; fans can look forward to the trip to keep growing in complexity.

Butter Bot and other characters will return and debut in the show. As always, viewers can expect absurd and dark humor and genuine emotion.

There will be plenty of new adventures, with some episodes pushing viewers' expectations, because the production team wants to keep things fresh. Rick & Morty Season 8 will surprise with new dimensions and philosophical questions.

Production and direction of Rick & Morty Season 8

Rick & Morty Season 8 production has changed. After Justin Roiland, who voiced and co-created the show, left, the team hired new voice actors. As they play iconic roles, fans have praised these actors. The original team produces the show, preserving its style and tone.

Rick & Morty Season 7 finale recap

Rick and Morty's seventh season Episode 8, Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie, is even stranger than usual. Following his appearance in Season 2's Get Schwifty, Ice-T takes the lead in this episode.

When Ice-T gets back to his home planet, Alphabetrium, he sets out to defeat the numbericons that are trying to take it over and save it. He asks Morty's maths teacher, Goldenfold, for help, but she doesn't want to because they had a fight over unfinished homework and Ice-T's lack of gratitude in the past. They find out that Oxygen S, or number 8, is really the bad guy on planet E-10, where their quest takes them.

After a bunch of crazy fights, in which Ice-T turned into Magma-T, he and Sinister Seven worked together to beat Number 8 and set Alphabetrium free. At the end of the episode, Ice-T goes back to Earth, but Goldenfold is let down by how badly he can do maths. A scene after the credits sets the stage for future adventures by hinting that Ice Cube will soon be there.

Rick & Morty Season 8 will be available on Adult Swim.

