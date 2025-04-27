Where is Jake Evans now? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks

Jake Evans is at the center of Investigation Discovery's upcoming episode I Want To Be Seen As Evil from Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, revisiting one of Texas's most disturbing family tragedies. In October 2012, Evans, then 17, fatally shot his mother, Jami Evans, and younger sister, Mallory Evans, at their Aledo home.

Evans himself called 911 after the incident, calmly confessing to the killings and revealing that he had been contemplating murder for some time. His chilling written confession later cited Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween as a source of influence.

Following his arrest, Jake was indicted on charges of capital murder and later pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in 2015. According to reports from NBCDFW dated April 30, 2015, and updates from CBS News dated January 25, 2013, he received a 45-year prison sentence and is currently incarcerated at the TDCJ Memorial Unit in Rosharon, Texas.

Jake Evans remains eligible for parole in 2035. Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, set to air on Investigation Discovery on April 27, 2025, aims to shed new light on the devastating case.

Jake Evans reloaded his gun, finished the attack, and called 911

After initially shooting his younger sister, Mallory, and his mother, Jami Evans, Jake Evans realised that Mallory was still alive. As per a statement published by NBC News dated January 25, 2013, Evans reloaded his .22 revolver, ran back, and fired again to end her life.

He then made sure his mother was dead before placing the weapon on the counter and contacting authorities through a 911 call. Jake Evans calmly told the dispatcher he had been planning the murders for a while, an admission that would later become a central point during court proceedings and the episode I Want To Be Seen As Evil from Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks.

In his detailed confession introduced during pretrial hearings, Jake explained that he had been influenced by the 2007 remake of Halloween directed by Rob Zombie. According to NBCDFW's report dated January 25, 2013, Evans wrote:

"While watching it, I was amazed at how at ease the boy was during the murders and how little remorse he had," suggesting that he believed he could commit similar acts without feeling guilty.

Jake Evans' chilling plan and confession

Beyond the murders of his mother and sister, Jake Evans had initially intended to continue the violence. As reported by CBS News, his written confession revealed plans to cross the street and kill his grandparents and oldest sister, Emily, before targeting his other sister, Audrey, who was visiting from college.

However, after executing the first two killings, he stopped, called 911, and surrendered without incident. The officers found him at the scene and took him into custody immediately.

The tragic case of Jake Evans stunned the close-knit Aledo, Texas, community, especially given that Evans had previously been described as a quiet and gentle teenager.

Both Jami and Mallory Evans were remembered fondly within the local school district. Jami had worked as a teacher and assistant principal for 15 years, while Mallory was known for her sweet nature among her classmates.

Trial proceedings and current prison status

Jake Evans spent years moving through the court system before his case finally reached a turning point. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and accepted a 45-year prison sentence. He will become eligible for parole after completing half of that time, which includes the period he had already spent behind bars.

Today, Jake is serving his sentence at the TDCJ Memorial Unit in Rosharon, Texas. In 2025, his story is once again back in the spotlight as the episode I Want To Be Seen As Evil from Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks looks deeper into the disturbing events that tore a family apart and left a lasting mark on their small Texas community.

