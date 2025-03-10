SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass: All rewards and price

SpongeBob Tower Defense's latest Season 3 Pass features plenty of rewards for you to collect. This includes precious items like Trait Rerolls, Magic Conch, several Patties, and much more. The Season Pass is nothing less than a treat for those who love unlocking new rewards.
Being aware of the list of rewards you can get from a battlepass can come in handy, especially if you're deciding on whether to spend real money on it. On that note, this article lists all the rewards available in the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense.
SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass overview
Before we move ahead, it should be noted that the Season Pass has two tiers — free and premium. While it costs nothing to unlock the rewards from the free tier, you will have to use Robux to get rewards from the premium one. You can purchase the premium Season 3 Pass in this Roblox title for 799 Robux.
Keep earning Season XP to unlock the rewards. You can earn this XP by completing tasks mentioned in the "Quests" section on the right side of the screen. In case you are finding it difficult to unlock rewards, you can skip a level for 99 Robux. Alternatively, you can use 949 Robux to skip 10 levels at once.
SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass rewards
Following is a list of rewards that you can get from the Season 3 Pass.
Level 1
- Free: x50 Gems
- Premium: x100 Gems
Level 2
- Free: x100 Coins
- Premium: x200 Coins
Level 3
- Free: x1 Double XP Boosts
- Premium: x2 Double XP Boosts
Level 4
- Free: x10 Krabby Patty
- Premium: x20 Krabby Patty
Level 5
- Free: x1 Trait Reroll
- Premium: x2 Trait Reroll
Level 6
- Free: x75 Gems
- Premium: x150 Gems
Level 7
- Free: x150 Coins
- Premium: x300 Coins
Level 8
- Free: x1 Double Coins Boost
- Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost
Level 9
- Free: x25 Krabby Patty
- Premium: x50 Krabby Patty
Level 10
- Free: x1 Magic Conch
- Premium: x2 Magic Conch
Level 11
- Free: x100 Gems
- Premium: x200 Gems
Level 12
- Free: x200 Coins
- Premium: x400 Coins
Level 13
- Free: x1 Double Gems Boost
- Premium: x2 Double Gems Boost
Level 14
- Free: x10 Bucket of Chum
- Premium: x20 Bucket Chum
Level 15
- Free: x3 Trait Reroll
- Premium: x6 Trait Reroll
Level 16
- Free: x125 Gems
- Premium: x250 Gems
Level 17
- Free: x250 Coins
- Premium: x500 Coins
Level 18
- Free: x2 Double XP Boost
- Premium: x2 Double XP Boost
Level 19
- Free: x15 Bucket of Chum
- Premium: x30 Bucket of Chum
Level 20
- Free: x1 Magic Conch
- Premium: x2 Magic Conch
Level 21
- Free: x150 Gems
- Premium: x300 Gems
Level 22
- Free: x300 Coins
- Premium: x600 Coins
Level 23
- Free: x2 Double Coins Boost
- Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost
Level 24
- Free: x25 Bucket of Chum
- Premium: x50 Bucket of Chum
Level 25
- Free: x5 Trait Reroll
- Premium: x10 Trait Reroll
Level 26
- Free: x250 Gems
- Premium: x500 Gems
Level 27
- Free: x500 Coins
- Premium: x1000 Coins
Level 28
- Free: x2 Double Gems Boost
- Premium: x4 Double Gems Boost
Level 29
- Free: x10 Jelly Patty
- Premium: x20 Jelly Patty
Level 30
- Free: x1 Legendary+ Chest
- Premium: x2 Legendary+ Chest
Level 31
- Free: x300 Gems
- Premium: x600 Gems
Level 32
- Free: x750 Coins
- Premium: x1500 Coins
Level 33
- Free: x2 Double XP Boost
- Premium: x2 Double XP Boost
Level 34
- Free: x1 Jelly Patty
- Premium: x3 Jelly Patty
Level 35
- Free: x1 Legendary+ Chest
- Premium: x2 Legendary+ Chest
Level 36
- Free: x350 Gems
- Premium: x700 Gems
Level 37
- Free: x750 Coins
- Premium: x1500 Coins
Level 38
- Free: x2 Double Coins Boost
- Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost
Level 39
- Free: x50 Jelly Patty
- Premium: x50 Jelly Patty
Level 40
- Free: x2 Magic Conch
- Premium: x3 Magic Conch
Level 41
- Free: x400 Gems
- Premium: x800 Gems
Level 42
- Free: x1000 Coins
- Premium: x2000 Coins
Level 43
- Free: x2 Double Gems Boost
- Premium: x2 Double Gems Boost
Level 44
- Free: x5 Pretty Patties
- Premium: x10 Premium Patties
Level 45
- Free: x1 Mythic+ Chest
- Premium: x1 Mythic+ Chest
Level 46
- Free: x500 Gems
- Premium: x1000 Gems
Level 47
- Free: x1500 Coins
- Premium: x3000 Coins
Level 48
- Free: x5 Trait Reroll
- Premium: x10 Trait Reroll
Level 49
- Free: x3 Magic Conch
- Premium: x5 Magic Conch
Level 50
- Free: Random special unit
- Premium: Bubbles the Dolphin unit
FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass
How much does the Season 3 Pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
The premium tier of the Season 3 Pass can be bought for 799 Robux in this experience.
What is the final reward for completing the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
After completing the Season 3 Pass, you can get a random unit from the free slot and a Bubbles the Dolphin unit from the premium slot.
Is the Season 3 Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
If you fancy collecting exciting rewards, then the Season 3 Pass is worth it
