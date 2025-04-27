How to watch Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2? All viewing options explored

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks is a true-crime documentary show that highlights the story of people who unknowingly spent their lives with killers. The show was first released in 2023.

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks explores how the killers' families found out the truth, why it was hidden for so long, and how they dealt with the same. Season 2 began in April 2025, showing more true-crime stories. Through interviews and recreations, the show delves deep into the journey from trust to betrayal.

The show airs on Investigation Discovery every Sunday at 9 pm EST.

There are options on several streaming platforms to watch Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2. Viewers can watch it through subscription-based services, on-demand platforms, and some TV network apps.

1) Hulu

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2 is available for streaming on Hulu. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the show.

Hulu's basic plan is $9.99 per month with ads.

An ad-free experience costs around $18.99 per month.

Hulu also offers a free trial for new users for a limited time.

2) Max (HBO Max)

The series is available on Max (formerly HBO Max). Viewers can stream all new and old episodes. A valid subscription will be required to access Max.

Max's basic plan is around $9.99 per month with ads.

The Standard subscription costs around $16.99 per month.

Max may also offer discounts for some time, which are available to new users.

3) Discovery+

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2 is available to watch on the Discovery+ platform. The show is available there as on-demand content. It can be accessed through both the Discovery+ app and website.

The basic subscription (with ad plan) for Discovery+ costs $5.99 per month.

The ad-free plan costs $9.99 per month.

4) Investigation Discovery (ID GO)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2 is available on the ID GO app or website. Episodes are available on-demand on the official platform of the ID channel. The show airs every week on Sunday at 9 pm EST on the ID channel for live-streaming.

There is usually no separate payment required to use ID GO, but it is necessary to have an active TV service provider. Sometimes the ID channel is already included with the TV package. If not included, users have to buy a separate TV subscription.

5) YouTube TV

Viewers can stream Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks via YouTube TV. The show is available here with a live TV streaming option. New episodes can also be watched via YouTube TV every Sunday at 9 pm EST.

The basic YouTube TV plan costs $82.99 per month.

There is also a free trial option for new users.

The show offers viewers the option to watch on multiple platforms. From on-demand services like Hulu and Max to platforms like Discovery+ and ID GO, each option offers different features to watch the show. For those who prefer live TV, YouTube TV is a good option.

Subscription prices vary, and each platform has different plans for an ad-supported or ad-free experience. With its wide availability, viewers can choose the platform as per their convenience and preference.

Stay tuned for more updates on the show.

