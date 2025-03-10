  • home icon
SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Mar 10, 2025 06:10 GMT
Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense
Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

SpongeBob Tower Defense includes an extensive list of units that can be used in battle to clear out waves of enemies and defend your home base. With new units being added with each update, some characters stand out in terms of their performance in combat. It’s important to know which of these characters are worth summoning for, especially since some of them are not worth using in battle.

So, to help you gauge the effectiveness of the tens of different units in the game, we’ve ranked them on a tier list. Pore over the different tiers to find out which of these are the best and which ones to avoid.

Ranking units in SpongeBob Tower Defense

S-tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The units in the S-tier have something that sets them apart from the rest of the game. These are reliable characters that can either mow down enemy waves with ease or offer unique supporting capabilities to elevate the rest of your team. As such, you should strive to include one or more of these characters while tackling difficult fights and raid bosses.

The highlight of this tier is Handsome Squidward for his AoE attacks that inflict slow, which allows the rest of the units to get more attacks in.

Unit

Rarity

Bandit Geek Mr. Krabs

Mythic

Captain Magma

Mythic

Cyborg Magma

Secret

Cyborg Plankton

Secret

Dirty Dan

Mythic

Dream Gary

Secret

GG Rock SpongeBob

Mythic

Handsome Squidward

Legendary

Hibernation Sandy

Mythic

Mermaid Man

Mythic

Realistic Fish Head

Mythic

Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen

Mythic

Soaring Starfish

Limited

SpongeGear

Mythic

SpongeHenge

Secret

The Quickster

Mythic

A-tier

Perform summons to get new units (Image via Roblox)
Perform summons to get new units (Image via Roblox)

The denizens of the A-tier are quite good and can perform reliably well in battle. These are good units that can be used in a multitude of roles without sacrificing performance. That said, they are not quite on the same level as their peers in the S-tier.

Unit

Rarity

Atomic Flounder

Epic

Bandit Geek Mrs. Puff

Mythic

Bandit Geek Pearl

Legendary

Bandit Geek SpongeBob

Legendary

Flying Dutchman

Legendary

Grandma SquarePants

Rare

King Neptune

Mythic

Krusty Krab

Rare

Man Ray

Mythic

Mis Appear

Legendary

Mr. Krabs

Legendary

Patty-Obsessed Squidward

Epic

Snow Mollusk

Legendary

Tango Karen

Legendary

Texas Sandy

Epic

B-tier

Event-specific characters (Image via Roblox)
Event-specific characters (Image via Roblox)

B-tier includes units whose performance is rather middling, making them best suited for filler roles in teams. For instance, if your squad needs just one more unit to complete it, you can slot in a character from this tier. They bring nothing special to the game and can be safely ignored if you have enough characters from the other tiers.

Unit

Rarity

Bandit Geek Patrick

Epic

Bandit Geek Plankton

Epic

Barnacle Boy Patric

Uncommon

Dirty Bubble

Epic

DoodleBob

Legendary

Elastic Waistband

Rare

Larry the Lobster

Epic

Mermaid Man SpongeBob

Epic

Pearl

Rare

Plankton

Legendary

C-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The C-tier is home to below-average units that should be avoided for mid-late game areas. These units have barely any merits and will only serve you decently enough in the early parts of the experience. Consider replacing them at the earliest if you have them in your party.

Unit

Rarity

Baby Prunes

Epic

Bandit Geek Sandy

Rare

Bandit Geek Squidward

Rare

Bubble Buddy

Rare

Karen

Epic

Lord Royal Highness

Rare

Mrs. Puff

Rare

Old Man Jenkins

Rare

Princess Mindy

Epic

Squillian Fancyson

Rare

D-Tier

Official SpongeBob render (Image via Roblox)
Official SpongeBob render (Image via Roblox)

There are barely any merits to using the units that are part of the D-tire. Like their peers in the C-tier, they can be useful fairly early on in Acts 1 and 2, but their potential to remain effective diminishes very rapidly.

Unit

Rarity

Barnacle Boy

Uncommon

Bubble Bass

Uncommon

Gary

Common

Gene Scallop

Uncommon

Goofy Goober Waiter

Uncommon

Jim

Uncommon

Karate SpongeBob

Uncommon

Kevin C. Cucumber

Rare

Patrick

Common

Sandy

Common

Slappy Laszlo

Rare

SpongeBob

Common

Squidward

Common

FAQs

What are the different unit rarities in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The different unit rarities include Secret, Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common.

How to get units in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can get new units by performing summons on banners, completing stages, and as event rewards.

Is SpongeBob Tower Defense free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchase requirements.

