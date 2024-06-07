5 Best Shows Like Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is a popular series known for its thrilling storyline, suspense, and writing. Dan Harmon has worked to keep it relevant to the audience. All six seasons are well-loved by fans and have garnered widespread acclaim.

Several other television programs share similarities in storyline, plot, or theme with Rick and Morty. These include Bojack Horseman, Solar Opposites, Futurama, Community, and Archer.

Despite a scandal involving one of its producers, Rick and Morty maintains a high rating of 9.1 on IMDB. While the show is on a break, viewers can watch these other series.

5 Shows like Rick and Morty

1) Bojack Horseman

BoJack Horseman, an animated comedy-drama series developed by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2014. The series depicts a society where talking animals coexist with humans. The story revolves around BoJack, voiced by Will Arnett, a former 1990s actor struggling with personal and professional issues in Hollywood.

Trending

Paul F. Tompkins, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, and Amy Sedaris are among the show's cast members. BoJack Horseman addresses serious issues like depression and binge drinking with a comedic touch.

BoJack Horseman (Image via Youtube / Netflix)

2) Archer

The animated series Archer centers on Sterling Archer, a spy, and his colleagues in a covert organization led by his mother. Known for its smart dialogue and creative gags, the early seasons are particularly humorous. Archer is portrayed as a lousy employee more interested in chasing women than saving the day. His strange relationship with his mother adds to the comedic nature of the show.

Fans of Rick and Morty may also appreciate Archer for its engaging narratives, endearing characters, and blend of humor with serious moments.

Archer (Image via Youtube / FX Networks)

3) Solar Opposites

Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty along with Mike McMahan created the animated series Solar Opposites which premiered on Hulu on May 8, 2020. The show follows an extraterrestrial family stranded on Earth, with contrasting opinions about their new home- Terry likes this place, but Korvo despises it.

Solar Opposites has the same surreal and humorous ambiance one can find in Rick and Morty, as they share creative roots.

Solar Opposites (Image via Youtube / Hulu)

4) Futurama

Created by Matt Groening, the mind behind The Simpsons, the animated series Futurama aired from 1999 to 2013. Set in the future, the show follows Fry, Leela, and Bender—three friends who embark on exciting space explorations.

Leela is a one-eyed mutant, Bender is a robot, and Fry is a human from the past who was frozen and awoke in the future. Together, they deliver goods to several worlds as employees of Planet Express. It features a lot of sci-fi themes and is humorous, much like Rick and Morty.

Futurama (Image via Youtube / Hulu)

5) Community

Community, coming directly from the creator of Rick and Morty debuted on September 17, 2009, and is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, and Danny Pudi are the main cast members who portray a zany bunch of Greendale Community College students.

Beyond its witty dialogue, the show incorporates unique elements like multiple universes and musical episodes making it a great watch for those who like strange humor and peculiar plots.

Community (Image via Youtube / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Rick and Morty is available to stream on Max in the U.S.