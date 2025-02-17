"He’s such an interrogator of our culture"— When Colman Domingo opened up about working with Barry Jenkins

Colman Domingo has steadily built his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most compelling actors, bringing depth and authenticity to every role he takes on. His career spans film, television, and theatre— with standout performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Rustin, and Zola. Over the years, Colman Domingo has also emerged as a writer, director, and producer, taking an active role in shaping the kinds of stories that get told.

In an interview with InterviewMagazine.com, conducted by Natasha Lyonne and published on December 4, 2023, Colman Domingo reflected on his journey, his relationships in the industry, and what it means to take control of one’s career. During their conversation, he spoke about his collaboration with director Barry Jenkins on If Beale Street Could Talk, sharing insights on Jenkins' artistic vision.

While discussing his experience working with Jenkins, Colman Domingo described what sets the filmmaker apart:

"He’s such an interrogator of our culture, of who we are as Americans. He can always give voice to things that I can’t come up with words for... but when he called me to audition, and when I was offered my role, I was surprised because for years I was always the supporting guy. Barry Jenkins saw me as one of the leads."

This moment, as Colman Domingo explained, was significant. His career had long been built on playing supporting roles, but Jenkins recognized something different in him, someone capable of leading a film. He spoke about how Baldwin’s work had already shaped his perspective, and getting to step into that world through Jenkins’ direction felt like a natural extension of that influence.

Colman Domingo on collaboration and taking control of his own narrative

Beyond his work with Jenkins, Colman Domingo has been intentional about the roles he chooses and the way he approaches storytelling. During his conversation with Lyonne, he emphasized that he has never been just an actor for hire, his involvement in a project goes beyond simply delivering lines.

"It’s funny, I used to tell my agents to please make sure that directors know what they’re getting when I walk in. You’re going to get someone who has questions. I’ve never known how to just sit in the actor’s lane. I’ve been a collaborator all my career," he said.

Colman Domingo’s willingness to engage in deeper conversations about the work is a reflection of his background in theatre, where actors often have a more hands-on role in shaping the story. He has carried that mindset into film and television, ensuring that his projects are not just performances, but meaningful contributions to a larger narrative.

His approach to acting is rooted in a need to fully inhabit his roles, allowing his entire physical presence to shift depending on the character. Lyonne noted this about his work in Zola, pointing out how he seemed to become an entirely different person in that film. Colman Domingo explained that this transformation is deliberate.

"It was out of necessity. Early in my career, I was never cast as the leading man. I was always the utility man, the one who could play five different roles. It’s all a part of my theater background where I learned to play a full character," he said.

He continued,

"So when I meet people in the street and they’re like, “Hey, your voice is deeper, or you’re thinner or you’re younger or you’re older,” I’m like, “No, it’s specific for the role.” And then I let that go and become this neutral, weird dude that I am."

Colman Domingo’s career has spanned over three decades, but mainstream recognition has only come in recent years. When asked about the unpredictability of success in Hollywood, he was candid about the lack of a clear roadmap.

"At times I teach and students always want to know, “How do I get from this chair to your career?” I’m the first to tell them that I have no idea. I can give you tools on how to hopefully live a happy and healthy life and hopefully have a voice. But my job isn’t to teach you how to be an actor," he noted.

This perspective reflects how Colman Domingo navigated his career with patience, adaptability, and an understanding that every setback has played a role in shaping the artist he is today.

Through the interview, Colman Domingo also touched on the importance of relationships, both personal and professional. He recalled how he met his husband, Raúl, through a Missed Connections ad— an unconventional but serendipitous love story.

"That’s a story of such lore. We found each other 18 years ago. We had this beautiful passing and he wrote a Missed Connections ad for me. It was before any of these apps and things like that. So it’s very innocent, just, “Saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley,” he recalled.

He continued,

"And I answer because I remember that interaction. I’m like, “That’s him. That’s the guy I’ve been thinking about for two days.” We met up, and I told him I loved him on our first date. I have no chill. I was like, “I think I love you.” "

Colman Domingo's emphasis on connection extends beyond his personal life— he believes deeply in the importance of building creative communities.

Lyonne pointed out that he often takes on the role of a connector at industry gatherings, bringing different people together. Colman Domingo agreed, saying that for him, creating space for artists to collaborate is just as important as the work itself.

