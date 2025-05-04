Who is Colman Domingo? Meet the actor who plays Danny in The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons is a Netflix comedy-drama mini-series that premiered on May 1, 2025. Based on Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, the series follows three couples whose lives are upended when one of them divorces. Season 1 of The Four Seasons consists of eight episodes and has been certified fresh by critics with a score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

Colman Domingo is an American actor, playwright, and director, born on November 28, 1969, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His first on-screen acting project was a 1995 direct-to-video feature film called Timepiece.

Domingo portrays Danny Zimmer, a character with a heart condition, who is married to Claude Zimmer. Claude is played by Marco Calvani at the suggestion of Domingo's real-life husband Raúl Domingo.

He has been a part of more than 60 films and television roles, and has spent many years in the theatre. Some of his notable works include Rustin (2023), Euphoria (2019-2022), Sing Sing (2024), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020), and The Colour Purple (2023).

Ad

Trending

About Colman Domingo, the actor who plays Danny Zimmer, in Netflix's The Four Seasons

Colman Domingo (Image via Instagram/ @kingofbingo)

As previously mentioned, Colman Domingo was born in 1969, which makes him 55 years old at the time of writing. According to a piece published in The Philadelphia Tribune on October 14, 2011, Domingo is an alumnus of Overbrook High School. He also attended Temple University’s School of Communication and Theater, where he majored in journalism.

Ad

Colman Domingo moved to California to begin his career as an actor. According to an article published in the New York Times on December 22, 2023, Domingo faced a lot of casting issues early on in his career.

Following his audition for Broadwalk Empire, he received a phone call where he was told that casting had decided to pass on him due to concerns of historical accuracy, despite liking his audition. This made him consider quitting the acting business; however, he soon had his breakthrough role in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

Ad

He has also appeared in several productions early in his career, including Miracle at St Anne's, Red Hook Summer, Lincoln, The Butler, and more recently, Selma. He gained significant traction for his role as Ali, a recovering drug addict in HBO's drama series Euphoria. His performance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

For his leading role in Rustin, Colman Domingo was nominated for the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor.

Ad

He made history with his Academy Award nomination for Rustin, becoming the first Afro-Latino Academy Award nominee for Best Actor. He also received another Academy Award nomination for his work in Sing Sing.

Colman Domingo serves as the director of The Four Seasons

Ad

Two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo directed his co-stars while also delivering lines in an episode of The Four Seasons. According to an interview with Tudum published on May 2, 2025, Domingo worked with the costume designer to ensure his character was his own.

“I worked with the costume designer to make sure that he was very much a man of the world, that he was like, ‘No one can define me. I wear oversized fits, I wear baseball caps, I have streetwear. You can find me in Paris or Milan.’ I don’t think I’ve ever really seen that with a character like him on television. He’s not a trope in any way," he explained.

Ad

According to the showrunner and fellow director Lang Fisher, Domingo would often deliver emotional moments on screen for The Four Seasons while simultaneously directing his other co-stars, sometimes through his tears. He also ensured to keep an eye on the technical aspects happening behind the scenes.

“Colman directing is really a master class in watching someone who is a jack of all trades," stated Fisher.

Ad

Domingo also coached Kenney-Silver and Tina Fey through a pivotal scene in episode 6 of The Four Seasons. In the exclusive interview with Tudum by Netflix published on May 1, 2025, Kenney-Silver mentioned that she had never acted in a dramatic scene before. She found it easy to rely on him and let him guide her to reach that place.

She mentioned:

The way he [Colman Domingo] leaned into us, and was gentle, and helped guide us, but also had suggestions, sent me in directions that I have not — no one’s allowed me to do dramatic scenes, ever, or cast me, or seen me in that light at all. So that’s a lot of trust that I had to put into a director to guide me, to get me to that place.

Ad

In the May 2, 2025, Tudum interview, Tina Fey said:

"It was just a joy to film that scene with Colman, and to be side-coached by one of our finest living actors. I think he made us all a little bit better at acting than we usually are."

Domingo also shared in the same interview that he enjoyed shooting that particular scene.

Ad

"We’ve all experienced these things. Each one of us as actors are probably even a little closer to our characters than we even imagine. We can just access what we know,” he said.

He added what he appreciated most about the scripts and the cast was how naturally the character came to them—they didn't have to reach too far back to find them.

Ad

Also read: Where was The Four Seasons filmed? All filming locations explored.

The Four Seasons is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More