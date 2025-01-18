SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 3 patch notes

SpongeBob Tower Defense is a tower defense-style Roblox experience where you must use units based on SpongeBob Squarepants to defend your home base. On January 17, 2025, the game received its third major update, introducing a new Trading system, challenge maps, and more. Dubbed Update 3, this patch also adds quests that reward you based on your performance.

This article includes the official patch notes for Update 3 in SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 3, along with a brief breakdown of the same.

Official Update 3 patch notes for SpongeBob Tower Defense

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Trading is here! Level 15+ players can board the Dutchman’s Ship to trade!

The Krabby Patty Vault is open! Take on the new challenge map for rewards!

New challenge difficulties: Hard and Nightmare with boosted rewards!

Exclusive Epic Patty Obsessed Squidward unit drops from new Challenge Map!

Krusty Krab Rare Money unit has been added to Gem Summons!

Improved Treasure Chest luck and rewards!

Added new Endless Quests with rewards for higher rounds!

New code VaultedYummies for 5,000 Coins, 2x EXP boost, 2x Gems.

Other updates included in Update 3

The Flying Dutchman NPC (Image via Roblox)

The most significant addition to the game made with Update 3 is the Trading system, which allows you to trade units with other players. Simply visit the Flying Dutchman in the hub world to initiate the Trading process and find someone to trade with from a list of players.

You can also join friends and fellow Robloxians at the Trading Hub from the Roblox app or website. Trading requires you to be level 15, but you can access the hub regardless of your level.

Update 3 also adds the ability to view patch notes in-game. You can check the official update log by clicking the scroll icon next to the Chat button at the top-left corner. If you haven’t read the latest updates, the scroll will be marked with a bright red exclamation point.

An additional benefit was added to the VIP Membership, allowing members to receive a chest every 12 minutes in AFK mode. This is 20% more than what was previously available, making it a significant boost to the game’s VIP system.

Lastly, a few bugs were fixed to improve overall in-game performance.

FAQs

When was Update 3 added to SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Update 3 was added to the game on January 17, 2025.

How to initiate a trade in SpongeBob Tower Defense

To initiate a trade, visit the Flying Dutchman when level 15 or higher to view the list of eligible players and send them a trading request.

What are the newest difficulty modes in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The newest difficulty modes in the game are Hard and Nightmare, which grants you additional rewards upon completion.

