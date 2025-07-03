What's coming to HBO Max this July 2025? Sinners, Rage, and more

While HBO Max’s return to its original HBO branding made headlines, it’s the platform’s content that truly stole the spotlight. With The Gilded Age season 3, the gripping three-part documentary, The Mortician, as well as two of the month’s sensational additions, like Superman and The Hunger Games franchises, the streamer proved why its name still commands.

Ad

However, it wasn’t until the acquisition of A Minecraft Movie by HBO Max that it exceeded all expectations, with fans eagerly looking forward to more. Now, with the arrival of July, carrying the same momentum, HBO Max is ready to deliver hits, kicking off the month with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners as the most anticipated exclusive release.

The month will also see a brand-new Spanish series titled Rage (Furia) and A24’s On Becoming a Guinea Fowl.

Ad

Trending

All new shows and movies releasing on HBO Max this July 2025

Ad

July 1 (Tuesday)

Annabelle (2014)

Better Off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men's Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Ad

Read More: HBO Max's he Gilded Age season 3 receives a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its release

Showgirls

Sinner's Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O'Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine's Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Extended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET

Ad

Read More: HBO Max's The Gilded Age season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

Ad

July 2 (Wednesday)

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13

Soccer: USWNT vs Canada, 7:30 p.m. ET

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

July 3 (Thursday)

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

July 4 (Friday)

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Sinners (2025)

July 5 (Saturday)

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

July 6 (Sunday)

NASCAR: Grant Park 165, 2 p.m. ET

July 10 (Thursday)

Back to the Frontier, Season 1

Celebrity IOU, Season 10

Isadora Moon, Season 1B

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

AEW Countdown to All In, 10 p.m. ET

Ad

July 11 (Friday)

Chasing the West, Season 1

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1

Read More: 10 best shows that were released on HBO Max in April 2025

July 12 (Saturday)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5

July 14 (Monday)

Evil Lives Here, Season 18

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

July 15 (Tuesday)

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1

July 16 (Wednesday)

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

Ad

July 17 (Thursday)

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38

July 18 (Friday)

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1

I Love You Forever (2024)

Read More: HBO Max: Where is Jake Evans now? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks

Ad

July 19 (Saturday)

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, 2 p.m. ET

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

July 20 (Sunday)

Shark Week 2025

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C

Dancing with Sharks, 8 p.m.

Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus, 9 p.m.

Great White Assassin, 10 p.m.

Encores from 11 p.m.

July 21 (Monday)

Justice on Trial (2025)

Great White Sex Battle, 8 p.m.

Jaws vs Mega Croc, 9 p.m.

In the Eyes of the Storm, 10 p.m.

Ad

July 22 (Tuesday)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1

Great White Northern Invasion, 8 p.m.

How to Survive a Shark Attack, 9 p.m.

Black Mako of the Abyss, 10 p.m.

Read More: What happened to Mallory and Jami Evans? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks on ID

July 23 (Wednesday)

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, 8 p.m.

Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark, 9 p.m.

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under, 10 p.m.

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

Ad

July 24 (Thursday)

Surviving Jaws, 8 p.m.

Caught! Sharks Strike Back, 9 p.m.

Frankenshark, 10 p.m.

July 25 (Friday)

AEW Special Events (2023C, 2024C)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: The No Heart Games

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

Great White Reign of Terror, 8 p.m.

Florida’s Death Beach, 9 p.m.

Bull Shark Showdown, 10 p.m.

AEW Forbidden Door (2023, 2024)

AEW Full Gear (2023, 2024)

AEW WrestleDream (2023)

AEW Worlds End (2023, 2024)

Read More: 10 movies and shows to stream on HBO Max in May 2025

Ad

Ad

July 26 (Saturday)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

Attack of the Devil Shark, 8 p.m.

Battle for Shark Mountain, 9 p.m.

July 29 (Tuesday)

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29

July 30 (Wednesday)

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

July 31 (Thursday)

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

Follow for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on HBO Max as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divyanjali L Divyanjali is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration degree from UPES, Dehradun. Her induction into the world of journalism is courtesy of her penchant for cinema, as she seeks to actively engage in discourses around various television shows and films.



Sportskeeda marks Divyanjali’s first step into the world of entertainment journalism. She credits a substantial part of her growth to her team, expressing gratitude and commitment to adhere to journalistic ethics. As a result, drafting an error-free article is a priority for her, and she does so by relying on and cross-checking a number of verifiable sources.



In her personal time, Divyanjali enjoys watching films and playing different games. Her favorite celebrity is British actor Tom Holland. Besides, she has also expressed her affinity for the fantasy genre, sharing that she would have loved to explore the world of Narnia in an alternate reality. Know More