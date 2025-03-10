SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass: All rewards and price

SpongeBob Tower Defense's latest Season 3 Pass features plenty of rewards for you to collect. This includes precious items like Trait Rerolls, Magic Conch, several Patties, and much more. The Season Pass is nothing less than a treat for those who love unlocking new rewards.

Being aware of the list of rewards you can get from a battlepass can come in handy, especially if you're deciding on whether to spend real money on it. On that note, this article lists all the rewards available in the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass overview

Before we move ahead, it should be noted that the Season Pass has two tiers — free and premium. While it costs nothing to unlock the rewards from the free tier, you will have to use Robux to get rewards from the premium one. You can purchase the premium Season 3 Pass in this Roblox title for 799 Robux.

Complete quests to earn Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

Keep earning Season XP to unlock the rewards. You can earn this XP by completing tasks mentioned in the "Quests" section on the right side of the screen. In case you are finding it difficult to unlock rewards, you can skip a level for 99 Robux. Alternatively, you can use 949 Robux to skip 10 levels at once.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass rewards

A list of rewards in the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of rewards that you can get from the Season 3 Pass.

Level 1

Free: x50 Gems

Premium: x100 Gems

Level 2

Free: x100 Coins

Premium: x200 Coins

Level 3

Free: x1 Double XP Boosts

Premium: x2 Double XP Boosts

Level 4

Free: x10 Krabby Patty

Premium: x20 Krabby Patty

Level 5

Free: x1 Trait Reroll

Premium: x2 Trait Reroll

Level 6

Free: x75 Gems

Premium: x150 Gems

Level 7

Free: x150 Coins

Premium: x300 Coins

Level 8

Free: x1 Double Coins Boost

Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost

Level 9

Free: x25 Krabby Patty

Premium: x50 Krabby Patty

Level 10

Free: x1 Magic Conch

Premium: x2 Magic Conch

Level 11

Free: x100 Gems

Premium: x200 Gems

Level 12

Free: x200 Coins

Premium: x400 Coins

Level 13

Free: x1 Double Gems Boost

Premium: x2 Double Gems Boost

Level 14

Free: x10 Bucket of Chum

Premium: x20 Bucket Chum

Level 15

Free: x3 Trait Reroll

Premium: x6 Trait Reroll

Level 16

Free: x125 Gems

Premium: x250 Gems

Level 17

Free: x250 Coins

Premium: x500 Coins

Level 18

Free: x2 Double XP Boost

Premium: x2 Double XP Boost

Level 19

Free: x15 Bucket of Chum

Premium: x30 Bucket of Chum

Level 20

Free: x1 Magic Conch

Premium: x2 Magic Conch

Level 21

Free: x150 Gems

Premium: x300 Gems

Level 22

Free: x300 Coins

Premium: x600 Coins

Level 23

Free: x2 Double Coins Boost

Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost

Level 24

Free: x25 Bucket of Chum

Premium: x50 Bucket of Chum

Level 25

Free: x5 Trait Reroll

Premium: x10 Trait Reroll

Level 26

Free: x250 Gems

Premium: x500 Gems

Level 27

Free: x500 Coins

Premium: x1000 Coins

Level 28

Free: x2 Double Gems Boost

Premium: x4 Double Gems Boost

Level 29

Free: x10 Jelly Patty

Premium: x20 Jelly Patty

Level 30

Free: x1 Legendary+ Chest

Premium: x2 Legendary+ Chest

Level 31

Free: x300 Gems

Premium: x600 Gems

Level 32

Free: x750 Coins

Premium: x1500 Coins

Level 33

Free: x2 Double XP Boost

Premium: x2 Double XP Boost

Level 34

Free: x1 Jelly Patty

Premium: x3 Jelly Patty

Level 35

Free: x1 Legendary+ Chest

Premium: x2 Legendary+ Chest

Level 36

Free: x350 Gems

Premium: x700 Gems

Level 37

Free: x750 Coins

Premium: x1500 Coins

Level 38

Free: x2 Double Coins Boost

Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost

Level 39

Free: x50 Jelly Patty

Premium: x50 Jelly Patty

Level 40

Free: x2 Magic Conch

Premium: x3 Magic Conch

Level 41

Free: x400 Gems

Premium: x800 Gems

Level 42

Free: x1000 Coins

Premium: x2000 Coins

Level 43

Free: x2 Double Gems Boost

Premium: x2 Double Gems Boost

Level 44

Free: x5 Pretty Patties

Premium: x10 Premium Patties

Level 45

Free: x1 Mythic+ Chest

Premium: x1 Mythic+ Chest

Level 46

Free: x500 Gems

Premium: x1000 Gems

Level 47

Free: x1500 Coins

Premium: x3000 Coins

Level 48

Free: x5 Trait Reroll

Premium: x10 Trait Reroll

Level 49

Free: x3 Magic Conch

Premium: x5 Magic Conch

Level 50

Free: Random special unit

Premium: Bubbles the Dolphin unit

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass

How much does the Season 3 Pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The premium tier of the Season 3 Pass can be bought for 799 Robux in this experience.

What is the final reward for completing the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

After completing the Season 3 Pass, you can get a random unit from the free slot and a Bubbles the Dolphin unit from the premium slot.

Is the Season 3 Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting exciting rewards, then the Season 3 Pass is worth it

