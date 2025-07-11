Star Wars fame Mark Hamill to feature as a voice cast in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is the fourth film in the SpongeBob SquarePants series. This animated comedy adventure follows SpongeBob as he ventures to the depths of the ocean to battle the Flying Dutchman.

Ad

The movie is set to be released on December 19, 2025. Animator and writer Derek Drymon, who has worked on SpongeBob for a long time, is making his feature directorial debut with Search for SquarePants. Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, Domain Entertainment, and MRC are all involved in its production.

Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Mr. Lawrence return as the original voice actors of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton, respectively.

Ad

Trending

New cast members include Mark Hamill, Regina Hall, George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, and Arturo. Hamill will portray the Flying Dutchman, a character previously voiced by Brian Doyle-Murray in the first season.

Everything about the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants and Mark Hamill's role

The reboot and Hamill's role

Mark Hamill at the CinemaCon 2025 promoting the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (Image via Getty)

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants takes viewers on a deep-sea adventure as SpongeBob ventures to the ocean's bottom to confront the terrifying Flying Dutchman and save Bikini Bottom. The original voice cast, which fans enjoyed, returns for the film.

Ad

Tom Kenny voices SpongeBob, and Bill Fagerbakke voices Patrick. They are joined by George Lopez, Ice Spice, Regina Hall, Sherry Cola, and Arturo Castro, each bringing a unique personality to the underwater world.

Mark Hamill portrays the Flying Dutchman, bringing the menacing pirate spirit to life. Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. He also appeared in SpongeBob SquarePants as The Moth in 2007.

Ad

The original SpongeBob SquarePants franchise

Mark Hamill voices The Flying Dutchman in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (Image via YouTube/Nickelodeon)

Nickelodeon introduced SpongeBob SquarePants in 1999. Marine science instructor and animator Stephen Hillenburg created the show. It centers on SpongeBob, a cheerful, optimistic sponge who lives in a pineapple in Bikini Bottom. He spends time with his best friend, Patrick Star, his neighbor, Squidward, and his pet snail, Gary, at the Krusty Krab, where he works as a fry cook.

Ad

The same main character artists have been involved for over 20 years, helping the show maintain its consistency. Over time, it has expanded into numerous spin-offs, full-length movies, and other projects.

Additionally, movies like The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Sponge on the Run (2020) have been released. Each film features its own unique humor and animation style, while telling different stories.

What will The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants be all about?

Ad

Ad

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was announced to be in development in early 2022. By April 2023, Derek Drymon was selected as the film's director. The script was written by Pam Brady and Matt Lieberman, based on a story by Brady, Marc Ceccarelli, and Kaz. Reel FX handles the animation, and Cinesite assists with the live-action segments.

In the movie, SpongeBob tries to get his swashbuckler certificate by following the Flying Dutchman. He signs away his fate and journeys to the Underworld as part of the ritual. The first act was previewed at the Annecy Festival, showcasing SpongeBob's emotional highs and humorous failures.

Ad

Additionally, it was confirmed during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con that Hamill will be attending. His role as the Flying Dutchman, the story's main villain, is a more prominent character in the SpongeBob universe than he was when he portrayed The Moth.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will open in US theaters on December 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More