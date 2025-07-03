What's coming to HBO Max this July 2025? Sinners, Rage, and more

While HBO Max’s return to its original HBO branding made headlines, it’s the platform’s content that truly stole the spotlight. With The Gilded Age season 3, the gripping three-part documentary, The Mortician, as well as two of the month’s sensational additions, like Superman and The Hunger Games franchises, the streamer proved why its name still commands.
However, it wasn’t until the acquisition of A Minecraft Movie by HBO Max that it exceeded all expectations, with fans eagerly looking forward to more. Now, with the arrival of July, carrying the same momentum, HBO Max is ready to deliver hits, kicking off the month with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners as the most anticipated exclusive release.
The month will also see a brand-new Spanish series titled Rage (Furia) and A24’s On Becoming a Guinea Fowl.
All new shows and movies releasing on HBO Max this July 2025
July 1 (Tuesday)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Better Off Dead…
- Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
- Canyon River
- Carol
- Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61
- Cunningham
- Dames
- Dances With Wolves
- Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
- Film Geek
- Get Out
- Get Shorty (1995)
- In Time
- Insidious
- Jewel Robbery
- Jimmy the Gent
- Lady Killer
- Lawyer Man
- Life as We Know It
- Love & Other Drugs
- Love Crazy
- Moana with Sound (1926)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mortal Kombat (2021)
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
- Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
- Napoleon Dynamite
- One Way Passage
- Other Men's Women
- Picture Snatcher
- Private Detective 62
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Shadow of the Thin Man
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Showgirls
- Sinner's Holiday
- Smart Money
- Snatched (2017)
- Song of the Thin Man
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Taxi! (1932)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Big Lebowski
- The Brink (2019)
- The Great Wall
- The Kennel Murder Case
- The Key
- The Last House on the Left
- The Meg
- The Public Enemy
- The Road to Singapore (1931)
- The St. Louis Kid
- The Strawberry Blonde
- The Thin Man Goes Home
- The Three Stooges
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Torrid Zone
- Two O'Clock Courage
- Tyrel
- Valentine's Day
- Valley of the Sun (1942)
- What’s Your Number?
- What’s Your Number? Extended Edition
- Winner Take All (1932)
- Woman at War
- MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET
July 2 (Wednesday)
- Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13
- Soccer: USWNT vs Canada, 7:30 p.m. ET
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET
July 3 (Thursday)
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
- The Deep Three, Season 3
July 4 (Friday)
- On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
- Sinners (2025)
July 5 (Saturday)
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET
July 6 (Sunday)
- NASCAR: Grant Park 165, 2 p.m. ET
July 10 (Thursday)
- Back to the Frontier, Season 1
- Celebrity IOU, Season 10
- Isadora Moon, Season 1B
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET
- AEW Countdown to All In, 10 p.m. ET
July 11 (Friday)
- Chasing the West, Season 1
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243
- Opus (A24)
- Rage (Furia), Season 1
July 12 (Saturday)
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5
July 14 (Monday)
- Evil Lives Here, Season 18
- Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3
- Two Guys Garage, Season 24
July 15 (Tuesday)
- A Killer Among Friends, Season 1
July 16 (Wednesday)
- 911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET
July 17 (Thursday)
- Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38
July 18 (Friday)
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51
- Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1
- I Love You Forever (2024)
July 19 (Saturday)
- Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B
- Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2
- NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, 2 p.m. ET
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET
July 20 (Sunday)
- Shark Week 2025
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C
- Dancing with Sharks, 8 p.m.
- Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus, 9 p.m.
- Great White Assassin, 10 p.m.
- Encores from 11 p.m.
July 21 (Monday)
- Justice on Trial (2025)
- Great White Sex Battle, 8 p.m.
- Jaws vs Mega Croc, 9 p.m.
- In the Eyes of the Storm, 10 p.m.
July 22 (Tuesday)
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1
- Great White Northern Invasion, 8 p.m.
- How to Survive a Shark Attack, 9 p.m.
- Black Mako of the Abyss, 10 p.m.
July 23 (Wednesday)
- Welcome to Plathville, Season 7
- Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, 8 p.m.
- Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark, 9 p.m.
- Alien Sharks: Death Down Under, 10 p.m.
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET
July 24 (Thursday)
- Surviving Jaws, 8 p.m.
- Caught! Sharks Strike Back, 9 p.m.
- Frankenshark, 10 p.m.
July 25 (Friday)
- AEW Special Events (2023C, 2024C)
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: The No Heart Games
- Death of a Unicorn (A24)
- Great White Reign of Terror, 8 p.m.
- Florida’s Death Beach, 9 p.m.
- Bull Shark Showdown, 10 p.m.
- AEW Forbidden Door (2023, 2024)
- AEW Full Gear (2023, 2024)
- AEW WrestleDream (2023)
- AEW Worlds End (2023, 2024)
July 26 (Saturday)
- The Pioneer Woman, Season 39
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET
- Attack of the Devil Shark, 8 p.m.
- Battle for Shark Mountain, 9 p.m.
July 29 (Tuesday)
- Worst Cooks in America, Season 29
July 30 (Wednesday)
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET
July 31 (Thursday)
- Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET
