Where to watch Rick and Morty season 8? Streaming details explored

Rick and Morty season 8 is the latest season of the adult animated sci-fi series, which debuted in December 2013. Over the years, the show has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys and won two of them. It has won two Annie Awards and is one of the most-watched adult TV comedies.

Ad

Rick and Morty season 8 premiered on Adult Swim on May 25, 2025, after more than a year since the season 7 finale aired in December 2023. New episodes of the show air every Sunday at 11 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series follows a brilliant but unhinged scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his good-hearted yet easily influenced grandson, Morty, as they navigate wild interdimensional escapades while juggling the chaos of everyday family life.

Ad

Trending

Exploring in detail how to watch Rick and Morty season 8

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of Rick & Morty season 8 every Sunday at 11 pm ET/PT via Adult Swim on Cartoon Network. Those who do not have cable access can buy a Sling TV subscription. The Sling Blue plan includes Cartoon Network/Adult Swim content. New subscribers can get a discount of up to $10 in their first month.

Interested fans can also opt for a Hulu + Live TV plan, as it also comes with Cartoon Network programming. New subscribers will get a 3-day trial, after which the monthly plan starts from $82.99.

Ad

For those who miss the live premiere, episodes will be available to stream the following day, Monday, on Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, Max.

Also read: Rick & Morty Season 8: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Rick and Morty voice actors are becoming more involved in shaping their characters

Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden at the 2024 Los Angeles Comic Con (Image via Getty)

Co-creator Justin Roiland voiced the iconic titular duo in the animated show for six seasons before being fired by Adult Swim due to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment charges in March 2023. Later that year, it was announced that voice-alikes would be replacing Roiland.

Ad

From season 7 onwards, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have been voicing Rick and Morty, respectively. In an interview with GamesRadar+ published on May 27, 2025, Cardoni and Belden stated they are ready to take "more ownership" of the characters. Cardoni said:

"I think this season gave us great opportunities to explore the range of the characters as they are on the page, and bring that same range we have inside us to the roles. [...] I think there's been an element of taking some more ownership over these roles and really trying to serve the writing that we've got."

Ad

Belden echoed Cardoni's thoughts, saying:

"I honestly think we've worked these vocal muscles in getting these voices down over the course of season seven. I think now that we've honed that, we can turn our attention to other things – serving the script, embodying the characters a little bit more, and just bringing these incredible stories to life in the way that fans have come to expect of the show."

Ad

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 1, Summer of All Fears, premiered on May 25, 2025. The second episode is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2025.

Also read: Rick & Morty season 8: Full list of cast and returning characters explored

Rick and Morty season 8 airs on the Adult Swim channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More