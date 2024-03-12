When is Rick and Morty season 8 coming out? Release window explored

Rick and Morty season 8 is confirmed, and a tentative release window has been announced. The eighth season is expected to arrive on Adult Swim in 2025. With season 7 wrapping up in December 2023, fans of the animated comedy were looking forward to the next season in 2024.

The show was known initially to have years of wait between seasons. However, the frequency improved since season 5, with each year coming out with a new season. However, the gap between Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8 will again be more than a year.

For the uninitiated, Rick and Morty is an adult science fiction comedy created for Cartoon Network’s nighttime channel, Adult Swim. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the show premiered in December 2013. While Roiland has moved out of the show, the show has been renewed up to the tenth season.

Rick and Morty season 8: Release window declared

As mentioned before, Rick and Morty season 8 has received a tentative release slot sometime in 2025, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This would bring an end to the yearly release schedule of the show on Adult Swim.

The seventh season of the show arrived in October 2023 and concluded on December 17, 2023. This season also brought in new voice actors, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, to replace Justin Roiland after his exit. While Roiland had been one of the creators and the voice actor behind the two leads, Adult Swim parted ways with him due to allegations of domestic abuse.

Longtime fans have accepted the new voice actors in the just-concluded season 7, and the season was a huge success. With this success, fans anticipate an equally engaging season 8 in the coming year.

Rick and Morty season 8: Why is it delayed?

The eighth season was expected in 2024 going by the latest trend from the show of getting a new season out each year. However, the eighth season got delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

While the WGA strikes ran from May 2023 to September 2023, the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which began in July 2023, were resolved in November of the same year. This pushed the work back on the show by about seven months.

Besides the Hollywood strikes, another reason for a delay in the release of Rick and Morty season 8 is the debut of a spinoff on the show, Rick and Morty: The Anime. The spinoff is slated for a 2024 release at an undisclosed date.

Expected plot and cast of Rick and Morty season 8

The expected cast for Rick and Morty season 8 is:

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith

Kari Wahlgren as various characters

Tom Kenny as various characters

The plot for each new season comes with a new storyline, and it is difficult to predict it without a trailer. However, a few pointers for the upcoming season 8 can be picked up from season 7. The seventh season found Morty facing his fear of being abandoned by Rick, leading to less dependence between the two characters.

Moreover, the finale showed the real and alternate versions of Mr. Poopybutthole exchanging places. While sending his alternate version in his place, the real Poopybutthole lives with the wife of his variant leading to the wife getting suspicious.

Both threads may lead to the plot for season 8. While Rick and Morty may venture into independent adventures, the comic side character may have more dark roles to play. However, the recurring negative character of Evil Morty is likely to return again and is not likely to be resolved anytime soon.

Watch out for more information on Rick and Morty season 8, which will arrive in 2025, and Rick and Morty: The Anime in 2024. Meanwhile, season 7 is available to stream on Max.