SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass: All rewards and price

By Aniket
Modified Mar 10, 2025 13:58 GMT
Feature image of SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass
What can you get from the SpongeBob Tower Defense Season Pass? (Image via Roblox)

SpongeBob Tower Defense's latest Season 3 Pass features plenty of rewards for you to collect. This includes precious items like Trait Rerolls, Magic Conch, several Patties, and much more. The Season Pass is nothing less than a treat for those who love unlocking new rewards.

Being aware of the list of rewards you can get from a battlepass can come in handy, especially if you're deciding on whether to spend real money on it. On that note, this article lists all the rewards available in the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass overview

Before we move ahead, it should be noted that the Season Pass has two tiers — free and premium. While it costs nothing to unlock the rewards from the free tier, you will have to use Robux to get rewards from the premium one. You can purchase the premium Season 3 Pass in this Roblox title for 799 Robux.

Complete quests to earn Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)
Complete quests to earn Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox)

Keep earning Season XP to unlock the rewards. You can earn this XP by completing tasks mentioned in the "Quests" section on the right side of the screen. In case you are finding it difficult to unlock rewards, you can skip a level for 99 Robux. Alternatively, you can use 949 Robux to skip 10 levels at once.

Also check: SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass rewards

A list of rewards in the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)
A list of rewards in the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of rewards that you can get from the Season 3 Pass.

Level 1

  • Free: x50 Gems
  • Premium: x100 Gems

Level 2

  • Free: x100 Coins
  • Premium: x200 Coins

Level 3

  • Free: x1 Double XP Boosts
  • Premium: x2 Double XP Boosts

Level 4

  • Free: x10 Krabby Patty
  • Premium: x20 Krabby Patty

Level 5

  • Free: x1 Trait Reroll
  • Premium: x2 Trait Reroll

Level 6

  • Free: x75 Gems
  • Premium: x150 Gems

Level 7

  • Free: x150 Coins
  • Premium: x300 Coins

Level 8

  • Free: x1 Double Coins Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost

Level 9

  • Free: x25 Krabby Patty
  • Premium: x50 Krabby Patty

Level 10

  • Free: x1 Magic Conch
  • Premium: x2 Magic Conch
Level 11

  • Free: x100 Gems
  • Premium: x200 Gems

Level 12

  • Free: x200 Coins
  • Premium: x400 Coins

Level 13

  • Free: x1 Double Gems Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double Gems Boost

Level 14

  • Free: x10 Bucket of Chum
  • Premium: x20 Bucket Chum

Level 15

  • Free: x3 Trait Reroll
  • Premium: x6 Trait Reroll

Level 16

  • Free: x125 Gems
  • Premium: x250 Gems

Level 17

  • Free: x250 Coins
  • Premium: x500 Coins

Level 18

  • Free: x2 Double XP Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double XP Boost

Level 19

  • Free: x15 Bucket of Chum
  • Premium: x30 Bucket of Chum
Level 20

  • Free: x1 Magic Conch
  • Premium: x2 Magic Conch

Level 21

  • Free: x150 Gems
  • Premium: x300 Gems

Level 22

  • Free: x300 Coins
  • Premium: x600 Coins

Level 23

  • Free: x2 Double Coins Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost

Level 24

  • Free: x25 Bucket of Chum
  • Premium: x50 Bucket of Chum

Level 25

  • Free: x5 Trait Reroll
  • Premium: x10 Trait Reroll

Level 26

  • Free: x250 Gems
  • Premium: x500 Gems

Level 27

  • Free: x500 Coins
  • Premium: x1000 Coins

Level 28

  • Free: x2 Double Gems Boost
  • Premium: x4 Double Gems Boost

Level 29

  • Free: x10 Jelly Patty
  • Premium: x20 Jelly Patty

Level 30

  • Free: x1 Legendary+ Chest
  • Premium: x2 Legendary+ Chest

Level 31

  • Free: x300 Gems
  • Premium: x600 Gems

Level 32

  • Free: x750 Coins
  • Premium: x1500 Coins

Level 33

  • Free: x2 Double XP Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double XP Boost

Level 34

  • Free: x1 Jelly Patty
  • Premium: x3 Jelly Patty

Level 35

  • Free: x1 Legendary+ Chest
  • Premium: x2 Legendary+ Chest

Level 36

  • Free: x350 Gems
  • Premium: x700 Gems

Level 37

  • Free: x750 Coins
  • Premium: x1500 Coins

Level 38

  • Free: x2 Double Coins Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double Coins Boost
Level 39

  • Free: x50 Jelly Patty
  • Premium: x50 Jelly Patty

Level 40

  • Free: x2 Magic Conch
  • Premium: x3 Magic Conch

Level 41

  • Free: x400 Gems
  • Premium: x800 Gems

Level 42

  • Free: x1000 Coins
  • Premium: x2000 Coins

Level 43

  • Free: x2 Double Gems Boost
  • Premium: x2 Double Gems Boost

Level 44

  • Free: x5 Pretty Patties
  • Premium: x10 Premium Patties

Level 45

  • Free: x1 Mythic+ Chest
  • Premium: x1 Mythic+ Chest

Level 46

  • Free: x500 Gems
  • Premium: x1000 Gems

Level 47

  • Free: x1500 Coins
  • Premium: x3000 Coins

Level 48

  • Free: x5 Trait Reroll
  • Premium: x10 Trait Reroll
Level 49

  • Free: x3 Magic Conch
  • Premium: x5 Magic Conch

Level 50

  • Free: Random special unit
  • Premium: Bubbles the Dolphin unit

Also check: SpongeBob Tower Defense units tier list

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense Season 3 Pass

How much does the Season 3 Pass cost in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The premium tier of the Season 3 Pass can be bought for 799 Robux in this experience.

What is the final reward for completing the Season 3 Pass in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

After completing the Season 3 Pass, you can get a random unit from the free slot and a Bubbles the Dolphin unit from the premium slot.

Is the Season 3 Pass worth it in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

If you fancy collecting exciting rewards, then the Season 3 Pass is worth it

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
