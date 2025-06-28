“I have no plans, ever, to retire” — Steven Spielberg says he’s not done making movies anytime soon

Steven Spielberg gave an update about retirement, something he said he had no intention of doing. On Thursday night, June 26, 2025, the filmmaker was honored by Universal Pictures by unveiling a new screening room dedicated to him at the studio's Los Angeles lot.

During the event, the Jaws director took to the stage to talk about the rebirth of movie studios and update the attendees about his plans for the future. For anyone wondering if he will ever stop making movies, here's what Steven Spielberg said around the end of his speech:

"Just know that I love all of you. And, um, I'm making a lot of movies and I have no plans, ever, to retire."

Trending

Expand Tweet

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

The event was full of celebrities, including top executives like Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh, along with stars like John Travolta, Vin Diesel, and Dakota Fanning.

While looking at a special exhibit of rare items from his movies, Steven Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s excited about the future and still has certain types of movies he hopes to create. He said:

"[I still have] an appetite for a Western, which I will someday hopefully do. It's something that's eluded me for all of these decades."

While there isn't a Western movie coming from Steven Spielberg in the near future, his as-yet-untitled new movie about aliens is set to arrive in movie theaters in June 2026.

Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie shows off first footage

Despite science fiction being one of his earliest genres, Steven Spielberg has distanced himself from making another sci-fi movie in the past decade or so.

However, that reportedly ended sometime last year as rumors came out that the Band of Brothers co-creator was making a new film about aliens.

Expand Tweet

According to Variety in April 2024, there was chatter about Spielberg making a UFO movie based on his original idea. David Koepp was reportedly going to write the screenplay.

In recent news, attendees of the recent Universal Pictures event to honor the Saving Private Ryan director on June 26 were treated to the first look at his as-yet-untitled new project about UFOs.

Although according to Variety, UFOs weren't shown in the footage, it it was confirmed that Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor would be starring in it. A sequence from the clip Steven Spielberg shared during the event showed Blunt's character being chased by unmarked cars. In another sequence, she and O'Connor's characters barely escape from a car as a movie train hits it.

The outlet also noted that the footage showed Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson's characters. Domingo was also present at the star-studded event on Thursday night. This untitled movie currently has a June 12, 2026, release date from Universal Pictures, which marks Spielberg's first sci-fi movie since directing the 2018 film adaptation of Ready Player One.

Besides the previously mentioned actors, the UFO movie also casts Colin Firth and Noah Robbins, with Spielberg also serving as producer with Chris Brigham and Amblin Entertainment's Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More