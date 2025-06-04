First look at Krypto and Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s Superman revealed through new posters

Superman fans received an exciting update this week as James Gunn unveiled new character posters, offering the first official look at Krypto the Super Dog and Hawkgirl in the upcoming reboot.

The posters show off several new faces from the expanding DC Universe, but it’s the introduction of Krypto and Hawkgirl that has caught the spotlight. Their introduction marks a shift in tone and style for the DC Universe, with James Gunn emphasizing a wider superhero world.

Superman is making his long-awaited return to theaters in James Gunn’s reboot, set to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025. This film will be the first theatrical release under the new DC Universe.

With David Corenswet as Clark Kent, the movie aims to redefine the Man of Steel for the next generations. Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor give the movie well-known names.

The storyline centres on a young Clark Kent navigating his job as a journalist at the Daily Planet against his identity as a superhero. He's learning how to live among people while he guards Metropolis against Lex Luthor's threats.

New Superman posters: Krypto, Hawkgirl, and more

James Gunn recently unveiled six character posters from the movie, giving fans a first look at the extended team of heroes supporting the Man of Steel. Among them, two characters stood out: Krypto the Super Dog and Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced.

Sporting his trademark cape, Clark's devoted friend Krypto seems vibrant and heroic. His presence reminds moviegoers of Superman's grounded, sympathetic side and gives the movie heart and warmth. Being a supercharged dog, Krypto has always been more than just a buddy. Often displaying bravery matched to his master's, he is a guardian.

Hawkgirl, portrayed with a fierce and determined expression, is shown in full armor with her signature wings. Known for her combat prowess and history with ancient and alien civilizations, Hawkgirl brings strength and mystique to the lineup.

Joining Krypto and Hawkgirl in the poster series are Mr. Terrific, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Robot #4, and Superman himself. Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific stands out with his sleek suit and signature spheres, highlighting his role as a high-tech genius and strategic mind. His calm and analytical presence will likely serve as a critical counterpart to Superman’s more emotional decisions.

Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner appears in a bold Green Lantern uniform, complete with a smug expression that reflects his brash and outspoken personality. Known for his unfiltered attitude and courage, Gardner brings tension and charisma to the ensemble. Alan Tudyk’s Robot #4 is portrayed with a metallic, expressionless face, hinting at his programmed precision and mysterious function.

Finally, David Corenswet’s poster captures the hero in a moment of calm strength, wearing the iconic red and blue suit that symbolizes hope and legacy.

Everything to know about the film

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Among other cast members are Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and Alan Tudyk (Robot #4).

The narrative revolves around Clark's attempt to accept his dual identity and win the confidence of the people he promises to defend. As both romantic partner and professional competitor, Lois Lane is quite important.

Set in a world already filled with superheroes, the movie focuses on how Clark stands out, not just for his powers but for his ideals. Lex Luthor’s attempts to discredit him and the introduction of new heroes test Clark’s leadership. It’s not an origin story but a tale of becoming, a character-driven arc about hope, duty, and identity.

This film launches Chapter One: Gods and Monsters of the DC Universe. It follows the animated Creature Commandos and precedes projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface. The success of Superman will set the tone for the future of the DCU.

Direction and production details

The movie is written, directed, and co-produced by James Gunn, who also serves as co-head of DC Studios with Peter Safran. Gunn decided not to retell Superman’s origin, aiming instead to focus on a matured character finding his place.

Mostly produced at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, filming started on Svalbard, Norway, then moved across Georgia and Ohio. Henry Braham handles the photography. Beth Mickle serves as production designer, and Judianna Makovsky designs clothing. David Fleming and John Murphy wrote music.

The movie draws inspiration from All-Star Superman, a critically acclaimed comic by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, influencing both its tone and themes.

Stay tuned for more updates on Superman and similar projects as the year progresses.

