10 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, which is based on Michael Crichton's novels. It's thus peppered with Easter eggs and callbacks to its predecessors, which die-hard fans were quick to notice. Writer David Koepp was back at the helm and snuck in several references too.

The movie follows mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) on a mission to retrieve DNA from the original Jurassic Park research lab at Île Saint-Hubert. Her crew, consisting of scientist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), her crewmate Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and others, run into a shipwrecked family and predatory dinosaurs on their dangerous expedition.

From blink-and-you-will-miss-it references to character callbacks, Jurassic World Rebirth featured satisfying Easter eggs.

The museum banner, a Jaws reference, and more Easter eggs in Jurassic World Rebirth

1) A falling banner at the museum

The banner appears in the original film (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

In Spielberg's 1993 cult classic Jurassic Park, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler escape from violent raptors when a mighty T Rex comes to their rescue and eats the smaller dinosaurs. As the T Rex roars and the duo escapes with the kids, a banner that says "When Dinosaurs ruled the earth" falls over it.

In a fan service moment in Jurassic World Rebirth, Dr. Henry Loomis's study in the museum is being packed up, and the same banner falls from the walls as Zora walks in to talk about the mission. The banner doesn't mean much in the movie's context, considering Dinosaurs are well and truly alive in that universe.

2) Dr. Loomis is Dr. Alan Grant's student

He is the brains of the operation (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Bailey's Henry Loomis has a direct connection to the Jurassic Park franchise as the original hero was his mentor. This makes him the next expert on dinosaurs in the franchise. The subtle connections also came in the form of costume Easter eggs, according to costume designer Sammy Sheldon Differ.

In an interview with EW, published July 2, 2025, Differ explains that he designed a triangular digging spade to go on Loomis's belt in Jurassic World Rebirth, based on a similar piece of metal on Alan's belt in the original film.

"We liked the idea that Alan Grant had given it to him as a gift when he retired, or whatever the canon would be," he said.

Director Gareth Edwards also shared with EW that there was a patch calling out the Snakewater Canyon that went on his bag. That is the fossil site of the national park from the opening of the original film.

3) A nod to the Brachiosaurs scene in the original film

The crew encounters Dinosaurs (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

When Zora and Henry get to the island, the crew sees Titanosaurs mating in the wild in a field of tall grass. The scene inspires awe, and Henry is wide-eyed with wonder. This is a quick nod to the original film, where Alan, Ellie, and the rest of the crew run into the first living proof of dinosaurs in the current era.

Giant Brachiosaurs are found eating leaves from a tree in the original. It is a full-circle moment, as Jurassic World Rebirth is at a point in the timeline where dinosaurs don't thrive on Earth like they used to in the previous installments. The same John Williams theme song plays in both scenes.

4) The Jaws reference

Johansson shoots at a sea-borne predator (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Gareth Edwards told Vanity Fair in an interview published on July 8, 2025, that executive producer Steven Spielberg, who directed the original, did not want any references to the previous movies in the Jurassic franchise. He explained that it might have felt like a snake eating its own tail, but Edwards wanted to pay homage to Spielberg and the franchise as a fan.

“It was one of those things where I disagree, and nod, and write it down, and see what happens over the next few months,” Edwards said.

Fans can catch two subtle nods to the director's cult classic Jaws in the movie. The first is the pedal that Quint used to brace for attack in Jaws, which can be seen in the bar where Zora finds Duncan. The second is a nod to the final scene of the movie, where Zora tries to shoot a water Dinosaur, a Mosasaurus, using a rifle.

5) The T Rex vs Raft scene from the books

The T Rex approaches the Delgados (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

In Jurassic World Rebirth, the Delgados are on vacation when an errant Mosasaurus shipwrecks them. Zora and her crew find them, and they tag along on the dangerous expedition. In one of the most tense moments in the movie, a T Rex finds the family as they panic and paddle away on a blow-up raft.

The scene is from the novel Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton, but wasn't a part of the original film or its sequel. It is one of those moments that defined this movie, setting the atmosphere for an intense climax.

6) Isabel's pelican t-shirt

The character sported an Easter egg on her t-shirt (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Isabel is the youngest Delgado and one of the most vulnerable in Jurassic World Rebirth. She adopts a baby Aquilops and names it Dolores, which is one of the best reasons to watch the movie. However, the Easter egg came from the costume department once again, with the pelican on her t-shirt a nod to the original.

"It's the same breed at the end of Jurassic Park," Edwards confirmed to Entertainment Weekly, referring to the Pelicans that fly in the closing shot.

It was a fun way to bring back a motif from the original film without being too in-your-face about it.

7) Duncan's final sacrifice is a callback to Dr. Ian Malcolm

Ali has a Goldblum moment (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

In Jurassic World Rebirth's grand reveal, a mutant Dinosaur called a D Rex attacks the crew. It is a nail-biter, as the crew tries to escape onto a boat away from the beast. Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid came to the rescue with a red flare light to distract the Dinosaur as the others escape. He is presumed dead, but in the end, found alive.

In a similar moment in the original Jurassic film, Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm uses a red flare to distract the T Rex as Lex and Tim escape. He is also presumed dead, but like Duncan, he is miraculously alive amidst the rubble in the end.

8) A nod to Michael Crichton

Michael Crichton is the author of the Jurassic Park series (Image via Getty)

The author of the Jurassic novels received a quick shout-out in Jurassic World Rebirth. When Rupert Friend's Martin Krebs approaches Zora for the core mission, they drive past Chricton Middle School.

Moreover, writer Koepp and director Edwards also use scenes and dialogue from the books as an ode to the franchise's creator. It is a fun blink-and-you-will-miss-it Easter egg that fans love to see.

9) The mirror reference

The villain's mirror has a callback (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

In the same scene with Krebs, fans can catch a glimpse of the Big Pharma representative in his car mirror, with the words "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear." Edwards explained to EW that it was one of the last scenes they filmed, and he was keen on getting the "gag" into the movie somehow.

The same bit appears in the original movie, when Ellie, Alan, and Ian are fleeing from the T Rex and can see it approaching them through the jeep's side mirror, which has the exact phrase as Jurassic World Rebirth.

10) Gas station callback

Zora distracts the predator in Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Dinosaurs and gas stations seem to go hand-in-hand in the Jurassic franchise. In The Lost World: Jurassic Park, there are two instances. One, raptors find Ian and crew in one, and later, the T Rex stops by one in San Diego.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, an abandoned gas station becomes the place where Zora and the team encounter Mutadons, and Zora distracts them by sliding under a car in the abandoned gas station lot. Director Edwards was the one to tie the filming location into the movie.

Watch Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters worldwide.

