Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2- Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2 is a true crime documentary series. It explores the lives of murderers through interviews with the perpetrators and their families to learn about the crimes and their effects. Every episode, approximately 41 minutes in length, examines different cases.

The season premieres with a two-hour special on April 27, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2's opening episode, titled I Want To Be Seen As Evil, focuses on Audrey, who grapples with understanding why her brother murdered their mother and sister in cold blood.

Subsequent episodes such as My Mind Goes to Murder, which airs on May 4, 2025, continue to explore similar harrowing narratives.

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2: Release time, where to watch

The first season of the show was aired on October 1, 2023, and is available on the same platforms as season 2. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Take a chilling look inside the homes of actual killers and meet their families. Also, get a peek at their prisons to hear from killers themselves, resulting in powerful, unsettling, and contentious encounters.”

The series offers raw accounts of violent crimes, focusing on emotional family perspectives. Below is a table for digital release times across different regions:

Region Release Time Release Date Pacific Time (PT) 6 pm April 27, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9 pm April 27, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2 am April 28, 2025 India (IST) 6:30 am April 28, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11 am April 28, 2025

The show is not exclusive to ID and can be streamed on Hulu, Max, Discovery+, and the Max Amazon Channel the next day. Hulu offers subscription plans starting $9.99 per month for ad-supported viewing. Hulu's no-ads plan can be availed at $18.99 per month.

Viewers can also buy episodes on Amazon Video, Apple TV, or Fandango At Home. The show is available live via YouTube TV or Philo with a subscription. It is also available on Netflix or Prime Video for streaming.

A quick overview of Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 1

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 1 premiered on October 1, 2023, on Investigation Discovery. This true-crime series dives into the chilling lives of killers through interviews with them and their families, offering raw, unsettling insights.

The season has six episodes, each approximately 41 minutes long, focusing on different murder cases told from the perspectives of killers and their loved ones. Here’s the episode list with their stories:

Body in the Barrel (October 1, 2023): Michelle’s respect for her father turns to fear as dark secrets about her mother’s 1990s murder surface. He Said He’d Kill Us All (October 8, 2023): Cheri watches her daughter Elisabeth’s toxic relationship with Frank end in a deadly fire. Can You Believe a Killer? (October 15, 2023) : Robert Shafer and David Steinmeyer offer conflicting accounts of a 1990 double murder. The Kansas City Strangler (October 22, 2023): A serial killer recounts his brutal murders of women in Kansas City. The Writing on the Wall (October 29, 2023): Amy fears her brother Joel’s violent behavior, which leads to a fatal shooting and police standoff. I Always Knew I Could Kill (November 5, 2023): Fawn recounts her father Patrick Pidock’s dark side, culminating in a murder.

Each episode blends interviews, reenactments, and footage for a gripping look at these crimes.

Watch Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2 premieres on April 27, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

