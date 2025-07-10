7 reasons to watch Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth premiered in theaters on July 2, 2025, and followed the story of Zora Bennett, a mercenary hired to extract dinosaur DNA for a pharmaceutical company. She and her crew travel to the island where the original Jurassic Park's research facility used to be, and run into a shipwrecked family and dangers far beyond their understanding.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and an ensemble cast, the science fiction adventure is the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Ever since it was announced, promotions have been in full swing, increasing the buzz around the movie.

With gross box office earnings of over $380 million against a $180 million budget, Jurassic World Rebirth has become the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far. So, it's safe to say that the movie has something for both die-hard fans and casual onlookers.

Star-studded cast, suspenseful moments, and more reasons to watch Jurassic World Rebirth

1) David Koepp is back at the helm

Koepp at the Jurassic World Rebirth World Premiere (Image via Getty)

David Koepp is a known name for long-time fans of the franchise. He is the screenplay writer of the original Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). Directed by Steven Spielberg, the original is considered one of the turning points for science-fiction adventure in mainstream media, becoming the highest-grossing movie at the time.

Koepp worked on the original with Michael Crichton, the author of the novels that inspired the franchise. This means fans can expect an in-depth understanding of the world Jurassic World Rebirth is set in, along with an intriguing premise and witty dialogue. He brings the classic plot approach back to the franchise. Moreover, Spielberg joins him as an executive producer.

2) Refreshing character dynamics

Bailey and Johansson in the movie (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World Rebirth brings a diverse ensemble cast to the franchise. The worlds of Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein, David Iacono, Luna Blaise, and others collide in an epic adventure involving dinosaurs. The actors' chemistry elevates the scenes, whether it's a lighthearted, comical moment or a frighteningly tense one.

One of the highlights of the movie is the dynamics between Johansson's Zora and Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis. They are different in every way. Zora is the muscle to Loomis' mind. She understands the risks of their expedition, while Loomis brings a more childlike curiosity. This dynamic helps cut the tension with unexpected mirth.

3) Immersive visual effects

The T Rex attacks the Delgados (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World Rebirth succeeds with CGI in bringing the long-extinct dinosaurs to life. The more realistic the design, the higher the stakes, and the movie puts its best foot forward. The beasts blend into the surroundings, exuding raw power and a primal fear in both the movie's crew and the fans.

Whether it's a gargantuan T Rex swimming underwater near a petrified boatful of Delgados trying to escape, or the striking Quetzalcoatlus attacking LeClerc at the caves, the movie uses its high budget, high-tech resources to great effect. This makes it a great reason to catch it on the big screen and soak in the grandeur.

4) The right mix of fun and suspense

Dr. Loomis's wonder became humorous in dire situations (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

The movie's premise is linear and fairly straightforward— One crew, one mission, and many dangers in the form of dinosaurs in their way. This gives director Gareth Edwards and the rest of the crew leeway to play with the film's tone, making it a wholesome mix of both jovial and tense moments.

The film juxtaposed overwhelming dread with dry humor, which cut the tension and encapsulated the helplessness of the crew. For instance, when a pack of Spinosaurus attacks the crew's boat, Dr. Henry wondrously lists out their powerful and predatory traits. This prompts Zora to deadpan:

"None of what you just said is good."

5) A nostalgic experience

Bailey plays Dr. Alan Grant's student (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Fans have grown up with the franchise, with Jurassic World Rebirth releasing more than three decades after the original. Each time, fans get the opportunity to enter the world of nostalgic wonder, and this time is no different. The premise takes fans to an island that served as a research facility for the original Jurassic Park.

Moreover, there are other subtle Easter eggs and nods to the other movies in the franchise. For instance, Dr. Loomis is Dr. Alan Grant's student, and fans can see callbacks in his outfit and gadgets. Zora and Loomis's awestruck encounter with the Titanosaurs is reminiscent of Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler's reaction to a Brachiosaurus in the original. Nostalgia is aplenty in Jurassic World Rebirth.

6) Beautiful visuals

Filming took place in Thailand (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

A visually immersive film requires the right filming locations, and Jurassic World Rebirth did not disappoint. The fictional Isle Saint-Hubert is set in the lush green landscapes of Thailand and its surrounding islands. This captured the wild and expansive premise of the movie.

Huai To Waterfalls, Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, and other areas upped the ante in the movie, making the expedition, the struggles, and the journey into the unknown more exciting and tense. Cinematographer John Mathieson encapsulated the natural beauty of Thailand for the big screen.

7) The central conflict

Zora has to choose (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

At its core, Jurassic World Rebirth poses the choice between doing something for money and the greater good. This sets up the plot for a philosophical conflict that the main lead, mercenary Zora Bennett, has to contemplate. The rest of the characters come together and become pieces of the puzzle that help her figure out where she lies on the morality scale.

For instance, Dr. Henry Loomis is all about the ethical good, while Duncan does the right thing even if that means making morally gray decisions. This makes it an interesting watch for fans.

Catch Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters worldwide.

