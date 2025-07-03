Jurassic World Rebirth soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the film

Jurassic World Rebirth has opened its doors to the audience, releasing in theatres on July 2, 2025. The film follows Zora, Dr. Henry, Duncan, and the team as they embark on a mission to gain biomaterial samples from three of the largest dinosaurs. As the final result promises great help for humanity, the new release lets the viewers witness whether the characters emerge successful or not.

Ad

Along with a significant storyline and striking visuals, the new film incorporates songs and original score that add to the dark feel of the movie. French film composer Alexandre Desplat is credited with the original score of the new Jurassic World installment.

Exploring the soundtrack of Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson features as Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via Instagram/@jurassicworld)

The latest film, featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more, makes the audience experience the prehistoric world of dinosaurs, but with a contemporary, perilous twist. The team's mission holds a challenge at each step, and the songs featured in the film aid in making these pivotal moments more intense.

Ad

Trending

The film features songs by artists Ben E. King, Primal Scream, and Vampire King in addition to the original soundtrack of the film. Following is the list of tracks by popular musical artists that feature in the latest film:

Movin' On Up by Primal Scream

by Primal Scream Harmony Hall by Vampire Weekend

by Vampire Weekend Stand By Me by Ben E. King

The audience can listen to these tracks on all major music streaming platforms.

All about the original soundtrack of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Ad

Known for his works on iconic films such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 and 2, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water, and more, Alexandre Desplat has also brought his musical mastery to Jurassic World Rebirth. The renowned composer has composed a total of 34 original soundtracks for the new release.

The list of tracks from Jurassic World Rebirth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), composed by Alexandre Desplat, is as follows:

Ad

Opening Lab

Bridge of Deal

National History Museum

Team Gathered

Voyage

Dart Show

Zora and Kincaid

Mosasaur Attacks Yacht

Zora and Loomis Chat

Mayday

Mosasaur Bumps Boat

Boat Chase

Fins Attack - Part 1

Fins Attack - Part 2

Cave Swim

Hurry

Walking the Swamp

The Pistol/ Scare in the Trees

Do the Job

Dino Lovers

Dino Spectacle

What's This Smell?

Crossing the River/ T-Rex

Clifftop

Climbing the Wall

Bird Strike

Let's Go Home

Gentle Boat Ride

Mutadons Fly In

The Old Lab

Tunnel/ Helicopter

Run to the Gate

Bella and the Beast

Sailing Away

The 34-track original soundtrack for the new film, with a total duration of 1 hour and 42 minutes, is available to listen to on all major streaming platforms. Original soundtrack's vinyl and CD editions are also available for purchase.

Ad

"It's a challenge to come after John Williams" - Alexandre Desplat talks about continuing John Williams' legacy through Jurassic World Rebirth

Alexandre Desplat at Jurassic World Rebirth World Premiere - VIP Arrivals (Image via Getty)

American composer John Williams left an impact with his original score for the 1993 film, Jurassic Park. With his creations leaving a lasting mark on the franchise, Alexandre Desplat explained that stepping into John's shoes through Jurassic World Rebirth was challenging for him.

Ad

Speaking to HeyUGuys, Alexandre elaborated more on this and said:

"It's a challenge to come after John Williams. Always. And, you just have to push your boundaries and challenge yourself to get as close as you can from this genius."

Further elaborating on how he navigated through this challenge in the film, the French composer stated:

"But the movie's great. There's great cast, great story, great director. So, doors are open for you to, you know, to do something big and melodic, and with a huge orchestra and choir. And so, it's a great film."

Ad

The viewers can experience Alexandre Desplat's original musical creations through the adventurous journey explored in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More