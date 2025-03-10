SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit tier list

SpongeBob Tower Defense includes an extensive list of units that can be used in battle to clear out waves of enemies and defend your home base. With new units being added with each update, some characters stand out in terms of their performance in combat. It’s important to know which of these characters are worth summoning for, especially since some of them are not worth using in battle.

Ad

So, to help you gauge the effectiveness of the tens of different units in the game, we’ve ranked them on a tier list. Pore over the different tiers to find out which of these are the best and which ones to avoid.

Ranking units in SpongeBob Tower Defense

S-tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The units in the S-tier have something that sets them apart from the rest of the game. These are reliable characters that can either mow down enemy waves with ease or offer unique supporting capabilities to elevate the rest of your team. As such, you should strive to include one or more of these characters while tackling difficult fights and raid bosses.

Ad

Trending

The highlight of this tier is Handsome Squidward for his AoE attacks that inflict slow, which allows the rest of the units to get more attacks in.

Unit Rarity Bandit Geek Mr. Krabs Mythic Captain Magma Mythic Cyborg Magma Secret Cyborg Plankton Secret Dirty Dan Mythic Dream Gary Secret GG Rock SpongeBob Mythic Handsome Squidward Legendary Hibernation Sandy Mythic Mermaid Man Mythic Realistic Fish Head Mythic Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen Mythic Soaring Starfish Limited SpongeGear Mythic SpongeHenge Secret The Quickster Mythic

Ad

A-tier

Perform summons to get new units (Image via Roblox)

The denizens of the A-tier are quite good and can perform reliably well in battle. These are good units that can be used in a multitude of roles without sacrificing performance. That said, they are not quite on the same level as their peers in the S-tier.

Ad

Unit Rarity Atomic Flounder Epic Bandit Geek Mrs. Puff Mythic Bandit Geek Pearl Legendary Bandit Geek SpongeBob Legendary Flying Dutchman Legendary Grandma SquarePants Rare King Neptune Mythic Krusty Krab Rare Man Ray Mythic Mis Appear Legendary Mr. Krabs Legendary Patty-Obsessed Squidward Epic Snow Mollusk Legendary Tango Karen Legendary Texas Sandy Epic

Ad

Also read: How to trade in SpongeBob Tower Defense

B-tier

Event-specific characters (Image via Roblox)

B-tier includes units whose performance is rather middling, making them best suited for filler roles in teams. For instance, if your squad needs just one more unit to complete it, you can slot in a character from this tier. They bring nothing special to the game and can be safely ignored if you have enough characters from the other tiers.

Ad

Unit Rarity Bandit Geek Patrick Epic Bandit Geek Plankton Epic Barnacle Boy Patric Uncommon Dirty Bubble Epic DoodleBob Legendary Elastic Waistband Rare Larry the Lobster Epic Mermaid Man SpongeBob Epic Pearl Rare Plankton Legendary

Ad

C-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The C-tier is home to below-average units that should be avoided for mid-late game areas. These units have barely any merits and will only serve you decently enough in the early parts of the experience. Consider replacing them at the earliest if you have them in your party.

Ad

Unit Rarity Baby Prunes Epic Bandit Geek Sandy Rare Bandit Geek Squidward Rare Bubble Buddy Rare Karen Epic Lord Royal Highness Rare Mrs. Puff Rare Old Man Jenkins Rare Princess Mindy Epic Squillian Fancyson Rare

Ad

D-Tier

Official SpongeBob render (Image via Roblox)

There are barely any merits to using the units that are part of the D-tire. Like their peers in the C-tier, they can be useful fairly early on in Acts 1 and 2, but their potential to remain effective diminishes very rapidly.

Ad

Unit Rarity Barnacle Boy Uncommon Bubble Bass Uncommon Gary Common Gene Scallop Uncommon Goofy Goober Waiter Uncommon Jim Uncommon Karate SpongeBob Uncommon Kevin C. Cucumber Rare Patrick Common Sandy Common Slappy Laszlo Rare SpongeBob Common Squidward Common

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are the different unit rarities in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The different unit rarities include Secret, Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common.

How to get units in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can get new units by performing summons on banners, completing stages, and as event rewards.

Is SpongeBob Tower Defense free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchase requirements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024