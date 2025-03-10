SpongeBob Tower Defense Unit tier list

SpongeBob Tower Defense includes an extensive list of units that can be used in battle to clear out waves of enemies and defend your home base. With new units being added with each update, some characters stand out in terms of their performance in combat. It’s important to know which of these characters are worth summoning for, especially since some of them are not worth using in battle.
So, to help you gauge the effectiveness of the tens of different units in the game, we’ve ranked them on a tier list. Pore over the different tiers to find out which of these are the best and which ones to avoid.
Ranking units in SpongeBob Tower Defense
S-tier
The units in the S-tier have something that sets them apart from the rest of the game. These are reliable characters that can either mow down enemy waves with ease or offer unique supporting capabilities to elevate the rest of your team. As such, you should strive to include one or more of these characters while tackling difficult fights and raid bosses.
The highlight of this tier is Handsome Squidward for his AoE attacks that inflict slow, which allows the rest of the units to get more attacks in.
A-tier
The denizens of the A-tier are quite good and can perform reliably well in battle. These are good units that can be used in a multitude of roles without sacrificing performance. That said, they are not quite on the same level as their peers in the S-tier.
Also read: How to trade in SpongeBob Tower Defense
B-tier
B-tier includes units whose performance is rather middling, making them best suited for filler roles in teams. For instance, if your squad needs just one more unit to complete it, you can slot in a character from this tier. They bring nothing special to the game and can be safely ignored if you have enough characters from the other tiers.
C-Tier
The C-tier is home to below-average units that should be avoided for mid-late game areas. These units have barely any merits and will only serve you decently enough in the early parts of the experience. Consider replacing them at the earliest if you have them in your party.
D-Tier
There are barely any merits to using the units that are part of the D-tire. Like their peers in the C-tier, they can be useful fairly early on in Acts 1 and 2, but their potential to remain effective diminishes very rapidly.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
What are the different unit rarities in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
The different unit rarities include Secret, Mythic, Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common.
How to get units in SpongeBob Tower Defense?
You can get new units by performing summons on banners, completing stages, and as event rewards.
Is SpongeBob Tower Defense free to play?
Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchase requirements.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024