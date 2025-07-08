7 best characters from Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) takes fans back to the Jurassic Park franchise. The story follows Zora Bennett and a team of skilled operatives on their quest to secure genetic material from dinosaurs. This leads them to the island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, where things aren't what they seem on the surface.
Set as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), this top-secret expedition introduces interesting characters into the franchise. Both protagonists and antagonists set up the storyline to give the audience an entertaining and high-stakes sci-fi adventure.
Whether it's Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett or Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis, fans have a lot of memorable characters to root for in Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards.
Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order. Minor spoilers ahead.
Dr. Henry Loomis, Zora Bennett, and other interesting characters from Jurassic World Rebirth
1) Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey)
As a student of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Loomis is the glue that connects Jurassic World Rebirth to the rest of the Jurassic Park franchise. His deep-rooted curiosity and awkward humor about the dangers of their expedition make him a great addition to the movie. His passion is contagious, taking fans into their world immediately.
The childlike glint in his eyes when he sees dinosaurs for the first time and the morality he displays in murky situations are the reasons he is one of the best characters. His dynamics with Johansson's Zora swings from earnest to hilarious with ease, earning both gasps and laughs.
2) Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson)
Mission leader Zora is the no-nonsense, knowledgeable addition to the crew in Jurassic World Rebirth. She is the brawn to Loomis' brains, and Scarlett Johansson pulls off the intense stunt sequences with ease and heroism that immediately makes fans root for her. While her past is not developed enough, Zora manages to keep fans rooted in her success in the present.
Her morality is one of the main plotlines in the movie. She takes on the mission to extract dinosaur DNA and make money, but towards the end, her need to contribute to the greater good wins. She perfectly plays the part of the charming main lead who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty.
3) Xavier Dobbs (David Iacono)
Xavier is one of the civilians who is moored on the island after a Mosasaurus attack. While he doesn't make a good first impression on his girlfriend Teresa's father or the fans, he shows tremendous growth throughout the movie. Iacono manages to get fans to like Xavier after being unpalatable at first.
Xavier has several moments that make fans root for him in Jurassic World Rebirth. He brings surprising depth to the little screen time, whether it's his insecurities about his relationship or how he dives in after Teresa when their blow-up raft capsizes. His screen presence boosted the movie's depth.
4) Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali)
Mahershala Ali brings style and substance to his role as Duncan, Zora's go-to for missions that need a little discretion. He is introduced as the guy who laughs off risks, but his deeply caring nature is unveiled as the movie progresses. He is the first to respond to the Delgados' distress signal and the first to volunteer as a distraction when the Distortus rex corners the group.
Duncan's happy nature also hides the loss of his child in the past, but fans can see his true self in the way he treats the Delgado siblings. He is laid back and friendly with the crew while also being smart enough to outwit danger. This makes him one of the best characters in Jurassic World Rebirth.
5) Teresa Delgado (Luna Blaise)
As one of the secondary cast members, Luna Blaise brings an earnest performance portraying Teresa, the older Delgado sibling. She is forced to put on a balancing act after being in a shipwreck between her father and her boyfriend, who don't get along. But underneath all that, her character showcases care and kindness.
Teresa is one of the best characters in Jurassic World Rebirth because of her survival instincts. She does what it takes to keep herself and her family safe, including staying level-headed under tremendously stressful conditions. While the stacked cast does not give her enough screen time, she perfectly captures the fear of being a civilian who is out of her depth.
6) LeClerc (Béchir Sylvain)
While Béchir Sylvian's mercenary role is minor in Jurassic World Rebirth, he has aced the few important scenes he is given, making him a memorable character in the franchise. He is a part of Duncan's team aboard their boat, The Essex, and is one of those usual crewmates who does as he's told.
This is what makes his grand exit more impactful, cementing him as a great character in the movie. As the crew reaches the cliff where the Quetzalcoatlus nest is, LeClerc shows selfless courage by distracting the flying dinosaur from killing Loomis and Zora. He is eaten alive by the Quetzalcoatlus, but not before making sure his sacrifice isn't in vain.
7) Isabella Delgado (Aurdina Miranda)
As the crew's youngest member, Isabela immediately adds whimsy to the expedition. While she might be the easiest target in Jurassic World Rebirth, her spirit continuously shines through, even in the most dangerous situations. One of the highlights of the movie is when the youngest Delgado adopts a baby Aquilops and names it Dolores.
With her backpack containing a dinosaur (akin to Dora the Explorer), Isabela lights up the movie even in its grim moments. She adds the right amount of tension to movie watchers by being susceptible to an attack at any time, but manages to survive the events. Fans hope to see her in future installments of the franchise.
