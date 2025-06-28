“I have no plans, ever, to retire” — Steven Spielberg says he’s not done making movies anytime soon

Steven Spielberg gave an update about retirement, something he said he had no intention of doing. On Thursday night, June 26, 2025, the filmmaker was honored by Universal Pictures by unveiling a new screening room dedicated to him at the studio's Los Angeles lot.
During the event, the Jaws director took to the stage to talk about the rebirth of movie studios and update the attendees about his plans for the future. For anyone wondering if he will ever stop making movies, here's what Steven Spielberg said around the end of his speech:
"Just know that I love all of you. And, um, I'm making a lot of movies and I have no plans, ever, to retire."
The event was full of celebrities, including top executives like Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh, along with stars like John Travolta, Vin Diesel, and Dakota Fanning.
While looking at a special exhibit of rare items from his movies, Steven Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s excited about the future and still has certain types of movies he hopes to create. He said:
"[I still have] an appetite for a Western, which I will someday hopefully do. It's something that's eluded me for all of these decades."
While there isn't a Western movie coming from Steven Spielberg in the near future, his as-yet-untitled new movie about aliens is set to arrive in movie theaters in June 2026.
Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie shows off first footage
Despite science fiction being one of his earliest genres, Steven Spielberg has distanced himself from making another sci-fi movie in the past decade or so.
However, that reportedly ended sometime last year as rumors came out that the Band of Brothers co-creator was making a new film about aliens.
According to Variety in April 2024, there was chatter about Spielberg making a UFO movie based on his original idea. David Koepp was reportedly going to write the screenplay.
In recent news, attendees of the recent Universal Pictures event to honor the Saving Private Ryan director on June 26 were treated to the first look at his as-yet-untitled new project about UFOs.
Although according to Variety, UFOs weren't shown in the footage, it it was confirmed that Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor would be starring in it. A sequence from the clip Steven Spielberg shared during the event showed Blunt's character being chased by unmarked cars. In another sequence, she and O'Connor's characters barely escape from a car as a movie train hits it.
The outlet also noted that the footage showed Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson's characters. Domingo was also present at the star-studded event on Thursday night. This untitled movie currently has a June 12, 2026, release date from Universal Pictures, which marks Spielberg's first sci-fi movie since directing the 2018 film adaptation of Ready Player One.
Besides the previously mentioned actors, the UFO movie also casts Colin Firth and Noah Robbins, with Spielberg also serving as producer with Chris Brigham and Amblin Entertainment's Kristie Macosko Krieger.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie as the year progresses.