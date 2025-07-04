Where was Jurassic World Rebirth filmed? All filming locations explored

David Koepp's Jurassic World Rebirth just hit theaters on July 2, 2025. The standalone sequel to the 2022 film takes viewers back to the world of dinosaurs and thrilling live-action sequences. The film follows the story of three operatives on a top-secret mission who travel to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The team of three is required to extract DNA from three of the largest dinosaurs on Earth. The biomaterials would, in turn, help ParkerGenix, a pharmaceutical company, develop a medical drug that would save humanity. Jurassic World Rebirth was primarily filmed in Thailand and the island of Malta, with some scenes being shot in the United Kingdom.

Filming locations of Jurassic World Rebirth

By combining Thailand's diverse environments and lush green landscapes with those of the locations in Malta, Jurassic World Rebirth creates the illusion of remoteness of an island inhabited by dinosaurs. The carefully selected locations help immerse the audience in the story while also showcasing the exhilarating action, whether set in jungles or on rivers.

Principal photography began on June 13, 2024, in Thailand and concluded in early September 2024. The specific details of the filming locations of Jurassic World Rebirth are listed below.

Huai To Waterfall, Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, Krabi, Thailand

The dense montane rainforest with its cascading waterfalls at Huai To Waterfall provided a dramatic backdrop for the jungle pursuit scenes. The location works extremely well for the scenes that include dinosaurs roaming freely through fog-shrouded, vine-covered trails in this dense montane rainforest, adding to the atmosphere of "high tension".

The cliff face in the falls and the deep stream at the base, in addition to the sound of crashing water in the vicinity, are also part of the location. This contributes to a level of "natural danger" that was used for a key action sequence.

Ko Kradan, Hat Chao Mai National Park, Trang, Thailand

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

The beaches and azure waters of Ko Kradan served as the location for the arrival of the Delgado family in Jurassic World Rebirth. They took in the soft white sand, shallows littered with coral, and almost deserted surroundings, cinematic in its juxtaposition of serenity versus lurking chaos.

A few scenes were also shot at Sunset Beach.

Ao Phang Nga National Park, Phang Nga, Thailand

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Ao Phang Nga's dramatic limestone karsts and sea caves were extensively used for the island discovery sequences. The formations stood up against the horizon with dramatic silhouettes and added visual appeal to the canoeing scenes.

The mangroves and lagoons enhance the concept of seclusion and tension throughout the movie.

Emerald Cave, Trang Province, Thailand

The mystical Emerald Cave provided the site for one of the most tension-filled sequences, in which characters navigate through a dark, narrow sea tunnel.

The atmosphere and setting provided an enhanced sense of foreboding and wonder as characters moved into the secret lagoon in Jurassic World Rebirth.

University of Greenwich, London, UK

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

The neoclassical style of the University of Greenwich served as a stand-in for an imaginary paleontology institute. Its massive stone pillars, spacious interiors, and sumptuously historical environments lent seriousness to dialogue-driven scenes centered on scientific hypotheses and moral conundrums.

The site is featured when Zora Bennet meets the paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis.

Sky Studios Elstree & Lee Valley, United Kingdom

Jungle interiors, research stations, and intricate pursuit environments were built at Sky Studios and shot on set in controlled environments such as Lee Valley's whitewater course.

These environments replicated island landscapes for the film's most explosive action scenes, combining physical realism with cinematic scope.

Malta Film Studios, Kalkara, Malta

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Famous for its large water tanks, Malta Film Studios provided intense ocean-based action scenes, such as the Mosasaurus boat attack. The practical water effects and Mediterranean setting made those climactic moments raw with visceral impact.

It was possible to create controlled yet natural conditions that captured one of Jurassic World Rebirth's most visceral set pieces.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now available to watch in theatres.

