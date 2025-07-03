Jurassic World Rebirth soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the film

Jurassic World Rebirth has opened its doors to the audience, releasing in theatres on July 2, 2025. The film follows Zora, Dr. Henry, Duncan, and the team as they embark on a mission to gain biomaterial samples from three of the largest dinosaurs. As the final result promises great help for humanity, the new release lets the viewers witness whether the characters emerge successful or not.
Along with a significant storyline and striking visuals, the new film incorporates songs and original score that add to the dark feel of the movie. French film composer Alexandre Desplat is credited with the original score of the new Jurassic World installment.
Exploring the soundtrack of Jurassic World Rebirth
The latest film, featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more, makes the audience experience the prehistoric world of dinosaurs, but with a contemporary, perilous twist. The team's mission holds a challenge at each step, and the songs featured in the film aid in making these pivotal moments more intense.
The film features songs by artists Ben E. King, Primal Scream, and Vampire King in addition to the original soundtrack of the film. Following is the list of tracks by popular musical artists that feature in the latest film:
- Movin' On Up by Primal Scream
- Harmony Hall by Vampire Weekend
- Stand By Me by Ben E. King
The audience can listen to these tracks on all major music streaming platforms.
All about the original soundtrack of Jurassic World Rebirth.
Known for his works on iconic films such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 and 2, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water, and more, Alexandre Desplat has also brought his musical mastery to Jurassic World Rebirth. The renowned composer has composed a total of 34 original soundtracks for the new release.
The list of tracks from Jurassic World Rebirth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), composed by Alexandre Desplat, is as follows:
- Opening Lab
- Bridge of Deal
- National History Museum
- Team Gathered
- Voyage
- Dart Show
- Zora and Kincaid
- Mosasaur Attacks Yacht
- Zora and Loomis Chat
- Mayday
- Mosasaur Bumps Boat
- Boat Chase
- Fins Attack - Part 1
- Fins Attack - Part 2
- Cave Swim
- Hurry
- Walking the Swamp
- The Pistol/ Scare in the Trees
- Do the Job
- Dino Lovers
- Dino Spectacle
- What's This Smell?
- Crossing the River/ T-Rex
- Clifftop
- Climbing the Wall
- Bird Strike
- Let's Go Home
- Gentle Boat Ride
- Mutadons Fly In
- The Old Lab
- Tunnel/ Helicopter
- Run to the Gate
- Bella and the Beast
- Sailing Away
The 34-track original soundtrack for the new film, with a total duration of 1 hour and 42 minutes, is available to listen to on all major streaming platforms. Original soundtrack's vinyl and CD editions are also available for purchase.
"It's a challenge to come after John Williams" - Alexandre Desplat talks about continuing John Williams' legacy through Jurassic World Rebirth
American composer John Williams left an impact with his original score for the 1993 film, Jurassic Park. With his creations leaving a lasting mark on the franchise, Alexandre Desplat explained that stepping into John's shoes through Jurassic World Rebirth was challenging for him.
Speaking to HeyUGuys, Alexandre elaborated more on this and said:
"It's a challenge to come after John Williams. Always. And, you just have to push your boundaries and challenge yourself to get as close as you can from this genius."
Further elaborating on how he navigated through this challenge in the film, the French composer stated:
"But the movie's great. There's great cast, great story, great director. So, doors are open for you to, you know, to do something big and melodic, and with a huge orchestra and choir. And so, it's a great film."
The viewers can experience Alexandre Desplat's original musical creations through the adventurous journey explored in Jurassic World Rebirth.
