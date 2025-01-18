How to trade in SpongeBob Tower Defense

SpongeBob Tower Defense, the tower defense experience based on SpongeBob Squarepants, recently introduced a Trading system. Implemented in Update 3, the Trading system allows players to exchange units based on their value in battle, which is decided by the playerbase. Players can approach the Flying Dutchman NPC in the hub area to initiate a Trade with another Robloxian on the same server.

This guide walks you through the Trading system in SpongeBob Tower Defense, offering a quick glance at how to exchange units and items in the experience.

Trading in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Flying Dutchman NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Trading system in this experience lets you offer any unit or item from your collection to another player and receive something in return. Typically, Trades occur through mutual agreement; both Robloxians make their propositions in the in-game chat box, after which one of them starts the Trading process. Note that you must be level 15 or higher to access the trading mechanic.

Trending

Here’s a step-by-step guide to starting a Trade with another player in the game:

Approach the Flying Dutchman NPC in the hub world. He can be found next to the Play Area, and he takes the form of a floating specter.

in the hub world. He can be found next to the Play Area, and he takes the form of a floating specter. Enter the NPC’s beacon to view the list of players eligible for trade.

Pick a player to initiate the exchange. This player can be someone randomly chosen or a Robloxian you have communicated with about the deal previously.

Send a Trading invitation and wait for them to accept it.

After they accept your invite, pick the units and items you wish to offer and wait for the player to do the same.

If both parties are satisfied, they can close the deal and receive the respective units, adding them to the unit collection.

The process is simple and takes no time to complete, making it an intuitive and easy way to expand your unit collection.

Also read: SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 3 patch notes

Fair and successful trades in SpongeBob Tower Defense

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Trading in this title follows the same principles as other titles, where two players participate in an exchange of units and items. You can only initiate a Trade with a player on the same server. Furthermore, participating players must agree to the value of the units and items being exchanged.

The fairness of a Trade is up to the participating players to decide. If both parties agree that the exchange is of equal value, then the trade can safely go through. Since the game ensures that the units chosen by both players are visible at all times, you won’t have to worry about being conned.

Unit and item value depends on the rarity and the value perceived by the community. Rarity often takes precedence in this title since rare units are notoriously difficult to acquire and are thus more desirable. High-rarity units are also quite difficult to match in trades because of their perceived value. Try to match the value of the goods offered by the other player to keep the exchange fair and smooth.

Note that while the exchanging mechanic in this game is fairly secure and leaves little room for swindling, it’s important to be careful nonetheless.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Which NPC handles the Trading system in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The Flying Dutchman NPC is in charge of the Trading system in this experience.

When was Trading added to SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Trading was implemented into the game with Update 3 on January 17, 2025.

What can be exchanged through Trading in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

You can exchange units and items with other players through the Trading mechanic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024