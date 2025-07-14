All 'Superman' live action movies ranked

Superman continues to grace the screen well over four decades after his first live-action debut as one of the most popular superheroes in the DC Universe. He is one of the original heroic prototypes, defining justice and morality. Several actors and directors have told the superhero's story in their iterations, defining every generation's view of the Man of Steel.

The character has multiple iterations, from the original superhero, played by Christopher Reeve, to James Gunn's David Corenswet in the most recent Superman (2025). While fans unanimously agree that some movies are the best, the other installments in the franchise are more polarizing, with each generation preferring a different version.

So, how do the Superman live-action movies fare against each other? Here is a ranking based on the plot and its cultural significance.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Superman (2025), Superman (1978), Man of Steel: Which is the best live-action movie?

1) Superman (1978)

The original live-action movie (Image via HBO Max)

The original live-action film is revered for its blend of charm and nostalgia, and perfectly captures the essence of a superhero like Superman. Directed by Richard Donner and starring the iconic Christopher Reeve, the movie tells the story of the bespectacled reporter Clark Kent and his dual identity as a cape-wearing superhero, fighting the evil Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman).

The movie takes its time warming up compared to this era's fast-paced and slick action movies, but that uniqueness sets it apart. It shows more of the superhero's origins as Kal-El of Krypton, growing up with his parents in Smallville.

The 1978 cult classic became a pop culture phenomenon with its memorable dialogues, an immensely likable hero, and an earnest premise.

2) Man of Steel (2013)

Cavill became the new superhero (Image via HBO Max)

In Man of Steel, Kal-El of Krypton lands on Earth and faces the threat of a villainous Kryptonian named General Zod. He must step into the shoes of a superhero and make tough decisions to keep humanity safe. Henry Cavill takes on the role of Clark Kent and Superman in this Zack Snyder reimagining of the classic superhero tale.

The movie was a resounding commercial success, becoming the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2013. It offered a more gritty and realistic version of the hero as someone deeply human and flawed, with more moody undertones. The production was grand and action-packed, with a more startling conclusion than the character's usual hopeful optimism.

3) Superman (2025)

Corenswet in the 2025 movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros)

The latest iteration brings back the nostalgia of the tale while adding its unique flavor, reflecting the current social and cultural climates. Lex Luthor is a tech billionaire; Superman's girlfriend knows who he is, and a dog is involved. Directed by James Gunn, it is expected to be a commercial success, grossing $217 million worldwide on its opening weekend.

The reimagined superhero checks all boxes: He is strong, intelligent, and kind. Lex Luthor proves to be a compelling adversary, and the film is action-packed and hopeful. Corenswet's iteration of the beloved hero signals a larger wave of movies in the DC universe, marking a significant and exciting comeback for the character.

4) Superman II (1980)

Reeve in the sequel (Image via HBO Max)

The sequel introduces new villains, a superhero thwarting terrorists trying to put the world in danger, and his dream of living a domestic life with his partner. The movie capitalizes on the earnestness that Reeves brought in the original, and builds his story as he continues his quest for justice and goodness in the world.

Although the movie is a fan favorite for its villains, such as General Zod, Ursa, and Non, and the entertaining action sequences compared to the original, the production issues are evident in its tonal shift. Richard Lester replaced director Richard Donner during filming, and that was evident in the final output. The hero grapples with the responsibility of his duality, which leads to some rash decision-making.

5) Superman Returns (2006)

Routh plays the superhero (Image via HBO Max)

A missing superhero. A world that has moved on without his superpowers. A resonant comeback. Brandon Routh donned the superhero cape in Superman Returns, bringing an endearing awkwardness to Clark Kent and an understated confidence to the superhero.

The movie, directed by Bryan Singer, received mixed reviews. While some appreciated it as a fitting comeuppance for the failure of the fourth installment, others criticized its slow screenplay and lack of action sequences. However, it is a solid middle-of-the-pack movie in the live-action franchise, with great rewatch value, especially with Kevin Spacey as the menacing Lex Luthor.

6) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

The two DC superheroes go up against each other (Image via HBO Max)

The aftermath of Henry Cavill's character battling General Zod prompts Batman (Ben Affleck) to take notice of the damage. With the villainous Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) convincing him that his blue-suited superhero counterpart is doing humanity more harm than good, Batman prepares to head into battle.

The movie might have bit off more than it could chew, which shows up in the intense plot. It focused on revealing the origin stories of two major DC superheroes while exploring the complexities of Kal-El's role and inner conflict.

While a conflict between the two polar-opposite superheroes makes for an interesting premise, the execution was marred by plot holes that the memorable performances could not entirely overcome.

7) Superman III (1983)

The tonal shift resulted in negative reviews (Image via HBO Max)

The third installment, starring Christopher Reeve, creates a new super villain but fails to establish him as a genuine threat or a larger-than-life personality. Richard Pryor is Gus Gorman, the villain who locates the superhero's ultimate weakness: Kryptonite. The exposure has the intended effect, and the superhero splits into two: The righteous Clark Kent and the apathetic Superman.

There are genuine high points in the movie, like the showdown between Clark Kent and his evil alter ego. But the movie is tonally confused, veering more towards humor than the heroism of the main character. It was a jarring drop from the first two installments, becoming one of the worst movies in the franchise.

8) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

One of the weakest movies in the franchise (Image via HBO Max)

At its core, the fourth installment of the superhero franchise had an entertaining script and the potential for commercial success. It followed the story of Christopher Reeve's character trying to prevent two nuclear superpowers, the United States and Russia, from going head-to-head. In the meantime, Lex Luthor creates a clone of the superhero, Nuclear Man, a formidable villain for him to face.

However, the installment was plagued by production issues and ultimately failed in its execution. Production was transferred from Warner Bros. to Cannon Films, which abruptly reduced the movie's budget, resulting in subpar special effects, low-budget sets, and extensive reuse of footage. That, combined with a plot that fans and critics considered weak and unoriginal, led to its poor box office performance.

Watch all Superman live-action movies on HBO Max.

