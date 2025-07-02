Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest addition to the long-running Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp, the film is a direct sequel to 2022's Jurassic World Dominion and the seventh film in the overall franchise. Koepp has previously worked on the scripts for the 1993 original Jurassic Park film and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

On June 17, 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth premiered in London at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. It hit the theatres in the US and Canada on July 2, 2025. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and several others, the sci-fi thriller is playing at many 4DX theatres in the US.

List of 4DX theatres screening Jurassic World Rebirth

Although Jurassic World: Rebirth won’t be screened in IMAX, fans can still enjoy an immersive viewing experience by catching it at one of the following 4DX theaters across the US:

Anchorage, Alaska: Regal Tikahtnu

Regal Tikahtnu Irvine, California: Regal Irvine Spectrum

Regal Irvine Spectrum Los Angeles, California: Regal North Hollywood

Regal North Hollywood Los Angeles, California: L.A. Live

L.A. Live Fresno, California: Regal Fresno Riverpark

Regal Fresno Riverpark Dublin, California: Regal Hacienda Crossings

Regal Hacienda Crossings Ontario, California: Regal Edwards Ontario Palace

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace San Francisco, California: Regal Stonestown Galleria

Regal Stonestown Galleria San Diego, California: Regal Edwards Mira Mesa

Regal Edwards Mira Mesa Vista, California: Cinépolis Cinemas Vista Village

Cinépolis Cinemas Vista Village Buena Park, California: CGV Cinemas Buena Park

CGV Cinemas Buena Park Pico Rivera, California: Cinépolis Cinemas

Cinépolis Cinemas Sacramento, California: Regal Natomas Marketplace

Regal Natomas Marketplace Temecula, California: Regal Edwards Temecula

Regal Edwards Temecula Denver, Colorado: Regal UA Denver Pavilions

Regal UA Denver Pavilions Orlando, Florida: Regal Pointe Orlando

Regal Pointe Orlando Orange County, Florida: Regal Waterford Lakes

Regal Waterford Lakes North Naples, Florida: Regal Naples

Regal Naples Jacksonville, Florida: Regal Avenues

Regal Avenues Dania Beach, Florida: Regal Cinemas Dania Pointe

Regal Cinemas Dania Pointe Kendale Lakes, Florida: Regal Kendall Village

Regal Kendall Village Atlanta, Georgia: Regal Atlantic Station

Regal Atlantic Station Honolulu, Hawaii: Regal Dole Cannery

Regal Dole Cannery Boise, Idaho: Regal Edwards Boise

Regal Edwards Boise Chicago, Illinois: Regal City North

Regal City North Gurnee, Illinois: Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema

Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema Las Vegas, Nevada: Regal Red Rock

Regal Red Rock New York, New York: Regal Union Square

Regal Union Square New York, New York: Regal E-Walk

Regal E-Walk New Rochelle, New York: Regal New Roc

Regal New Roc Apex, North Carolina: Regal Beaver Creek

Regal Beaver Creek Charlotte, North Carolina: Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen Moore, Oklahoma: Regal Warren Moore

Regal Warren Moore Warrington, Pennsylvania: Regal Warrington Crossing

Regal Warrington Crossing King of Prussia, Pennsylvania: Regal King of Prussia

Regal King of Prussia Nashville, Tennessee: Regal Old Opry

Regal Old Opry Nashville, Tennessee: Regal Hollywood

Regal Hollywood Knoxville, Tennessee: Regal Pinnacle

Regal Pinnacle Austin, Texas: Regal Gateway

Regal Gateway Houston, Texas: Regal Edwards Houston Marq’E

Regal Edwards Houston Marq’E Ashburn, Virginia: Regal Fox

Regal Fox Washington, D.C.: Regal Gallery Place

Why is Jurassic World Rebirth not screening in IMAX?

Unlike Jurassic World Dominion and most other movies of the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth is not shot for IMAX. That is one of the primary reasons the film is not being screened in IMAX theaters. The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III are the only other films that have not been screened in IMAX.

There are a limited number of IMAX screens in the US, and they get booked much before the release of the film. As per Forbes, the film might get an IMAX 3D release in China. This is likely to cater for the popularity of 3D in China and the availability of local IMAX screens in the country.

That said, according to a Deadline article published on July 1, 2025, the movie is predicted to earn $260 million at the global box office. Whether or not it will be able to live up to that expectation remains to be seen.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now in theatres.

