What happened to Mallory and Jami Evans? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks on ID

The tragic deaths of Jami Evans and her daughter, Mallory Evans, shocked the quiet community of Aledo, Texas, in 2012. 17-year-old Jake Evans, the son of Jami Evans, calmly called 911 to confess that he had fatally shot his mother and 15-year-old sister inside their family home.

Jake admitted he had been planning the murders for some time. He cited feelings of suffocation within the family and the influence of horror films, including Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake of Halloween. Authorities later confirmed that Jami Evans was shot multiple times with a .22 revolver, a weapon Jake stole from his grandfather.

As per a CBS Texas report dated April 30, 2015, Jake Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. His case, which detailed his state of mind and motives, will be revisited in Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks season 2. The episode, I Want To Be Seen As Evil, is scheduled to air on April 27, 2025.

Jake Evans rewatched the horror film several times before killing Jami Evans and Mallory Evans

In the days leading up to the killings, Jake Evans is said to have viewed Rob Zombie’s 2007 Halloween remake on three separate occasions.

According to The US Sun report dated October 20, 2021, Jake stated in his written confession that he was particularly struck by how the character Michael Myers killed his family with ease and little remorse. This fixation played a major role in the fatal events that unfolded in the early hours of October 4, 2012.

Authorities said Jake used a .22 revolver, which he had stolen from his grandfather, to fatally shoot Jami Evans, 48, and his 15-year-old sister, Mallory Evans, inside their Parker County home. Jake called 911 shortly after the killings and calmly confessed to his deeds. He told dispatchers he had been planning to kill "for a while now" and chose a gun because he "didn't want them to feel pain."

Jake Evans’ disturbing plan and confession

The chilling confession, detailed by ABC News on October 5, 2012, revealed that Jake initially considered stabbing Mallory with a folding knife. However, he ultimately decided to shoot her because he believed it would be less painful.

As per The Sun US, before proceeding with the attack, in his own words, he described:

“I set [the pistol] on the bed and was nervously opening the cylinder over and over again.”

After shooting Mallory, Jake reloaded the revolver and shot Jami Evans multiple times in another room.

Jake Evans’ confession also disclosed a broader plan. He intended to cross the street to his grandparents’ house to kill them and his older sister, Emily. He abandoned the plan and instead called 911.

During the call, Jake described feeling suffocated by his family, a sentiment he repeated when speaking with investigators later. Despite the shock to their community, friends of Jake described him as a quiet and polite teenager before the murders.

Jami Evans dedicated much of her career to education, working for 15 years in the Aledo Independent School District in Texas. According to multiple sources, including CBS Texas and KHOU reports dated October 2012, she served as an elementary school teacher. Later, she served as an assistant principal at Coder and Stuard Elementary Schools from 1989 until 2004.

Her colleagues and community members consistently described her as deeply committed to her students' growth and well-being. After stepping away from formal school roles, Jami Evans continued to prioritize education by homeschooling her youngest children, including Jake Evans, in the years leading up to the tragedy.

Mallory Evans, meanwhile, was a student at Stuard Elementary and McAnally Intermediate School. As reported by Aledo ISD in their public statement, Mallory was remembered as a kind and sweet child. She was well-liked among her peers and teachers.

Legal outcome

Following his arrest, Jake Evans was charged with capital murder. As per the CBS Texas report dated April 30, 2015, Jake pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and received a 45-year prison sentence.

At first, psychologists found Jake Evans unfit to stand trial. He spent months in a state mental hospital where doctors worked to restore his competency. By 2015, they decided he was ready to face the charges.

Jake is currently serving his sentence at the TDCJ Memorial Unit. He will have a chance at parole in 2035 after serving part of his 45-year sentence. Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks is set to revisit the case in its Season 2 premiere I Want To Be Seen As Evil airing on April 27, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.

